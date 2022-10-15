ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

fourstateshomepage.com

Suspect identified in weekend shooting

KSNF/KODE — The man who, police say is responsible for multiple incidents over the weekend in Southwest Missouri, including shooting at law enforcement, has been identified. 32-year old Brenton Ross is from Kansas City, and is being held on no bond. Authorities say he led numerous agencies on high-speed...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

2 seriously injured in Monday afternoon shooting, KCPD says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a shooting that has left two people seriously injured. The call about the shooting appears to have come out at 1:20 p.m. According to the police, two shooting victims were located at the QuikTrip near E. 87th...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Police: 1 dead after shooting on Norton Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A person who was shot Monday evening in the 5700 block of Norton Avenue has died, Kansas City Police said. Authorities said officers were called about 7:30 p.m. on a reported shooting and found an adult who had been shot. Police said the victim was...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

1 dead following Monday night shooting on Norton Avenue in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting in Kansas City on Monday night has left one person dead. It happened at about 7:45 p.m. on Norton Avenue, just north of E. 58th Street. That is several blocks east of Swope Parkway. One person sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Topeka man booked into jail following road rage incident

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after a road rage incident led to an accident in the Capital City. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that Larry Joe Holt, 48, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into jail just after 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17.
TOPEKA, KS

