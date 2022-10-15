ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Damariscotta, ME

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

lcnme.com

Halloween Hang and Dip

Calling all merfolk, ghouls, and goblins! Join us for a late afternoon get together on October 30th at Otyokwa, a lakeside retreat on Pemaquid Pond. We’ll host a guided dip (if you’re curious about coldwater dipping!), sport funky costumes, chat about our swim. stories, and connect over our...
BREMEN, ME
B98.5

Iconic Central Maine Jewelry Store Closing For Good

Over the years, we have seen dozens, if not hundreds, of Central Maine businesses come and go. Sadly, over the last few years, we have seen way more businesses close than we have seen new ones open. Because of this, we have, in a way, become desensitized to the closure...
WATERVILLE, ME
Q97.9

If You’re Obsessed with HomeGoods and Live in Augusta, Here’s Good News

If you've never been to HomeGoods, get ready to join the throngs of the obsessed!. They are now open in the Marketplace at Augusta between the Paper Store and Old Navy, near Home Depot. It's 18,600 square feet of discounted name-brand items for your home. Not your house, ohhhhhh no - your home. So why are people so damned obsessed with HomeGoods? According to People,
AUGUSTA, ME
lcnme.com

First Annual Pemaquid Fall Festival

Local farms in the Bristol area are partnering with the King Ro Market in Round Pond to offer local food, fiber, pumpkins, and demonstrations during the group’s first annual Pemaquid Fall Festival, set for Saturday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Located at the Byre Farm, 25...
BRISTOL, ME
lcnme.com

Maine Fall Fiddle Fest at The Waldo

The Waldo Theatre at 916 Main St., Waldoboro proudly presents the 2022 Maine Fall Fiddle Fest on Friday, Oct. 21, and Saturday, Oct. 22. The festival kicks off on Friday night with an open jam session from 7-9 p.m. at The Waldo ($5 for the public, musicians free). Saturday events begin with a series of fiddle, cello, and guitar workshops in the afternoon, followed by a free youth fiddler showcase from 2-4 p.m. at Broad Bay Church, Waldoboro.
WALDOBORO, ME
lcnme.com

Town of Somerville

The Town of Somerville is currently accepting bids for 2 tax acquired properties:. Please contact the Somerville Town Office for more information or to obtain a bid packet, Mondays & Wednesdays 9am-6pm, 207-549-3828 or online at www.somervillemaine.org Sealed Bids are due by 5:30pm November 2, 2022.
SOMERVILLE, ME
lcnme.com

Samoset Fish And Game Club Announces Competition Schedule

This slideshow requires JavaScript. The Samoset Fish and Game Club is pleased to announce the club’s Turkey Shoot competition schedule. The shotgun competition will be held on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 10 a.m. Each round of competition will be $3. The club will provide the ammunition for the shotgun shoot. Competitors shoot at 25 yard targets for a chance to earn a “Top Shot” title.
BRISTOL, ME
lcnme.com

Patti Brown Celebrates Five Years at Newcastle Realty

After a 40 plus year career in higher education, Patti Brown brings competence, dedication, and integrity to her role as an associate broker at Newcastle Realty. Having found her current home with the help of a Newcastle Realty agent, Brown’s exceptional experience with the company sparked her interest in the real estate industry and led to her decision to join the Newcastle Realty team where she has flourished for the last five years.
NEWCASTLE, ME
103.7 WCYY

Toys ‘R’ Us Opening 5 Locations in Maine and New Hampshire

About five years ago, a piece of many people's youth in New England was seemingly swept away. Longtime toy giant Toys 'R' Us revealed their financial problems and intentions to close their stores across the country. Despite following through on closing their brick-and-mortar stores, Toys 'R' Us left a glimmer of hope for fans of Geoffrey the Giraffe, and didn't erase the brand. They left the door open for Toys 'R' Us to return in a different form, and that time has arrived.
MAINE STATE
mainebiz.biz

Portland broker named Maine State Realtor of the Year

A longtime industry professional with more than 25 years of experience has been named the State Realtor of the Year by the Maine Association of Realtors in a nod to his contributions to the profession on state, local and national levels. Peter "Pete" Harrington, who is a partner and associate...
PORTLAND, ME
lcnme.com

Conservation District Announces Wildflower Seed Fundraiser

Knox-Lincoln Soil & Water Conservation District is excited to announce a new fundraiser – – native wildflower seeds. October is the perfect month to sow wildflower seeds for spring growth. Whether seeding a small space garden, filling in a side yard, or planting across acres of land, wildflowers...
ROCKPORT, ME
94.9 HOM

2 of the Most Beautiful Restaurants in the World Can Be Found in Maine

More accolades are coming our way for Maine's incredible food scene. However, this is a little different than your standard list about food or cocktails. Iconic travel magazine Condé Nast Traveller recently released its list of the most beautiful restaurants in the world. The 40 restaurants can be found worldwide, and that includes right here in the great state of Maine.
MAINE STATE
B98.5

What The Heck Is That In The Middle Of Maine’s Kennebec River?

Earlier today (October 16th), on my way home from church, I crossed the Kennebec River in Augusta using the Memorial Bridge. The "big bridge", as my daughters call it, provides people in all but the smallest (lowest) vehicles great views up and down the river. Looking north you can see the Calumet Bridge and, at the right angle, Mill Park. Looking south you can see beyond the Kennebec Arsenal.
AUGUSTA, ME
lcnme.com

Malcolm Sewall Oliver

Malcolm Sewall Oliver, 82, passed away at his home in Jefferson on Oct. 15, 2022. Malcolm was born June 30, 1940 in Damariscotta Mills, the son of William Joshua Oliver and Minnie Reeves Oliver. He grew up in Newcastle and attended Franklin Grammar School and Lincoln Academy. In the summer...
JEFFERSON, ME
NECN

Maine Marijuana Growing Facility Destroyed in Weekend Fire

A Maine marijuana growing facility was destroyed in a fire over the weekend, fire officials said. The Vassalboro Fire Department said in a Facebook post that they responded to 17 Cushnoc Road around 12:25 a.m. Saturday after someone who was passing by reported seeing a fire. The first units to arrive at the scene reported two large commercial structures that were connected in the middle with heavy fire showing in most of one building.
VASSALBORO, ME
B98.5

These Maine Teens Have Recently Gone Missing In Maine

While Maine law enforcement does frequently need to deal with reports of missing children and teens, they generally do not remain missing for long. They are often located within a matter of hours or within a few days. Sadly, this is not always the case. According to the website for...
MAINE STATE

