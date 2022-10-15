Read full article on original website
Lakers’ Russell Westbrook says coming off bench played a role in hamstring injury
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook said coming off the bench in the preseason finale contributed to his hamstring injury. Westbrook was in the starting lineup Tuesday night.
Playoff loss drives Antetokounmpo as he aims to regain title
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo is motivated by winning. In his mind, he didn’t do enough of that last season. The Milwaukee Bucks forward spent the NBA offseason working on his game and body – while also representing his country – as he makes a run at another championship. It is what drives the 27-year-old two-time MVP. Sure, he is flattered to be thought of as the world’s greatest basketball player, but Antetokounmpo says that title belongs to the best player hoisting the NBA championship trophy, That wasn’t Antetokounmpo and the Bucks.
How humble Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla's first game day was like few others
BOSTON — The work that 34-year-old Boston Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla put in before earning his first career win Tuesday night is something not too many head coaches — if any — can duplicate. In preparation for his first NBA coaching clash on opening night —...
