FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Enough is Enough”, Joe Biden Angrily Reacts To The Mass Shooting In USAArenacrownsiRaleigh, NC
N.C. Poor People’s Campaign march for voters’ rightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Free Concert in Downtown Cary on October 22ndJames TulianoCary, NC
Light the Night - Cancer Charity Hosting Fundraiser at Koka Booth on October 22ndJames TulianoCary, NC
Cary Gets Into the Halloween Spirit With Fun Events for the Whole FamilyJames TulianoCary, NC
Illegal gaming sites named ‘G Vegas’ shut down in Rocky Mount raid, operators dealt 6 felonies
The Rocky Mount Police Department officially shut down an illegal gaming site and arrested three people on six felonies on Tuesday.
Semi hauling 22,000 lbs. of catfish crashes on I-95 in Cumberland County
A semi-truck crashed on I-95 in Cumberland County near Wade.
WNCT
Gang member charged in shooting of Rocky Mount woman
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman drove herself to a hospital after she was shot in broad daylight in Rocky Mount Monday afternoon, police said. The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. in the area of 2600 block of N. Wesleyan Boulevard, which is a few blocks south of North Carolina Wesleyan University, according to a news release from Rocky Mount police.
30 injured, 4 killed in mass shootings over the weekend
The Gun Violence Archive reported six mass shootings, defined as an incident in which four or more people are shot, from New York to Colorado on Saturday and Sunday.
Raleigh police announce visitation, funeral plans for Gabriel Torres, officer killed in mass shooting
Raleigh Police Department Officer Gabriel Torres was one of five people killed in a mass shooting in the city just days ago. And Monday night, his brothers officially announced visitations and funeral plans.
Parents of Raleigh mass shooting suspect release statement
The parents of the 15-year-old suspected gunman that took the lives of five people and injured two others in Thursday's Raleigh mass shooting have issued a written statement.
Woman shot while in car drives herself to Rocky Mount hospital, police say
The victim was targeted in the broad-daylight shooting and has since been moved to a hospital in Greenville for treatment, police said.
Raleigh man facing robbery charges of New Bern business
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A Raleigh man is facing robbery charges after an incident that happened on Monday. Raymond D. Osorio, 32, was arrested by New Bern police and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and resist, obstruct and delay. He was placed in the Craven County Jail under a $60,000 secured bond. […]
3 charged after large fight spreads outside downtown Rocky Mount bar, police say
The incident was reported around 1:45 a.m. by off-duty police at Aroma Bar and Bistro, Rocky Mount police said.
1 stabbed after gang members involved in ‘large fight’ at Rocky Mount bar, police say
The incident was reported around 1:30 a.m. by off-duty police inside Moe & D's Restaurant Grill & Bar on Church Street in downtown Rocky Mount.
WNCT
Two dead after Greene County house fire, SBI assisting in investigation
Two people are dead after a house caught on fire Saturday just after 11 p.m. near Snow Hill. Brock Kearney, Greene County Emergency Services Director, said three people were able to escape the home. Two dead after Greene County house fire, SBI assisting …. Two people are dead after a...
Raleigh residents asking questions after emergency officials say no request to notify public of active shooter
People living in the Hedingham and surrounding neighborhoods are concerned that there was no alert system activated during Thursday's mass shooting. A current memorial is set up there, and growing.
