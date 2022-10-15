Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘The T is failing’: Warren, Markey hold Senate hearing in Boston on MBTAThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
Hundreds protest Amini’s death, Iran’s dress code laws at Boston CommonThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Tufts breaks ground on new Sol Gittleman baseball parkThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
TUPD aims to connect with Tufts community over coffeeThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Related
CBS Sports
Kevin Durant defends Russell Westbrook from continued criticism: 'The dialog around our game is just so toxic'
Embattled Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook has received a show of support from his former teammate, Kevin Durant. In the newest episode of his "The ETCs" podcast with Boardroom, Durant said criticism of Westbrook has gone too far and called the current media climate "toxic." The Nets star's...
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Should be good for Opening Night
Murray (hamstring) is expected to suit up for the Nuggets' season opener against the Jazz, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports. Murray could have suited up in the Nuggets' preseason finale against Golden State, but coach Mike Malone decided to play it safe so that he'll be fully ready to go against Utah. After missing all of last season to an ACL injury, erring on the side of caution may be the smart move. Expect Murray to play a key role for Denver this season as the second offensive option alongside Nikola Jokic. Given the long layoff, it's quite possible Murray's minutes could be limited early in the season.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Full participant in practice
Murray (hamstring) was a full participant in Monday's practice session, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports. Murray was unavailable for the Nuggets' final three preseason games due to a sore left hamstring, but he's trending in the right direction ahead of Wednesday's regular-season opener. It wouldn't be surprising to see the 25-year-old face a minutes restriction early in the year, especially after he missed all of last season due to an ACL injury.
Lakers’ Russell Westbrook says coming off bench played a role in hamstring injury
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook said coming off the bench in the preseason finale contributed to his hamstring injury. Westbrook was in the starting lineup Tuesday night.
CBS Sports
Patriots rookie Brenden Schooler hands ball to a confused Bill Belichick after muffed punt recovery
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick received a gift from one of his players on Sunday, but he was not exactly a gracious recipient. Patriots rookie safety and special-teamer Brenden Schooler handed his head coach the football after a muffed punt recovery during the Patriots' 38-15 victory against the Cleveland browns at FirstEnergy Stadium, and Belichick did not know what to do with the present.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Russell Wilson: Picks up hamstring injury
Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said that Wilson sustained a hamstring injury during Monday's 19-16 loss to the Chargers, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports. Wilson said postgame that he hurt his hamstring in the fourth quarter, but he was able to play through the issue in overtime, according to Myles Simmons of ProFootballTalk.com. The 33-year-old previously received a PRP injection in his right throwing shoulder to address a partially torn lat, which impacted him in Denver's previous two games. Wilson also was limited in practice Thursday before logging full sessions Friday and Saturday. However, Wilson added that the shoulder concern didn't affect him during Monday's game, per Simmons. The veteran quarterback completed all 10 of his passes for 116 yards and a touchdown in the first quarter before going 5-for-18 passing for 72 yards over the remainder of the contest. It will be worth monitoring Wilson's status heading into the Broncos' next game against the Jets on Sunday.
CBS Sports
Lakers' Anthony Davis: In starting five Tuesday
Davis (back) will play and start in Tuesday's game against Golden State, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports. As expected, Davis will be in the starting five for the season-opening matchup against the defending champions. The 28-year-old forward averaged 23.2 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.3 blocks across 40 starts for the Lakers last season.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Marquise Brown: Potentially out for season
Brown suffered a potentially season-ending foot injury during Sunday's loss to the Seahawks and will undergo further testing Monday to determine the severity of the issue, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Brown's X-rays came back negative, but he had a walking boot on his left foot following Sunday's loss. The...
CBS Sports
Broncos' Melvin Gordon: Loses grip on role
Gordon had three rushes for eight yards in Monday's 19-16 loss to the Chargers. Gordon started the game in his typical role as Denver's lead back, tallying three carries on the opening drive. However, he was benched from there, with Latavius Murray racking up 15 carries in his place. Gordon entered the game with a questionable tag due to a neck and rib injury, though he told media after the game that he was physically fine to play, per George Stoia III of The Denver Gazette. It's unclear why the swtich was made or if it will carry forward, but Gordon has fumbled four times -- two were lost -- on only 55 carries to begin the season.
CBS Sports
Panthers' P.J. Walker: Ruled out with neck injury
Walker cleared the concussion protocol but has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Rams due to a neck injury, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports. Walker completed 10 of 16 passes for 60 yards and rushed once for minus-1 yard prior to being...
CBS Sports
Jazz's Malik Beasley: Goes through practice
Beasley (ankle) took part in portions of Sunday's practice, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Though he's not yet practicing in full while he manages the sprained left ankle, Beasley has a few more days to get healthier before the Jazz open their season Wednesday against the Nuggets. If Beasley doesn't start in the backcourt alongside Mike Conley and Collin Sexton, he should serve as one of Utah's primary scorers off the bench alongside 2020-21 NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' James Conner: Spectates for another practice
Conner (ribs) was listed as a non-participant on Tuesday's practice report, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Conner hasn't logged any recorded or estimated practice activity since injuring his ribs in the first half of a Week 5 loss to the Eagles. The running back will have one more chance to get back on the practice field prior to Thursday's game against the Saints, but at this point, Conner looks to be trending toward missing a second straight contest. Eno Benjamin (foot) would be in line for another turn as Arizona's lead back.
CBS Sports
Giants' Xavier McKinney: Posts season-high nine tackles
McKinney tallied nine tackles (five solo) in a Week 6 victory over the Ravens. McKinney recorded five or six tackles in four of the first five weeks of the campaign, and he stepped up his production with a campaign-high nine tackles in Week 6. He's yet to force a turnover this season but did pick off five passes in 2021. He has the potential to be an IDP asset but hasn't quite panned out that way so far this season.
CBS Sports
Giants' Marcus Johnson: Gets permanent roster spot
The Giants signed Johnson off their practice squad Tuesday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Johnson had been elevated from the practice squad in each of the Giants' last three games and served as a starting wideout for the latter two contests, accruing a 5-60-0 line on seven targets while logging 83 snaps in total. His playing time may trend down a bit once the likes of Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and Kenny Golladay (knee) are healthy, though neither injured wideout practiced in any fashion last week.
CBS Sports
Warriors vs. Lakers score: Stephen Curry, defending champs take down LeBron James and Co. on NBA opening night
For the second consecutive season, a Russell Westbrook-led Los Angeles Lakers team has opened its season against the Golden State Warriors, and for the second consecutive season, the Warriors have left that opener as the victor. Golden State defeated Los Angeles 123-109 on opening night after raising the fourth championship banner of the Stephen Curry era into the rafters.
CBS Sports
Jets' Zach Wilson: Quiet in win
Wilson completed 10 of 18 passes for 110 yards in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Packers. Wilson had a long gain of 41 yards to Corey Davis during the second half, but he overall made a limited impact, posting comfortably his lowest yardage while not scoring for the first time this season. However, in avoiding any turnovers, Wilson still did enough to help the Jets earn an unlikely road victory. With a perfect record in his three games since returning from injury, Wilson will look to keep New York's momentum going while contributing more himself in Week 7 versus Denver.
CBS Sports
Panthers trade disgruntled wideout Robbie Anderson to the Cardinals, per report
Robbie Anderson is a Panther no more. Carolina has agreed to trade the disgruntled wide receiver to the Arizona Cardinals, according to NFL Media. The specific terms of the deal were not immediately disclosed. This trade comes less than 24 hours after Anderson was ejected by his own coaching staff...
CBS Sports
Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Done for season
Hicks (knee) remains without an exact diagnosis but has been ruled out for the rest of the postseason, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports. Hicks collided with Oswaldo Cabrera in left field while trying to catch a flyball in Game 5 of the ALDS matchup with the Guardians. He underwent a CT scan and MRI, though the exact diagnosis has yet to be disclosed. Hicks told reporters he would need a six-week timeline to recover, so he should be back in plenty of time for spring training. After a rough regular season that resulted in him moving into a bench role by mid-August, Hicks appeared to have recaptured a recaptured everyday playing time in left field during the series with the Yankees. Isiah Kiner-Falefa is now expected to pick up more work at shortstop, while Cabrera likely serves as Hicks' primary replacement in left.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Cody Barton: Role decreasing
Barton posted two tackles (one solo) in Sunday's 19-9 win over the Cardinals. Barton played just 39 percent of the defensive snaps in Week 6. His role has been in flux recently, as he had snap shares of 57 percent in Week 4 and 78 percent in Week 5. When he's on the field on a full-time basis, Barton is a stud -- he posted 46 tackles (26 solo) and a sack through the first five games. However, his steep drop in usage recently is a serious concern, and fantasy managers should manage their expectations in Week 7 against the Chargers.
CBS Sports
Texans' Teagan Quitoriano: Designated to return
Quitoriano (knee) was designated to return from the Texans' injured reserve Monday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Quitoriano missed the first six games of the season after being placed on Houston's IR ahead of the regular season. Now, the rookie tight end will have a 21-day window to practice and return to the active roster; otherwise, he will be placed on season-ending IR. Quitoriano's first chance to play will come in Sunday's game against the Raiders, though he may start out in a limited role with tight ends Brevin Jordan, O.J. Howard and Jordan Akins already on the roster.
Comments / 0