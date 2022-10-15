ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sports Illustrated

The Yankees Will Need a New Manager Next Season

There is no way that Aaron Boone keeps his job. No matter what happens in tonight’s Game 4, or in Monday’s Game 5, if they can get that far—which is a big if based on all that unfolded last night, during and after the game. No matter if he was actually the person who made last night’s baffling ...
CLEVELAND, NY
Yardbarker

Alex Rodriguez Rips Yankees For Usage Of Aaron Judge

It is unique with the power of Judge to see him bat leadoff. In the past, most teams would want their best power hitter to bat third or fourth to optimize their ability to drive in runs. Everything Rodriguez said in that clip, made sense. Throughout the history of the...
ClutchPoints

3 Braves players most to blame for season-ending NLDS loss to Phillies

The Atlanta Braves quest to repeat as World Series champions came to a screeching halt in the NLDS, as they ended up being upset by the Philadelphia Phillies. The Braves seemed to be in a great spot entering the playoffs after they edged out the New York Mets for the division crown in the National League East, but they fell behind in their series early against the Phillies and were never really able to recover.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Complete Yankees vs Astros ALCS schedule and broadcast information

And just like that, after their ALDS Game 5 win on Tuesday, the New York Yankees will travel to Houston for Game 1 of the ALCS on Wednesday. The rainout on Monday night forced them into a crammed schedule, which is even more jam-packed when you realize there’s only one off day throughout the entire seven-game ALCS.
HOUSTON, TX
The Crawfish Boxes

The World Series may well be the Astros’ to lose

The Astros are eight wins away from capturing a World Series title, and based on how the postseason has played out thus far, the defending American League champions could not be better positioned to collect those eight victories. Though the Mariners went down swinging in the ALDS, the Astros were...
HOUSTON, TX
NESN

What Ex-Red Sox Christian Vázquez Said About Possible Return

While the Boston Red Sox didn’t punch their ticket to October playoff contention this season, former catcher Christian Vázquez, now a member of the Houston Astros, will play in his second consecutive American League Championship Series. Vázquez, who previously spent the entirety of his big league career with...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Alex Anthopoulos talks about re-signing Dansby Swanson

An electric Braves season came to an abrupt halt this weekend, as they fell in humiliating fashion to the Philadelphia Phillies. It was the worst the Braves played all season, and it couldn’t have come at a more inopportune time… but that’s baseball. It will take awhile for the fans to get over, but the general manager doesn’t have that luxury. He’s already looking towards next season, and his most significant decision of the offseason is Dansby Swanson, who will be an unrestricted free agency.
FOX Sports

Houston Astros host the New York Yankees in ALCS Game 1

New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season) vs. Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (14-5, 3.91 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 151 strikeouts); Astros: Justin Verlander (18-4, 1.75 ERA, .83 WHIP, 185 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK...
HOUSTON, TX
KING 5

KING 5

Seattle, WA
23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle local news

 https://www.king5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy