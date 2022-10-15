ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

CBS San Francisco

Man hospitalized after being shot, run over and beaten in San Francisco's Mission

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – A fight in San Francisco's Mission District early Tuesday morning left a 39-year-old man hospitalized after he was shot, run over by a vehicle and beaten, police said.The shooting was reported around 1:25 a.m. in the 600 block of South Van Ness Avenue, where officers arrived to find the man suffering from a gunshot wound. SFPD Deputy Chief Raj Vaswani later tweeted additional details about the shooting, saying that the incident started with a fight involving multiple people at the intersection of 19th Street and Mission. Vaswani noted that the victim was run over by a vehicle and beaten in addition to being shot. The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, police said.No arrests have been made but police said there were three women and a man in their 20s suspected of the shooting and a black SUV associated with the case. More detailed suspect descriptions were not immediately available.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mission Local

Arrest made in unprovoked beating of Mission District restaurant worker

Police have arrested a man suspected of assaulting 52-year-old restaurant worker Ramon Reyna, who was last month severely beaten and robbed while he was walking his dog. The suspect, 35-year-old David Camet, was observed in U.N. Plaza on Oct. 8 by footbeat officers of the Tenderloin police station. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to San Francisco County Jail.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Body Found in San Francisco’s Tenderloin After Shooting

A person was killed early Tuesday morning in the Tenderloin neighborhood. When San Francisco police arrived at Turk Street near the Taylor Street intersection, they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound who later died at the scene at around 3:15 a.m. Officers from the Tenderloin Station were initially...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Woman escapes kidnapper after being held captive in Richmond

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) – A woman is safe after allegedly escaping her kidnapper and calling for help Sunday, the Richmond Police Department said in a Facebook post Tuesday. The victim, who remains anonymous, told officers she had been kidnapped from Sonoma County and taken to Richmond where she was held captive. RPD say the victim […]
RICHMOND, CA
SFist

Homicide Under Investigation at Turk & Taylor Streets

A person was apparently shot Monday evening near the intersection of Turk and Taylor streets in the Tenderloin. ABC 7 was on the scene of the shooting overnight, noting that police found a body on Turk Street. Details about the time or circumstances of the crime, or the victim's age...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

SFPD investigating double shooting that took place Sunday night

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department is investigating a double shooting that took place Sunday night, leaving two people injured, according to SFPD. Officers assigned to the department’s Northern Station responded just before 9:30 p.m. on Sunday on a report of a shooting in the 600 block of Larch Way. Two male […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

At Least Two People Shot In San Francisco's Fillmore District

A shooting Sunday night left at least two people injured on a street near Jefferson Square Park, after a barrage of gunfire was heard throughout the Fillmore neighborhood. About 15 to 20 shots rang out just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday from what sounded like a semi-automatic or automatic weapon, in the Fillmore District — and on the same one-block street where a fatal shooting occurred in early September.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Car drives through Bay Area school, shoots pellets into classroom

Police in San Jose say staff and students at Willow Glen Middle and High Schools are safe following an incident this morning. According to police, a Gray Mercedes SUV drove onto campus while firing soft pellets into a classroom. Police say no one was injured, and no damage was done...
SAN JOSE, CA
SFist

Day Around the Bay: SF Ranked the Fifth ‘Rattiest’ City in the U.S.

The residents of the West Oakland’s Wood Street encampment who have been cleared out held a rally outside Oakland City Hall Tuesday demanding alternate arrangements. The evicted campers are calling for the city to open eight acres of the North Gateway parcel of a former Oakland Army Base to serve as a new safe sleeping and camping site. [NBC Bay Area]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Another SF store closes due to retail theft

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Retail theft is forcing another San Francisco store to close its doors. Cotopaxi is temporarily closing it’s Hayes Valley location, less than a year after it opened. “Unfortunately this store has been a disappointment for us,” CEO and founder Davis Smith said. Smith said he has always loved San Francisco. His […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

