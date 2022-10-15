The Wilmington City Schools Board of Education will hold a regular meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, October 24 in the cafeteria at Wilmington Middle School, at 275 Thorne Ave. All meetings are open to the public. If you wish to address the board at the meeting on a non-agenda item, you must notify Treasurer Kim DeWeese at 937-283-7493 no later than 4: p.m. on the Thursday prior to the meeting. If you wish to address the board on agenda items, please notify the treasurer any time prior to the meeting.

