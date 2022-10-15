Photos: St. Petersburg’s Shine Mural Festival kicks off with Carmada Street Carnival

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The SHINE St. Petersburg Mural Festival is in full swing. The free festival features artists from across the world, including 13 from the Tampa Bay area. They’re painting 18 murals on buildings and two cars in downtown St. Pete. Artists will work through the week to...
After the Neamtu family fled Romania three years ago and moved to St. Petersburg, they noticed that the city was missing something they could truly relate to. Their culture was being underrepresented in Pinellas County and the family knew that needed to change. After buying the space formerly known as...
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The second iteration of the St. Pete Pier had long been in the works when it opened in the summer of 2020. Its original grand opening date – May 30, 2020 – was delayed by a global pandemic. Its rescheduled grand opening, in July,...
The beach bum-favorite known as Sea Critters Cafe at 2007 Pass-a-Grille Way on St. Pete Beach is getting a new name: Red, White & Booze. Former Sea Critters regulars Charles and Helen Collom bought the restaurant with the intention of maintaining the atmosphere while adding improvements to the Pass-a-Grille seafood restaurant.
Nearly a century after it opened to the public, Sunken Gardens – the longest-lived tourist destination in St. Petersburg – is officially recognizing and celebrating its history. The four-acre botanical garden at 1825 4th Street North, in the Old Northeast area, has been owned by the city since...
The trek to Jack Ellis’ studio led through his Lakewood Estates backyard, which might have felt like a jungle to visitors, with the plants and trees he and his wife left to grow wild. Once inside, the artist often scattered peanuts on the back porch and left the door open to the blue jays, squirrels, a woodpecker, a crow and several generations of raccoons who’d visit throughout the day.
Beloved characters Gomez, Morticia, Wednesday, Pugsley, Uncle Fester and all of their extended family will pop up — alive and dead — during “The Addams Family,” a musical comedy based on the spooky-ooky television series. “The audience can expect a fun night of nostalgia especially if...
An early morning fire at a St. Petersburg condominium complex near Pinellas Point is under investigation. St. Petersburg Fire Rescue said the fire broke out just before 2:30 a.m. Oct. 16 at the Enclave at Sable Point Condo’s on 54th Avenue South and 22nd Street South. “The family that...
Last Saturday, around 40 activists gathered at Columbus Statue Park in South Tampa to protest Tampa's glorifying monument to a man who was a confirmed pedophile, rapist and slave trader. In front of the statue, Indigenous activists sang songs and prayed for the lives that were lost to genocide enacted...
TAMPA — Florida Brewing Company had a unique marketing strategy for the launch of its La Tropical beer in 1896. “They said you can drink as much as you want and not get drunk because the spring water they used was so pure,” said attorney Dale Swope, whose law firm restored and is located in the brewery’s former Ybor City headquarters. “That theory got blown apart on the first day of sales, when two guys got drunk and a fight turned deadly.”
If you know St. Pete art, chances are you know MIZE Gallery. Every month, crowds of art-lovers and artists crowd the tiny gallery to see what provocative exhibit MIZE [689 Dr M.L.K. Jr. St. N] will put on next. After December 31, there will be no more MIZE exhibits. After five years of inclusive community art, the Gallery is shutting its doors.
Pig Jig: Sam Hunt headlines the waterfront barbecue competition with other music by multiplatinum singer-songwriter Kip Moore and alternative artists X Ambassadors, Bahamas and Jarrod Morris. Benefits NephCure Kidney International. $75. 1 p.m. Saturday. Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park, 1001 N Boulevard, Tampa. 813-259-1610. .tampapigjig.com. Shine: St. Petersburg Mural Festival:...
TAMPA — The last time Tampa held a Pig Jig, it was a sold-out event with 12,000 people packed in to see Grammy winner Darius Rucker perform as more than 65 barbecue teams competed. Will Wellman, 39, stepped aside with tears in his eyes as the smoking meats perfumed...
CARROLLWOOD — Perched high atop a throne of hay, 969 pounds of gigantic gourd gleam under the Florida sun. In the weeks leading up to Halloween, hoards of autumn lovers are expected to make the pilgrimage here to admire “Florida’s largest pumpkin.” At least, that’s the title the social media person at Bearss Groves gave it.
ST. PETERSBURG — Two teenage girls dragged a wheelbarrow past a sweet potato patch along the side of a greenhouse. Others bent along the long rows of garden beds, tending to peppers, okra and mustard greens. At the far end of the lot, a group of young men poured buckets of rotting food onto a compost pile, joking as they smashed the remains with shovels.
TAMPA — The Cross-Bay Ferry begins its sixth season sailing across Tampa Bay on Wednesday. The service, linking the downtowns Tampa and St. Petersburg, is coming off its most successful season. It attracted 62,130 riders from October 2021 to May 2022, a jump of 10,000 annual passengers. Tickets can...
