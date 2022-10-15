ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Kathleen James
3d ago

the dog is so darn cute. just lost our 14 year old chihuahua so it was great to see.

actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Weather - Warmer Weather Will Return, But Welcome Changes Are Ahead

We've had a welcome return to seasonable October weather in northern California both Sunday and Monday. Although hotter highs will return this week, other welcome changes are possible by the weekend. High clouds continue to stream over northern California and they have helped keep our temperatures much more seasonable than the last few weeks. We can expect the high clouds both tonight and tomorrow, too. Lows tonight will range from near 30 in the mountains to the 50s and lower 60s in the valley. Highs will range from the 70s in the mountains to the 80s in the valley.
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

Showers, storms hit SoCal this weekend

LOS ANGELES - Cloudy and wet weather was felt across much of Southern California Saturday, with forecasters warning of possible thunderstorms and heavy rain Saturday evening. "If planning outdoor activities across Los Angeles and Ventura counties between (Friday night) and Saturday night plan accordingly for contingencies," the National Weather Service warned, noting the possibility of clouds, lightning and thunder.
NBC Los Angeles

Here's When to Expect Rain on a Cool Weekend in SoCal

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms developed to start a cloudy and wet weekend in Southern California. Many woke up to drizzle and brief periods of light rain Saturday, when showers and storms are possible throughout the day. Chances of rain will increase in the afternoon from Ventura County and into areas to the south.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
nowhabersham.com

Freeze Warning/Watch remain in effect for North and Central Georgia

The dramatic dip in temperatures continues across Georgia. The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for the North and Central regions of the state from midnight until 10 a.m. Wednesday. A Freeze Watch is in effect Thursday. Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 are expected Wednesday with temperatures...
GEORGIA STATE
Outsider.com

California Experiencing Unusually Low Number of ‘Major’ Wildfires in October: Here’s Why

Across the American West, but in California especially, fall marks the most dangerous time for wildfires. Typically, months of hot, dry weather combine with strong winds, putting brittle vegetation at risk of sparking and causing widespread wildfire damage, especially in October. This year, however, things are different. A cooler, damper weather pattern in the Bay Area has left California with essentially no major wildfires burning anywhere in the state. And we’re here to take a look at why.
CALIFORNIA STATE
oregontoday.net

Quake, Oct. 18

A 2.5-magnitude earthquake was recorded at the southern junction of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Monday, Oct. 17. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
PETROLIA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Clean up efforts continue after Saturday’s stormy weather

Saturday's fast moving stormy weather affected many people in the valley. From powerful winds knocking over trees to blowing sand reducing visibility on the roadways. Here is just some of the aftermath the storm left behind across the valley: Courtesy: Kathleen Huber This downed tree was over at the The Carlotta in Palm Desert during The post Clean up efforts continue after Saturday’s stormy weather appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
visityolo.com

Winters: One of the Most Charming Small Towns in California

Winters: One of the Most Charming Small Towns in California. Something we’ve known all along is now official: Winters has been named one of the most charming small towns in California. Its farm-to-fork food scene, boutique wineries and breweries, and quaint atmosphere has given this Yolo County town the...
WINTERS, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Fall Feels On The Way

Just one more day of the hot weather and we cool off! Temperatures topped off across the valley in the upper 80s to low 90s with a few pockets of the mid-80s. After today, we finally get those fall feels many of us have been wishing for. The process has already begun with highs today a few degrees cooler than yesterday. We are setting the stage for another comfortable night with a few breezes, but the Chico Parade of Lights will go on without any interference from the weather! By tomorrow morning we could see some low level stratus clouds. The farther south you go in the Sacramento Valley, the better the chance of the clouds appearing. Lows for the most part in the valley will bottom out in the mid to upper 50s by tomorrow morning.
CHICO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Why California Wildfire Activity Had Major Drop

The California wildfire season this year is looking much different than the past several years. Last year, 2.5 million acres burned and so far this year just 366,000. While we still have this month and November to get through, which can historically bring very dry and dangerous winds, Chief Meteorologist Jeff Ranieri takes a look at what’s contributed to our lower wildfire season so far in the video update above.
CALIFORNIA STATE

