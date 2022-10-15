ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 3

Timothy Coggins
3d ago

good for him!!!!!! those clowns are lucky to have survived at all. if someone pulled a gun on myself or someone I love dearly, kiss your %@$ goodbye!!!

Tracy Booth
3d ago

you hear so many stories about bad & corrupt cops but here u have an officer not only doing his job but doing it the way it should be done I'm just wondering how long it's gonna take b4 someone is gonna try & smear his name becuz these ppl can't abide by the law & do the right thing

KXL

Portland Police Ask for Help To Solve Cold Case

PORTLAND, Ore. – Portland Police is asking for help to solve a cold case. Dion Matthews Jr. was found shot to death in the parking lot of Dante’s on West Burnside on October 18th, 2015. Witnesses described seeing people running and driving away from the shooting, but no...
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton Police Log: Upset customer smashes door at DMV

The Beaverton Police Department responds to calls for service from Sept. 23-28, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Friday, Sept. 23 A transient woman with 19 aliases threw hundreds of decorative rocks into a parking lot on Southwest Walker Road and was arrested for criminal mischief. Officers arrested a man on Southwest Farmington Road after he punched and strangled his ex-girlfriend when she refused to give him pills....
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro Police Log: Man jailed over tortilla fraud

The Hillsboro Police Department answers calls for service from Oct. 3-9, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, Oct. 3 A man fraudulently returned tortillas using a receipt from the garbage in the 7000 block of Northeast Butler Street. The man was called in for the fraud, and when officers contacted him, they discovered he had an active warrant for his arrest. He was lodged on the fraud...
kptv.com

Man killed in NE Portland stabbing identified by police; suspect arrested

Nakia Creek Fire grows to nearly 1,800 acres, evacuation levels remain unchanged. Cooler temperatures and high relative humidity helped firefighters make steady progress on the Nakia Creek Fire overnight. Portland artist Joey Edwards uses pumpkins to create chillingly realistic works of art!. Jury reaches $10.4 million verdict in 2016 NW...
KATU.com

Hit-and-run survivor thanks Clackamas Fire on 5-year anniversary of crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Tuesday marks 5 years since Multnomah University student Ana Wakefield was critically injured in a head-on crash. It's been a long road to recovery, and Wakefield had help from people who were with her every step of the way, including firefighters and first responders who pulled her out of the wreck.
Portland Tribune

Two dead in stabbing and crash early Monday

Portland police investigating fatalities in different parts of town hours apart.Portland police are investigating a fatal stabbing and fatal crash in different parts of town early Monday. The victims were not immediately identified. According to the Portland Police Bureau, the first investigation began at 12:36 a.m. on Oct. 17 when North Precinct officers responded to stabbing call in the area of Northeast 42 Avenue and Northeast Weidler Street. When officers arrived that found an adult male and an adult female who were injured. Officers started to give both victims first aid but the male died at the scene. The female...
Hillsboro News-Times

Man shot by Hillsboro police facing attempted murder charge

Police say Jose Juan Aguilar-Mandujano attacked an officer, resulting in shots fired. The man who was shot behind the Hillsboro Police precinct in August after authorities say he attacked an officer has been released from the hospital and indicted by a Washington County grand jury. According to a press release from the Hillsboro Police Department, 20-year-old Jose Juan Aguilar-Mandujano was arrested and lodged at the Washington County Jail on Oct. 14. The grand jury indicted him on charges of attempted murder, second-degree assault, and assault of a police officer. The incident happened on Aug. 19, when police say Lt. Neil Potter was "attacked" by Aguilar-Mandujano near his duty vehicle behind the 10th Avenue precinct in Hillsboro. Potter shot Aguilar-Mandujano four times, and the suspect was taken to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in Portland in critical condition. A Hillsboro police spokesperson confirmed that Aguilar-Mandujano has since been released from the hospital. An arraignment is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 17. {loadposition sub-article-01}
clayconews.com

FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH IN MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OREGON

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (October 16, 2022) - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at approximately 6:20 A.M, deputies responded to a report of a vehicle fire on SE 282nd Avenue south of SE Division Drive. A single vehicle was located on the...
opb.org

New details released about law enforcement shooting in Northeast Portland

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office released more details about the circumstances that led to a deputy shooting a person on Oct. 5 near Lloyd Center in Northeast Portland. Deputy Rory McPherson was assigned to the transit police division when the sheriff’s office said he stopped a man associated with a stolen Subaru station wagon near the intersection of Northeast Grand and Holladay. McPherson detained Tristen William Borges, 31, who then yelled to a woman in a nearby car.
KATU.com

Pedestrian struck, killed in crash in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A pedestrian died Monday morning after being struck by a driver in southeast Portland. The crash was reported just before 7 a.m. near the intersection of Southeast 146th Avenue and Stark Street. Portland Police later confirmed that a pedestrian had died in the crash. There’s no...
