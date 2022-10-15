ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Photos: St. Petersburg’s Shine Mural Festival kicks off with Carmada Street Carnival

By Dirk Shadd
 3 days ago
Bailee Thornton, 7, works to paint on the Nomad Art Bus at the Carmada Street Carnival during the Shine Mural Festival’s official kickoff celebration in Childs Park at 4300 11th Avenue S on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 in St. Petersburg. In background is Trace Bruner, 12. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

Children painted cars during the Carmada Street Carnival, an interactive, art-on-wheels experience with painting on the NOMAD Art Bus and more.

Much like a “please touch” museum, several art stations were set up for participants to get involved with the art. The event is the official kickoff celebration for Shine which, runs through Oct. 23.

Freya Sholander, 2, gets some help with the paint from her mother Sarah Bennett, 35, as Freya works to paint on the Nomad Art Bus. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]
Various paint colors to choose from to paint the Nomad Art Bus. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]
Artist Nneka Jones, 25, a Trinidadian artist and activist based in Tampa, paints on the driver's side door of a Nissan Versa as she live-paints a piece called “Road Royalty - Majestic Miles” at the Carmada Street Carnival in Childs Park. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]
Delilah Smith , 69, left, helps to finish a necklace with her grandson Major Revles, 6, at the jewelry station at the Carmada Street Carnival. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]
Jayden Brown, 7, stand patiently as Tasha Hadley, 32, with Nomad Art Bus, works to tie a necklace around his neck after Jayden made the necklace at the jewelry station. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]
Tasha Hadley, 32, with Nomad Art Bus, works to tie a bracelet on the wrist of Noelle Vein, 7, after Noelle made the bracelet at the jewelry station. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]
Clifton Kennedy, 6, works to draw on the side of a chalk car at the Carmada Street Carnival. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]
Art on the side of a chalk car. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

