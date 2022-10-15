Police say Jose Juan Aguilar-Mandujano attacked an officer, resulting in shots fired. The man who was shot behind the Hillsboro Police precinct in August after authorities say he attacked an officer has been released from the hospital and indicted by a Washington County grand jury. According to a press release from the Hillsboro Police Department, 20-year-old Jose Juan Aguilar-Mandujano was arrested and lodged at the Washington County Jail on Oct. 14. The grand jury indicted him on charges of attempted murder, second-degree assault, and assault of a police officer. The incident happened on Aug. 19, when police say Lt. Neil Potter was "attacked" by Aguilar-Mandujano near his duty vehicle behind the 10th Avenue precinct in Hillsboro. Potter shot Aguilar-Mandujano four times, and the suspect was taken to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in Portland in critical condition. A Hillsboro police spokesperson confirmed that Aguilar-Mandujano has since been released from the hospital. An arraignment is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 17. {loadposition sub-article-01}

HILLSBORO, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO