Sasscrotch!
3d ago
"A security camera recently filmed dozens of windows at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital in San Francisco being broken" ? How about the perp? Dozens of windows don't get broken on their own or by poltergeists.
Man hospitalized after being shot, run over and beaten in San Francisco's Mission
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – A fight in San Francisco's Mission District early Tuesday morning left a 39-year-old man hospitalized after he was shot, run over by a vehicle and beaten, police said.The shooting was reported around 1:25 a.m. in the 600 block of South Van Ness Avenue, where officers arrived to find the man suffering from a gunshot wound. SFPD Deputy Chief Raj Vaswani later tweeted additional details about the shooting, saying that the incident started with a fight involving multiple people at the intersection of 19th Street and Mission. Vaswani noted that the victim was run over by a vehicle and beaten in addition to being shot. The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, police said.No arrests have been made but police said there were three women and a man in their 20s suspected of the shooting and a black SUV associated with the case. More detailed suspect descriptions were not immediately available.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.
Arrest made in unprovoked beating of Mission District restaurant worker
Police have arrested a man suspected of assaulting 52-year-old restaurant worker Ramon Reyna, who was last month severely beaten and robbed while he was walking his dog. The suspect, 35-year-old David Camet, was observed in U.N. Plaza on Oct. 8 by footbeat officers of the Tenderloin police station. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to San Francisco County Jail.
sfstandard.com
Body Found in San Francisco’s Tenderloin After Shooting
A person was killed early Tuesday morning in the Tenderloin neighborhood. When San Francisco police arrived at Turk Street near the Taylor Street intersection, they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound who later died at the scene at around 3:15 a.m. Officers from the Tenderloin Station were initially...
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: 5 suspects steal $50K worth of items from San Francisco coin shop within minutes
Broken glass, overturned boxes and a trail of coins are the remnants of a seven-minute crime spree that the store owner watched in real time, on surveillance from home. He says he never expected a burglary of this magnitude in this neighborhood.
Woman escapes kidnapper after being held captive in Richmond
RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) – A woman is safe after allegedly escaping her kidnapper and calling for help Sunday, the Richmond Police Department said in a Facebook post Tuesday. The victim, who remains anonymous, told officers she had been kidnapped from Sonoma County and taken to Richmond where she was held captive. RPD say the victim […]
Stolen French bulldog puppy retrieved by Daly City police
Numerous French bulldogs have been stolen across the San Francisco Bay Area this year. But for one fortunate Frenchie, police found the puppy and returned it safely to the rightful owner.
SFist
Bullet From 'Big Gun' In Sunday Night Shooting Crashes Through Home of Former Mayor's Family
Well, this is crazy! The son and daughter-in-law of former SF Mayor Frank Jordan heard the sound of glass shattering in their bedroom Sunday night as they were putting their kids to bed. And it was apparently a stray bullet that had traveled a half-mile from a shooting near Jefferson Square Park.
SFist
Homicide Under Investigation at Turk & Taylor Streets
A person was apparently shot Monday evening near the intersection of Turk and Taylor streets in the Tenderloin. ABC 7 was on the scene of the shooting overnight, noting that police found a body on Turk Street. Details about the time or circumstances of the crime, or the victim's age...
Frustrated SF residents arm themselves with bats, tasers after opening of drug sobering center
"More troublemakers settling in, feeling comfortable doing their drugs, pissing and sh**ting in the street blocking the sidewalks." Some San Francisco residents say they have seen an increased presence of drug use, violence and crime on the streets since SOMA Rise opened in June.
SFPD investigating double shooting that took place Sunday night
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department is investigating a double shooting that took place Sunday night, leaving two people injured, according to SFPD. Officers assigned to the department’s Northern Station responded just before 9:30 p.m. on Sunday on a report of a shooting in the 600 block of Larch Way. Two male […]
Uber driver from Nepal carjacked at gunpoint by passengers in Oakland, police say
WARNING: Video could be hard to watch for some viewers. An East Bay Uber driver is speaking out for the first time after being carjacked at gunpoint by passengers he picked up in Oakland. The incident was caught on camera.
SFist
At Least Two People Shot In San Francisco's Fillmore District
A shooting Sunday night left at least two people injured on a street near Jefferson Square Park, after a barrage of gunfire was heard throughout the Fillmore neighborhood. About 15 to 20 shots rang out just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday from what sounded like a semi-automatic or automatic weapon, in the Fillmore District — and on the same one-block street where a fatal shooting occurred in early September.
San Jose underground casino operation busted by police, 7 arrested
(KRON) — An illegal gambling operation at an underground casino was raided by San Jose Police Department officers on Thursday and seven people were arrested, according to an SJPD news release. The location, which was located in the area of North Capitol Avenue and Avenue B, was described as “a hub for a variety of […]
KTVU FOX 2
Car drives through Bay Area school, shoots pellets into classroom
Police in San Jose say staff and students at Willow Glen Middle and High Schools are safe following an incident this morning. According to police, a Gray Mercedes SUV drove onto campus while firing soft pellets into a classroom. Police say no one was injured, and no damage was done...
SFist
Day Around the Bay: SF Ranked the Fifth ‘Rattiest’ City in the U.S.
The residents of the West Oakland’s Wood Street encampment who have been cleared out held a rally outside Oakland City Hall Tuesday demanding alternate arrangements. The evicted campers are calling for the city to open eight acres of the North Gateway parcel of a former Oakland Army Base to serve as a new safe sleeping and camping site. [NBC Bay Area]
Another SF store closes due to retail theft
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Retail theft is forcing another San Francisco store to close its doors. Cotopaxi is temporarily closing it’s Hayes Valley location, less than a year after it opened. “Unfortunately this store has been a disappointment for us,” CEO and founder Davis Smith said. Smith said he has always loved San Francisco. His […]
Rome Police Stabbing: SF college student gets Italian Supreme Court date in killing of officer
The Italian Supreme Court will consider the murder conviction of 22-year-old Finnegan Elder of San Francisco in a hearing next year. Elder was on vacation in Rome during July 2019 when he stabbed an Italian police officer to death in an altercation.
SFist
Two Oakland Men Arrested On 38 (Yes, 38) Counts of Auto Burglary
Two men alleged to be affiliated with gangs are in custody and stand accused of an astonishing 38 counts of auto burglary, and they’re both now in custody at the Santa Clara County Jail. A fairly anodyne introductory sentence in a Bay City News story about a pair of...
Family of innocent driver killed during Oakland police chase left in disbelief after tragic death
"I felt like my world fell down," said Agustin's niece. The family is still questioning why the police pursuit ended with the 44-year-old's death, when he was only driving to work that morning.
Woman who hit alleged boyfriend with lead pipe surrenders after stand-off: Police
UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) – A 26-year-old woman is in custody after a six-hour standoff with Union City police Sunday, according to a Facebook post. Diamond Edwards is accused of assault with a deadly weapon and inflicting corporal injury after police say she hit her alleged boyfriend with a lead pipe in the head early […]
