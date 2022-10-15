Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Another Maine School District Requesting Book "Gender Queer" be Removed From LibraryThe Maine WriterWaldoboro, ME
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in Maine this weekKristen WaltersAugusta, ME
Neighbors Helping NeighborsThe Maine WriterAugusta, ME
Halloween Hang and Dip
Calling all merfolk, ghouls, and goblins! Join us for a late afternoon get together on October 30th at Otyokwa, a lakeside retreat on Pemaquid Pond. We’ll host a guided dip (if you’re curious about coldwater dipping!), sport funky costumes, chat about our swim. stories, and connect over our...
Iconic Central Maine Jewelry Store Closing For Good
Over the years, we have seen dozens, if not hundreds, of Central Maine businesses come and go. Sadly, over the last few years, we have seen way more businesses close than we have seen new ones open. Because of this, we have, in a way, become desensitized to the closure...
If You’re Obsessed with HomeGoods and Live in Augusta, Here’s Good News
If you've never been to HomeGoods, get ready to join the throngs of the obsessed!. They are now open in the Marketplace at Augusta between the Paper Store and Old Navy, near Home Depot. It's 18,600 square feet of discounted name-brand items for your home. Not your house, ohhhhhh no - your home. So why are people so damned obsessed with HomeGoods? According to People,
First Annual Pemaquid Fall Festival
Local farms in the Bristol area are partnering with the King Ro Market in Round Pond to offer local food, fiber, pumpkins, and demonstrations during the group’s first annual Pemaquid Fall Festival, set for Saturday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Located at the Byre Farm, 25...
Private equity group nabs Rockland shopping plaza for $14.6M before it hits the market
A private equity group of buyers in the midcoast area scooped up a 170,000-square-foot shopping center in Rockland in a deal that started with a phone call. Treadstone LLC bought Harbor Plaza Shopping Center, 235 Camden St., from Harbor Plaza LLC for $14.6 million. Bob Horvath of Horvath & Tremblay...
It’s Official! Augusta, Maine Will Soon Have Its Very Own Jersey Mike’s!
Augusta is home to some of the most diverse eateries in the entire state of Maine- and it's about to get even more diverse. For the first time ever, a Jersey Mike's is going to be opening up in the city. Jersey Mike's says in part on the 'about' portion...
Maine Fall Fiddle Fest at The Waldo
The Waldo Theatre at 916 Main St., Waldoboro proudly presents the 2022 Maine Fall Fiddle Fest on Friday, Oct. 21, and Saturday, Oct. 22. The festival kicks off on Friday night with an open jam session from 7-9 p.m. at The Waldo ($5 for the public, musicians free). Saturday events begin with a series of fiddle, cello, and guitar workshops in the afternoon, followed by a free youth fiddler showcase from 2-4 p.m. at Broad Bay Church, Waldoboro.
Town of Somerville
The Town of Somerville is currently accepting bids for 2 tax acquired properties:. Please contact the Somerville Town Office for more information or to obtain a bid packet, Mondays & Wednesdays 9am-6pm, 207-549-3828 or online at www.somervillemaine.org Sealed Bids are due by 5:30pm November 2, 2022.
Samoset Fish And Game Club Announces Competition Schedule
This slideshow requires JavaScript. The Samoset Fish and Game Club is pleased to announce the club’s Turkey Shoot competition schedule. The shotgun competition will be held on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 10 a.m. Each round of competition will be $3. The club will provide the ammunition for the shotgun shoot. Competitors shoot at 25 yard targets for a chance to earn a “Top Shot” title.
Open Letter to the Lady in the Make-Up Aisle at Walmart in Auburn, Maine
As you walk into Walmart, you do not expect to be confronted with raw truth and honesty. A fleeting moment that goes right through you and you are impacted by it for the rest of the day. Dear Lady in Aisle 10,. As I walked down to the make up...
Patti Brown Celebrates Five Years at Newcastle Realty
After a 40 plus year career in higher education, Patti Brown brings competence, dedication, and integrity to her role as an associate broker at Newcastle Realty. Having found her current home with the help of a Newcastle Realty agent, Brown’s exceptional experience with the company sparked her interest in the real estate industry and led to her decision to join the Newcastle Realty team where she has flourished for the last five years.
Toys ‘R’ Us Opening 5 Locations in Maine and New Hampshire
About five years ago, a piece of many people's youth in New England was seemingly swept away. Longtime toy giant Toys 'R' Us revealed their financial problems and intentions to close their stores across the country. Despite following through on closing their brick-and-mortar stores, Toys 'R' Us left a glimmer of hope for fans of Geoffrey the Giraffe, and didn't erase the brand. They left the door open for Toys 'R' Us to return in a different form, and that time has arrived.
Portland broker named Maine State Realtor of the Year
A longtime industry professional with more than 25 years of experience has been named the State Realtor of the Year by the Maine Association of Realtors in a nod to his contributions to the profession on state, local and national levels. Peter "Pete" Harrington, who is a partner and associate...
Conservation District Announces Wildflower Seed Fundraiser
Knox-Lincoln Soil & Water Conservation District is excited to announce a new fundraiser – – native wildflower seeds. October is the perfect month to sow wildflower seeds for spring growth. Whether seeding a small space garden, filling in a side yard, or planting across acres of land, wildflowers...
2 of the Most Beautiful Restaurants in the World Can Be Found in Maine
More accolades are coming our way for Maine's incredible food scene. However, this is a little different than your standard list about food or cocktails. Iconic travel magazine Condé Nast Traveller recently released its list of the most beautiful restaurants in the world. The 40 restaurants can be found worldwide, and that includes right here in the great state of Maine.
What The Heck Is That In The Middle Of Maine’s Kennebec River?
Earlier today (October 16th), on my way home from church, I crossed the Kennebec River in Augusta using the Memorial Bridge. The "big bridge", as my daughters call it, provides people in all but the smallest (lowest) vehicles great views up and down the river. Looking north you can see the Calumet Bridge and, at the right angle, Mill Park. Looking south you can see beyond the Kennebec Arsenal.
A Recent Movie Was Filmed and Set Entirely in Portland, Maine
Did you know there was a movie recently filmed entirely in Maine and the story is set in Portland?. Director Joe Raffa brought Portland to life in the film Downeast, a gritty movie involving crime, drug smuggling, violence, and love. IMDb shares the synopsis as:. “When Emma returns to her...
Malcolm Sewall Oliver
Malcolm Sewall Oliver, 82, passed away at his home in Jefferson on Oct. 15, 2022. Malcolm was born June 30, 1940 in Damariscotta Mills, the son of William Joshua Oliver and Minnie Reeves Oliver. He grew up in Newcastle and attended Franklin Grammar School and Lincoln Academy. In the summer...
Maine Marijuana Growing Facility Destroyed in Weekend Fire
A Maine marijuana growing facility was destroyed in a fire over the weekend, fire officials said. The Vassalboro Fire Department said in a Facebook post that they responded to 17 Cushnoc Road around 12:25 a.m. Saturday after someone who was passing by reported seeing a fire. The first units to arrive at the scene reported two large commercial structures that were connected in the middle with heavy fire showing in most of one building.
These Maine Teens Have Recently Gone Missing In Maine
While Maine law enforcement does frequently need to deal with reports of missing children and teens, they generally do not remain missing for long. They are often located within a matter of hours or within a few days. Sadly, this is not always the case. According to the website for...
