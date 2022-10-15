If you’re buying a car from a dealer, new or used, it will likely try to use you for free advertising. There are many different ways dealers try to use sales for advertising their branding. For some people, it might feel rude or awkward to ask for their removal. As a former dealer employee, I’ll tell you everything I know about dealer ad protocol and if it’s weird for a customer to ask these questions: Can I ask a dealer to remove its branding stickers from my new car? What about the plate frame or badges?

27 DAYS AGO