ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns Summit, NC

A North Carolina woman won more than $500,000 after buying a $1 lottery ticket minutes before the drawing closed

By Taylor Ardrey
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vty5Q_0iaVUxhj00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dgNyh_0iaVUxhj00
A pile of $1000 bills.

Getty Images

  • A North Carolina woman won more than $500,000 after winning the lottery.
  • Stephanie Israel, 39, purchased the ticket four minutes before the drawing.
  • She told lottery officials that when she found out she won she "screamed for like 20 minutes."

A North Carolina woman won more than half a million after purchasing a lottery ticket minutes before the drawing.

Stephanie Israel purchased a $1 Quick Pick ticket online four minutes before the Cash 5 drawing last Saturday, per the NC Education Lottery .

"It was late at night, and I was lying in bed, and the spirit just told me to go online and buy one," Israel told officials.

According to the lottery, the 39-year-old of Browns Summit found out she won $501,544 the next day, leaving her excited. Israel said she "screamed for like 20 minutes."

She continued, "I think I scared my family a little bit."

The winner went to collect her life-altering prize at the lottery headquarters earlier this week and walked out with $356,147 after taxes. Per officials, Israel said she plans to invest her new fortune in her family's future business endeavors.

"We are constantly thinking of new ideas for businesses,"  she told officials.

Earlier this year, a North Carolina man said he kept his $100,000 lottery win a secret for two months to surprise his wife. Another man hit the jackpot in May and took home $402, 887 after buying a cash 5 ticket at a convenience store in Princeton.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 27

Whizz
3d ago

Go with your gut feeling and listen to your ❤️ it may surprise you...period

Reply(2)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
UPI News

Man accidentally buys three tickets for same lottery drawing, wins three times

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- A Maryland man ended up winning a lottery jackpot of $150,000 after accidentally buying three tickets for the same Pick 5 drawing. The 67-year-old Towson man told Maryland Lottery officials he forgot he already bought tickets for the midday and evening Pick 5 drawings Sept. 20 to 25, so when he was preparing to undergo surgery he made sure to buy a ticket for the Sept. 22 evening drawing.
TOWSON, MD
People

Woman Wins $1 Million Prize After Buying a Lottery Ticket Every Week: 'I Couldn't Believe I Won'

"The ticket went everywhere I went," said lottery winner Sabrina Bottoms A North Carolina woman's weekly scratch-off routine finally paid off big time. Sabrina Bottoms, a warehouse worker from Conway, bought the winning $1 million ticket Sunday night after a routine visit to the Park N Shop gas stop, the NC Education Lottery said in a release published on Tuesday. "I couldn't believe I won," Bottoms told lottery officials. "I fill up and get one ticket every week." The ticket, which helps fund education initiatives for...
ILLINOIS STATE
People

Woman Buys Lottery Ticket Minutes Before Drawing — and Wins Over $500,000: 'I Screamed'

Stephanie Israel said she was lying in bed on Saturday when "the spirit just told me to go online and buy one" A last-minute decision to play the lottery made one North Carolina woman hundreds of thousands of dollars richer. Stephanie Israel, 39, won a whopping $501,544 after buying a Quick Pick ticket just minutes before Saturday's Cash 5 drawing, according to a press release from the NC Education Lottery. However, the Guilford County woman didn't realize she'd won on her $1 ticket until the next morning, when she...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
Insider

Insider

632K+
Followers
35K+
Post
349M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy