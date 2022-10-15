Read full article on original website
doorcountydailynews.com
Girl Scouts council to divest Baileys Harbor property
You may not see as many Girl Scouts traveling through Baileys Harbor soon. The Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes announced on Tuesday that it was entering phase two of its long-term property plan, which includes investments, divestments, and new programmatic elements to reach Girl Scouts in its council. The council serves 10,000 girls and 5,000 volunteers across 58 northern Wisconsin and upper Michigan counties. Part of that strategy involves divesting from Camp Cuesta in Baileys Harbor and GSNWGL Communications Director Missy Brozek says Camp Cuesta’s future is unknown but knows they will use this time to learn how they can best serve the girls in Door County.
WBAY Green Bay
Large tree branch falls on Green Bay home
The gusty winds will calm down but it'll still be breezy and wind chill is a factor in the morning. Bonduel students raise aid for Pulaski burn victims. The football team is using proceeds from their playoff shirts to help Pulaski victims. Players talk about the Bonduel-Pulaski bond. Boy Scouts...
doorcountydailynews.com
Fall Fest draws crowds despite weather
The rain and chill in the air this weekend could not stop the weekend revelry in downtown Sister Bay for its annual Fall Fest. Rain came to the area late in the evening on Friday, which only affected the closing acts at area bars. Thousands lined the streets on Saturday...
doorcountydailynews.com
David J Gregorich Sr.
David J Gregorich Sr, 89, of New Franken, passed away suddenly early Thursday morning October 13, 2022, at his home with his wife by his side. He was born November 18, 1932, in Illinois the son of the late Emil and Lillian Gregorich. David was raised In Corbin Kentucky where...
wearegreenbay.com
‘She was lovable’: Neighbors react to young girl’s death
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police Department says a 5-year-old girl who was shot late Monday afternoon on the city’s east side has died. It happened just before 5:00 p.m. inside an apartment building on the corner of Amy and Bellevue Street. Neighbors told Local 5...
wearegreenbay.com
Bellin Health announces temporary closure of Oconto Clinic, cites issue
OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with Bellin Health have decided to close their Oconto Clinic for a few weeks to repair damage caused by a burst pipe. According to a release, the clinic will be closed through late October or early November as crews complete damage repair. A leaky...
doorcountydailynews.com
Luxemburg-Casco Volleyball starts state run with sweep of Green Bay West
The Luxemburg-Casco Spartans started the road to repeating as the state champions with a convincing three set sweep of Green Bay West (25-5, 25-13, 25-4). Alayna Deprez led the Spartans with 14 assists with Autumn Flynn dominating at the net with eight kills. Josie Dorner and Brook Vandehei each added ten aces and six aces, respectively, to provide a boost from the service line. The #2 Spartans (36-8) will now host #10 Plymouth on Thursday in regional semi-final play.
doorcountydailynews.com
Three Kewaunee County meat processors earn cut of state grant
Three local businesses with ties to the meat processing industry are getting assistance from a state grant. Salmon’s Meats, Otto’s Meats, and Paulie’s Chop Shop, all in Luxemburg, are among the 91 meat processors receiving up to $150,000 in matching funds from the Wisconsin Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grant Program. The American Rescue Plan Act partly funded the $10 million program. This is the second state grant Paulie’s Chop Shop has received ahead of the opening of its new building this fall. It also received a $50,000 grant earlier this year to help fund its new butcher shop's development and construction and outfit it with new equipment.
doorcountydailynews.com
Right place, right time for RV fire
Egg Harbor Fire Chief Justin MacDonald is thankful that another firefighter from a different department was in the area when an RV owner was experiencing a fire on Saturday. The initial call came in at 2:20 p.m. near the intersection of State Highway 42 and Plum Bottom Road when the RV’s owner noticed smoke coming out of the vehicle. The owner was in the middle of moving the RV from one part of Egg Harbor to another. MacDonald says the fire could have been a lot worse without a bit of luck.
doorcountydailynews.com
Kewaunee soccer looks to extend season
The Kewaunee soccer team hopes their season has not met its end on Tuesday when it travels to face St. Lawrence Seminary. The Storm picked up its only win of the season on October 3rd when they beat Washington Island 3-0. They have otherwise gone 0-13, averaging less than a goal a game and have been shut out seven times.
thebaycities.com
Water samples from Resolute Warehouse fire show new PFAS compounds in treated drinking water
Drinking water samples collected from the Menominee and Marinette Municipal water supplies last Monday and Tuesday showed higher levels of some types of PFAS in the water than seen in past sampling by the cities, indicating an impact of runoff from the Industrial fire at Resolute Forest Products and the adjacent warehouse.
doorcountydailynews.com
Maintenance to shut down Bayview Bridge
Your Halloween activities may be affected by the Bayview Bridge being shut down for two days for maintenance. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will be doing the work on October 31st and November 1st, requiring the bridge to be fully closed from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on both days. The bridge was shut down for a similar reason at this time last year so crews could do their routine maintenance and its annual cleaning of the bridge’s drains. The DOT and the Door County Highway Department will work together for a suitable detour that will have to include the use of one of Sturgeon Bay’s two downtown bridges.
doorcountydailynews.com
Hundreds without power as wind advisory continues
Many of your neighbors in Door County could be without power Tuesday morning as the area continues to get hit by high winds. Approximately 350 Wisconsin Public Service customers found themselves without power as of 6:15 a.m., including 232 near Jacksonport. Power is expected to come back between 8:30 a.m. and 8:45 a.m., according to the WPS Power Outage map.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay Police looking for missing girl
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Police department is trying to locate a missing girl. Yasmine, 15, went missing in the area of Mather Street near Velp Avenue in Green Bay. She is 4 feet 11 inches tall, light skin with red hair. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants with white stripes and black shoes with white stripes. She also has a large nose ring. She was last seen getting into a white pickup truck with letters "FX4" in the back window, then heading southbound on Ashland Ave. No last name or photo were provided.
doorcountydailynews.com
Blizzard announce season schedule
Sunday's disappointment at Lambeau Field may get you thinking about the football played at the Resch Center. The Green Bay Blizzard announced the schedule for the 2023 season as it celebrates 20 years of being an organization. The season will open on March 19th with a home game against the...
doorcountydailynews.com
Phoenix women picked second for Horizon League
Green Bay women's basketball is gearing up for the 2022-23 season, and today, the Horizon League office announced the 2022-23 #HLWBB preseason poll. The Phoenix was selected to finish second, only behind Youngstown State. GB received 106 points from the league's coaches as well as two first-place votes. The Penguins...
wearegreenbay.com
Complaint: Serial shoplifter charged with stealing thousands in merchandise from Green Bay stores
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay is facing multiple charges after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from Kohl’s locations across the city. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, on October 16 around 5 p.m., an officer was sent...
94.3 Jack FM
The Feds Are Now Involved In Menominee Warehouse Fire
MENOMINEE, MI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has provided updates regarding the paper pulp mill and warehouse fire in Menominee, Michigan. According to a release, measurements for air pollutants are being conducted at 30 locations surrounding the fire, including residences, schools, medical facilities and commercial properties. The...
doorcountydailynews.com
Construction on Michigan Street causes "soft" closures until December
As crews begin gas line replacement on Michigan Street in Sturgeon Bay on Wednesday, you must take alternate routes for the next several weeks. City Engineer Chad Shefchik says replacing gas lines on a section of Michigan Street will require frequent temporary “soft” roadway closures between South 10th Avenue and North 4th Avenue on Michigan Street. The closure during the work days will have staggered barricades to close off only the blocks that KS Energies will be actively working on. Thru traffic will be allowed only for emergency service vehicles and those needing access to their homes or businesses. Shefchik adds that reduced traffic will increase the safety for the work crews and the general public while allowing for the fastest possible completion of the project.
Bellin Health eases visitor restrictions, effective Monday
Effective Monday, Bellin Health is removing visitation limits for most patients in its hospitals and clinics.
