Girl,12, found dead in suitcase in Paris ‘with mysterious numbers on body’

By Emily Atkinson
 3 days ago

The body of a 12-year-old girl has been found tied up a suitcase in Paris , according to reports.

The victim, who had suffered several cuts to her throat, was discovered with feet and wrists bound and unexplained numbers on her body.

A post-morterm examination on Saturday concluded she had died of asphyxiation.

The numbers “1” and “0” were found on the child’s corpse, according to French broadcaster BFMTV . A police source said the figures had not been written on or cut into girl but were were “placed” on her by a “device”.

Officers do not yet know what the numbers mean.

The girl, was found outside a block of flats in the French capital’s 19th arrondissement, had been reported missing by her mother after she failed to return home from school.

Police have launched a murder probe and said they had uncovered signs of kidnapping in the basement of the family home.

Detectives reviewed CCTV footage which showed a women outside the building carrying a suitcase.

The same suitcase, officers believe, was later found a few streets away in Rue d’Hautpoul containing the body of the girl.

The schoolgirl’s face was covered in tape, her feet and fists were bound, and she had suffered several cuts to her throat, according to reports.

A post-mortem examination was due to take place on Saturday.

According to BFMTV, four people are in custody, although the reason for their detainment is not clear. Among them is the man who contacted the force after discovering the suitcase.

Comments / 40

sonji
3d ago

this is so sad why is there so much Evil in this world God help us .I feel so sad for all the little children who are being abused and murdered it's horrible just horrific . God's going to punish those Evil people they gone burn for eternity

Reply(10)
39
Elfie Mcmurren
3d ago

A Policeman's Prayer ~ by Elfie Felker McMurren ~ I knelt beside you on the street oh sweet little one. Rage & fury filled my heart when I saw what they had done. Your life was short, your battle long on this hell~filled earth. They made you suffer, threw you out ~ did no one see your worth? How many nights did you cry yourself to sleep? Cry no more, I'll take your fight ~ I've got promises to keep. Continued......

Reply(1)
11
Veronica Buford
3d ago

So was her own mother in on it??? They said the kidnap started in her own house's basement???

Reply(1)
12
Comments / 0

