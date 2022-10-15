On Nov. 8, Louisiana voters go to the polls, just like in states across the country — only they’ll technically be voting in a primary election that includes candidates from all corners. Their votes may determine which candidates will occupy offices at all levels of the state’s government, or which candidates go on to a runoff. Here’s a look at Louisiana’s unique system, unofficially called a “jungle primary,” and discussions around changing it: WHAT IS A ‘JUNGLE PRIMARY’? In what’s thought of as a traditional primary, political candidates only compete against other contenders within their own parties for nominations, to then advance to the general election. States hold their primaries on a variety of dates, with winners competing with one another on the November ballot.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 18 MINUTES AGO