Seth Green says Bill Murray 'dangled' him over a trash can on 'SNL' set as a child

Seth Green spoke about a tense moment with Bill Murray in 1981.

Seth Green appeared Thursday on the latest episode of "Good Morning Mythical" YouTube show.

Green recalled being "horrified" of Bill Murray after the comedian dropped him into a trash can.

Green said Murray was upset because he sat on the arm of a sofa, which Murray considered his seat.

Seth Green recalled a tense interaction with Bill Murray on the set of "Saturday Night Live."

The "Family Guy" star shared his experience during an appearance on the "Good Mythical Morning" YouTube series. In the video, which aired Thursday, Green and the hosts touched on the rudest celebrity encounters they've had.

Green, 48, said his rudest encounter took place when he was nine years old on the set of "Saturday Night Live." In December 1981, Green appeared in a skit with then-cast member Mary Gross, who interviewed children about what they thought of Christmas. At the time, Murray had returned as the show's host.

Green said he was in the green room, sitting on the arm of a sofa when he asked to change the TV channel and Eddie Murphy, who was also a cast member at the time, said yes. When Green sat back down on the sofa arm to watch "CHiPs," Murray entered the room.

"He saw me sitting on the arm of this chair and made a big fuss about me being in his seat. And I was like, 'That is absurd. I am sitting on the arm of this couch. There are several lengths of this sofa. Kindly, F off,'" Green said. "And he was like, 'That's my chair.'"

Bill Murray appeared in "Saturday Night Live" in December 1981 as a host.

Green added that he didn't realize it was Murray who confronted him until another child actor noted it.

"My mom goes, 'You know, since he's the Bill Murray, you should maybe give him his seat,'" Green said. "And I go, 'Are you this much of a jerk? You're this rude to tell a nine-year-old to get out of your [seat] – what is this power play?'"

Green said that Murray grabbed him by the ankles and held him upside down over a trash can.

"He dangled me over a trash can, and he was like, 'the trash goes in the trash can,'" Green said. "I was screaming. I swung my arms wildly … he dropped me in the trash can. The trash can falls over."

Green said he was "horrified" afterward, prompting him to run and hide under the table in his dressing room to cry. Soon after, Green said Murphy and Tim Kazurinsky came to comfort him.

Seth Green said he cried in his dressing room after Bill Murray dropped him into a trash can.

"They were like, 'Hey, everybody knows Bill's a dick," Greens said, referring to Murphy and Kazurinsky. "He's hosting the show. He's probably really nervous about it. You be a pro. The show must go on."

Green finished his story by confirming he did perform in the skit, and since then, he and Murray have never seen each other again.

Representatives for Murray did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Murray has had run-ins with other co-stars, including Lucy Liu and fellow 'SNL' alum Rob Schneider. During an appearance on Sirius XM's "Jim Norton & Sam Roberts" show, Schneider said Murray "hated" the "SNL" – specifically Chris Farley – cast when he hosted the show in 1993.