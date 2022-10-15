Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
Ohio police officer records multiple hovering amber-colored UFOsRoger MarshWilmington, OH
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Incel arrested for planning 2020 mass shooting of women at Ohio State may serve life in prisonThe LanternHillsboro, OH
Blanchester season ends at Mariemont
MARIEMONT — With a home match in the post-season tournament, Mariemont defeated Blanchester 25-19, 25-11, 25-11 Monday in Div. III Sectional play. Blanchester’s season ends at 9-14. Mariemont continues in the tournament with an 11-11 record. The Warriors will play 1:30 p.m. Saturday at home against Clermont Northeastern.
wnewsj.com
Short, Myers lead way for county at SBAAC JH meet
WILMINGTON — On a brisk, sunny day, the SBAAC Junior High School Cross Country Championships were held at Wilmington College. New Richmond won the boys race and Williamsburg won the girls race. Noah Bozic of New Richmond won the boys race while Emma Anderson of Goshen won the girls race.
wnewsj.com
Top D3 team hands Massie girls first loss 4-0
CINCINNATI — The Clinton-Massie girls suffered the first loss of the 2022 season Saturday, 4-0 at Cincinnati Country Day. The Falcons were undefeated in the SBAAC American Division at 10-0 and 14-0-2 in all matches coming in to play Saturday. Ava Dondero faced 34 shots in the match. Country...
wnewsj.com
Wyss leads county boys at SBAAC meet
WILMINGTON — Blanchester’s Drew Wyss was the top boys runner for the county Saturday in the SBAAC Cross Country Championship varsity boys race at Wilmington College. Wyss was seventh overall, fifth among National Division runners, with a time of 17:57. Runners from both the American and National divisions...
Ohio Super 25: Who is No. 1 after St. Edward knocked off Cincinnati Moeller?
CLEVELAND, Ohio — St. Edward’s statement win Saturday at Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller is reverberating cleveland.com’s Ohio Super 25, which sees a reshuffling based on several results that made head-to-head matchups moot points. For example, the Eagles now have a 6-0 victory against Moeller. However, Moeller opened the...
thevillagereporter.com
OHSAA Weekly Football Computer Ratings (After Week 9)
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The football regular-season has reached Week 10, and the Ohio High School Athletic Association released the second-to-last computer ratings on Tuesday. The final report will be released this Sunday, Oct. 23, when 448 schools – the top 16 in each region – will qualify for the playoffs.
If you live in Ohio and you also love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
Sidney Daily News
Russia boys basketball coach dies after crash
DAYTON — Russia High School’s boys basketball coach, who was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Oct. 8, passed away Monday, Oct. 17, at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Piqua Post, David Borchers, 54, of Houston, was critically injured while driving on state Route 66, north of Russia Versailles Road in Loramie Township, when a vehicle driven by Jorden Mumaw, 31, of Rossburg, went left of center and struck Borchers’ vehicle.
wnewsj.com
ECHS, FFA set annual breakfast, assembly for veterans
The East Clinton High School and FFA will be holding a Veterans Day Assembly at East Clinton High School on Tuesday, November 8. They invite all local veterans; those who attend will be served breakfast prior to the assembly. Veterans attending are asked to arrive at the school starting at...
wnewsj.com
Wilmington High School Class of ‘66 reunites
The Wilmington High School Class of 1966 reunited on September 16-18, 2022 for a weekend of renewing friendships and celebration. Friday arrival was dinner on your own with classmates gathering in the Downtown Entertainment Area for an evening of live entertainment and the DORA atmosphere. Most classmates had not had an opportunity to spend time together since our last gathering in 2016, so there was lots of catching up to be done!
wnewsj.com
Local Briefs: Wilmington school board regular meeting on Monday
The Wilmington City Schools Board of Education will hold a regular meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, October 24 in the cafeteria at Wilmington Middle School, at 275 Thorne Ave. All meetings are open to the public. If you wish to address the board at the meeting on a non-agenda item, you must notify Treasurer Kim DeWeese at 937-283-7493 no later than 4: p.m. on the Thursday prior to the meeting. If you wish to address the board on agenda items, please notify the treasurer any time prior to the meeting.
Michigan at Ohio State opening point spread released
Michigan at Ohio StateWhat is the point spread for Michigan at Ohio State?Michigan will be looking to go back-to-back. Though there are still some hurdles along the way, it appears as if No. 4 Michigan and No. 2 Ohio State are on a collision course to play for a berth in the Big Ten Championship Game.
Record-Herald
Community invited to honor Terry family
Join the Terry family as they celebrate and honor their parents, Mr. and Mrs. Fulton and Bertha Terry. An open house will be held Saturday, Oct. 22 from 2-4 p.m. at Fayette County Commission on Aging, located at 1179 S. Elm St. in Washington Court House. Feel free to stop by anytime between 2-4 p.m.
Times Gazette
Film parts shot in Hillsboro
When you think of Highland County, A-list Hollywood movies may not be the first thing that comes to mind. That could be changing soon, according to Kristen Schlotman of Film Cincinnati, a Cincinnati-based nonprofit agency that has been pivotal in bringing big-budget film productions to the area. Schlotman said the tax credits offered Ohio have incentivized production companies to choose Cincinnati.
wnewsj.com
City sets leaf pickup routes, schedules
WILMINGTON – The City of Wilmington will begin its Leaf Pickup Program on Monday, October 31. City workers will begin picking up leaves in the Southwest Quadrant of the city and will proceed clockwise through city neighborhoods. The tentative route for pickup is:. • Southwest Quadrant — (South of...
wnewsj.com
WC Theatre: New season, new ticketing system; musical ‘Urinetown’ satirizes modern society
WILMINGTON — Wilmington College Theatre is opening its 2022-23 season with the production of the fall musical, “Urinetown”, in mid-November and a new and easy method for securing tickets. Contacting the Theatre Box Office to make reservations is no longer needed as theatre patrons can order tickets...
wnewsj.com
UPCOMING EVENTS
Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected]. • New Life Clinic Annual Fall Fundraiser 7 p.m. Oct. 18 (doors open at 6:30 p.m.) at Wilmington Church of Christ, 909 W. Locust St. Includes ministry update, client testimony, and keynote address by Amy Ford, co-founder and President of Embrace Grace. Also a dessert reception. Anyone interested in learning more about New Life Clinic and the ministry can RSVP at 937-382-6588 or [email protected] by Oct. 4.
dayton.com
Former l’Auberge owner remembered for helping transform Dayton-area dining
A former four-star Kettering restaurant owner is being remembered as helping transform dining in the Dayton area. Josef Reif, who operated l’Auberge as part of a decades-long restaurant career in the Dayton area, succumbed to prostate cancer Friday, according to Hospice of Dayton. The Centerville resident was 78. Reif...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Mason Montgomery Road near Mason
MASON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Mason Montgomery Road near Mason. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
