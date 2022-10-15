Girl,12, found dead in suitcase in Paris ‘with mysterious numbers on body’

The body of a 12-year-old girl has been found tied up a suitcase in Paris , according to reports.

The victim, who had suffered several cuts to her throat, was discovered with feet and wrists bound and unexplained numbers on her body.

A post-morterm examination on Saturday concluded she had died of asphyxiation.

The numbers “1” and “0” were found on the child’s corpse, according to French broadcaster BFMTV . A police source said the figures had not been written on or cut into girl but were were “placed” on her by a “device”.

Officers do not yet know what the numbers mean.

The girl, was found outside a block of flats in the French capital’s 19th arrondissement, had been reported missing by her mother after she failed to return home from school.

Police have launched a murder probe and said they had uncovered signs of kidnapping in the basement of the family home.

Detectives reviewed CCTV footage which showed a women outside the building carrying a suitcase.

The same suitcase, officers believe, was later found a few streets away in Rue d’Hautpoul containing the body of the girl.

According to BFMTV, four people are in custody, although the reason for their detainment is not clear. Among them is the man who contacted the force after discovering the suitcase.