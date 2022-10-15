Read full article on original website
Related
Indiana Daily Student
Need a new place to study? Here are 3 options
With an increase of students on campus, it can be hard to find a spot to study. Good coffee, suitable background noise and dependable, free Wi-Fi are all things to look for in an off-campus study spot. Here are some options:. Inkwell Bakery and Café (2 locations) If you...
Indiana Daily Student
IU honored with diversity and inclusion award
In September, IU Bloomington and Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis were recognized by INSIGHT Into Diversity with the 2022 Higher Education Excellence in Diversity Award. INSIGHT Into Diversity is the nation’s largest, oldest national diversity and inclusion publication in higher education. This award honors institutions that are committed to making...
Comments / 0