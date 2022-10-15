SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – A fight in San Francisco's Mission District early Tuesday morning left a 39-year-old man hospitalized after he was shot, run over by a vehicle and beaten, police said.The shooting was reported around 1:25 a.m. in the 600 block of South Van Ness Avenue, where officers arrived to find the man suffering from a gunshot wound. SFPD Deputy Chief Raj Vaswani later tweeted additional details about the shooting, saying that the incident started with a fight involving multiple people at the intersection of 19th Street and Mission. Vaswani noted that the victim was run over by a vehicle and beaten in addition to being shot. The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, police said.No arrests have been made but police said there were three women and a man in their 20s suspected of the shooting and a black SUV associated with the case. More detailed suspect descriptions were not immediately available.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO