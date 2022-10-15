Read full article on original website
Eric Clements
3d ago
why don't you go to the border? it's definitely not a secure border.
wise old man.
3d ago
Wow 2 witches before Halloween hopefully they fly away together.
abc57.com
Michigan has 3 proposals on the ballot for the General Election
Proposal 22-1 FULL TEXT OF PROPOSED INITIATED LAW:. A joint resolution proposing an amendment to the state constitution of 1963, by amending sections 10 and 54 of article IV, to require certain disclosures and to modify limitations on terms of office of state legislators. Resolved by the Senate and House...
Tv20detroit.com
Submit your questions for the WXYZ gubernatorial debate
WXYZ is partnering with our Scripps sister stations Fox 17 in Grand Rapids and Fox 47 in Lansing to host a gubernatorial debate between Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon. The live televised, one-hour commercial-free Michigan Gubernatorial Debate will be on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 7 p.m. on the campus of Oakland University in Rochester, Michigan. Chuck Stokes (WXYZ Channel 7), Doug Reardon (WXMI FOX 17), and Elle Meyers (WSYM FOX 47) will moderate the debate.
Ex-House Speaker Lee Chatfield suspected of criminal enterprise, embezzlement
Whether Lee Chatfield, Michigan’s former House speaker, engaged in a “criminal enterprise” is the subject of court documents briefly made public which allege the ex-lawmaker may be guilty of embezzlement, bribery, use of controlled substances and campaign finance violations. Chatfield was a part of the state Legislature...
UPMATTERS
Over 400K absentee ballots returned in Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Over 400,000 absentee ballots have been turned in ahead of the Nov. 8 general election, state officials say. A total of 1.7 million absentee ballots have been sent out, the state said in a Tuesday release. Absentee ballots can be requested by mail, online...
WILX-TV
‘Extra work’ - Controversy over new Michigan election law
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - House bill 4491 became law on October 7, allowing city clerks two days to pre-process absentee ballots. When it passed, Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum was disappointed. Byrum said, “most of the local Clerks in Ingham county will not even be taking advantage of this opportunity.”...
WWMTCw
Prop 1: What Michigan's term limits, financial disclosure amendment would and wouldn't do
LANSING, Mich. — We're breaking down some of the biggest choices Michigan voters will make on their Nov. 8 midterm ballots. This year, Michigan voters will be able to weigh in directly on how they think elections should be run, courtesy of Proposal 1, a legislature-approved plan to change term limits and financial transparency.
Probe into Shirkey-tied nonprofits continues; $2.33M conciliation agreement declined
Two nonprofits associated with the 2020 petition effort to roll back the governor’s emergency powers during the COVID-19 pandemic have rejected a multi-million-dollar settlement with state elections officials, paving the way for a criminal investigation to progress. Michigan! My Michigan! and Michigan Citizens for Fiscal Responsibility were accused in...
The Republican nominee for Michigan attorney general is under investigation himself
LANSING, Mich. — An attorney general is often called a state's top law enforcement official. But what happens when a candidate running for that office is someone who could face criminal charges?. That's playing out right now in Michigan, where Matthew DePerno, a Trump-backed Republican nominee for state attorney...
Proposal 1 aims to shake up Michigan government, but for better or worse?
Michigan has the strictest term limits in the nation. The state is also one of only two with no financial disclosure requirements for elected officials. By amending Michigan’s Constitution, Proposal 1 would change both those things. It would rejigger term limits and provide a measure of financial disclosure where there was none before.
Whitmer and Dixon debate; Get to know your ballot: The Week in Michigan Politics
👋 MLive elections reporter Ben Orner here, telling you to cue the music and grab some popcorn as two opposing sides do battle under the lights. It’s Thursday Night Debate, and Michiganders got a front-row seat. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon appeared together for the...
fox2detroit.com
Kamala Harris swings through Michigan ahead of 2022 midterms
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Vice President Kamala Harris visited Detroit on Saturday to attend several events with Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist. Kamala Harris's trip to the Motor City included highlighting federal bills like the CHIPS Act which is intended to bring more manufacturing back to the country.
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan adds 12,414 cases of COVID-19 over past week, 173 deaths
(WXYZ) — The State of Michigan added 12,414 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 over the past week, according to new numbers released from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. That comes out to an average of around 1,773 confirmed and probable cases per day. According to...
Book Ban Vote Unleashes Mayhem at Michigan School Board Meeting
A Michigan school board meeting over the fate of a controversial library book went off-the-rails Monday evening, with impassioned speakers airing their outrage and pushing political agendas.The raucous crowd became so wild that board members were forced to abruptly end the discussion—after voting to severely restrict students’ access to the book, Gender Queer: A Memoir.The Spring Lake School Board held a meeting Monday to discuss students’ access to the graphic novel by Maia Kobabe, superintendent Dennis Furton told The Daily Beast. The book has notoriously been banned in schools around the country, with many parents and community members claiming its...
Opinion: Michigan’s small businesses are still getting the cold shoulder from Lansing
You don’t have to be an economist or an economic developer to know that many of Michigan’s small businesses are struggling. Just walk down the main street in your town. The rising costs of goods sold or used to make products, along with a severe shortage of workers, means small businesses have been hit hard in the pocketbook, forcing many to drastically reduce hours or close up shop altogether. There are empty storefronts along commercial corridors in big cities and small towns across the state. ...
WLUC
What to know about Michigan ballot Proposal One
UPPER MICHIGAN (WLUC) - As you head to the polls next month, you’ll see three proposals on your ballot. Proposal One would change limits for state senate and house terms. Rather than allowing three, two-year terms in the House and two, four-year terms in the Senate for a total of 14 years – the proposal would allow 12 total years in the legislature without a limit on which branch they occupy.
Governor Whitmer orders flags to be lowered Oct. 17 for identified WWII soldier
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff throughout Michigan on Monday, October 17 in honor of an identified World War II solider.
michiganradio.org
Michigan ahead of curve in opening new kind of community mental health and addiction clinics
The Biden administration has announced an additional round of $15 million in grants for a new kind of community mental health and addiction clinic. Michigan is unlikely to qualify — but it's for good reasons. Michigan already has 37 of the clinics, called Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics (CCBHC),...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan GOP front and center as Arab Americans push for removal of LGBTQ books in Dearborn schools
DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - As Dearborn parents and residents sounded off on LGBTQ+ books in school libraries during a school board meeting, high profile republicans sat front and center. Their presence was a nod to the unexpected alliance of sorts between conservatives and many in the Arab American community as their interests overlap on this issue.
Law to draw in retired corrections officers may be the solution for strained MDOC staff
Retired corrections officers are being incentivized to return to work under a new law aimed at closing staffing gaps in state prisons and relieving some of the added strain felt by current officers. Retired corrections officers temporarily rehired by the Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) will now be able to...
