fourstateshomepage.com
Suspect identified in weekend shooting
KSNF/KODE — The man who, police say is responsible for multiple incidents over the weekend in Southwest Missouri, including shooting at law enforcement, has been identified. 32-year old Brenton Ross is from Kansas City, and is being held on no bond. Authorities say he led numerous agencies on high-speed...
Neighbors shocked after Kansas City man charged in sword killing
Neighbors and weapons specialists are reacting after a Kansas City man was charged, accused of impaling his brother with a sword.
KCTV 5
2 seriously injured in Monday afternoon shooting, KCPD says
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a shooting that has left two people seriously injured. The call about the shooting appears to have come out at 1:20 p.m. According to the police, two shooting victims were located at the QuikTrip near E. 87th...
Vehicle stolen from Kansas City mother working at pizza restaurant
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City woman needs your help in trying to find her vehicle, which was stolen while she was working at her job. “It says 10 o’clock, they used my debit card around KCK,” Tiffanie Lastere said. That was the last known location...
3 charged for firing shots at police during I-70, I-435 chase
KANSAS CITY —Three Kansas City-area men are charged for last week's fleeing from police at high speeds as shots were fired from their vehicle at Independence police, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Kammron C. Tucker, 27, faces Unlawful Use of a Weapon, two counts of Assault...
Prosecutor’s office will not charge woman following fatal shooting of off-duty firefighter
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, citing self defense, says that a woman will not be charged after fatally shooting an off-duty firefighter earlier this month. “We grieve with the family and community over this tragic loss of life of Mr. Santi,” the prosecutor’s office...
fourstateshomepage.com
KCPD looking for pickup truck after pedestrian is struck, critically injured
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is looking for a pickup truck after a pedestrian was struck and critically injured on Monday morning. It happened at 6:44 a.m. in the area of 23rd Street and Topping Avenue, which is right by Blue Valley Park. The...
Kansas City, Kansas, man charged in deadly street racing crash that killed 2
A Kansas City, Kansas, man is charged with second-degree murder stemming from an Oct. 2, street racing crash that killed two people.
KCTV 5
Police report two bodies found in woods, deaths investigated as suspicious
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers have opened a death investigation after two people died in woods just west of Worlds of Fun. The Kansas City Police Department said that on Sunday about 2 p.m., officers responded NE 48th Street and Randolph Road for a medical call. A release from...
Topeka man booked into jail following road rage incident
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after a road rage incident led to an accident in the Capital City. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that Larry Joe Holt, 48, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into jail just after 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17.
