Lawsuit Against Montgomery County Police for the Shooting of Ryan LeRoux at a Gaithersburg McDonald’s in 2021 Draws Support From Department of Justice

mocoshow.com
Detectives Investigate Attempted Armed Carjacking
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division are investigating an attempted armed carjacking that occurred in the 8000 block of 13th St. in Silver Spring on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the male suspect. At approximately 8:41 p.m., 3rd District officers responded to the location for the report of an attempted armed carjacking that just occurred.
Fairfax Police asking for help finding armed hotel room rape suspect
The suspect was captured on security camera footage at the hotel, as well as the Eastern Market and Spring Hill Metro stations. It was determined that the he got to the hotel by taking the train from Eastern Market and changed to the Silver Line at the Capitol South station and got off at the Spring Hill Station.
CBS News
Howard Co. Police say at least 21 cars reportedly broken into overnight
BALTIMORE - At least 21 cars were reportedly broken into overnight in Howard County, according to police. Howard County Police said the car break-ins and thefts happened in Elkridge and Columbia. Officers responded to the break-ins on Montgomery Road, Sandpiper Court, Whisper Way, Rowanberry Drive and Diggers Lane in Elkridge.
Two victims shot, killed in DC identified
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Two teenagers were identified after a triple shooting in Southeast DC Monday evening. 19-year-old Reginald Cooper and 19-year-old Davonte Berkley were shot and killed on Congress Street. Both are from District Heights, Maryland. The third victim is still in the hospital. Police were still looking for a suspect.
Police arrest man in connection to Fairfax rape
MCLEAN, Va. — Police have arrested a man in connection to a reported rape at a Vienna hotel on Oct. 1. Police identified the man as 30-year-old Patrick Craig Locke of Washington, D.C. Officers responded to the hotel in the 8600 block of Westwood Center Drive at 5:30 p.m....
fox5dc.com
Police Chief gives update after 4 adults found dead in a Woodbridge home
Prince William County Police Chief Peter Newsham gives an update after officers found four adults deceased in a Woodbridge home Monday. Police were responding to a welfare check when they discovered the body. A person of interest has been apprehended.
mocoshow.com
MCPD Investigating Downtown Silver Spring Stabbing
Montgomery County police are investigating a stabbing that occurred Sunday night in Silver Spring. According to MCPD, “On Sunday, October 16, 2022, MCPD responded to the area of Ellsworth St. and Fenton Dr. at approximately 8:14 p.m., for the report of a stabbing of an adult male. It appears that two adult males were involved in an altercation when one of the males pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim. The victim has been transported with non-life-threatening injuries.”
mocoshow.com
MCPD: Detectives Investigate Fatal Germantown Collision; Victim’s Identity Released
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) are investigating a fatal two car collision that occurred on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at approximately 11:16 p.m., on Frederick Road at Plummer Drive. The initial investigation has revealed that a Silver 2006 Ford F250 was...
MPD: 2-year-old boy found unconscious in SW DC pronounced dead 5 days later
WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a physical abuse allegation of a 2-year-old boy after he died on Tuesday. Police say the boy was found unconscious and unresponsive in Southwest, D.C. the night of Thursday, Oct 13. Officers discovered him outside in critical condition in the unit block of Atlantic Street, SW.
mocoshow.com
Twenty-Nine-Year-Old Man Charged with Series of Armed Robberies in Bethesda
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 2nd District Investigative Section have arrested and charged 29-year-old, Donnell Harris, of Silver Spring, with a series of armed robberies that occurred in the Bethesda area. Since Wednesday, August 10, 2022, a series of armed robberies began in the areas of Rosemary Hills Dr., 16th St. and East West Hwy. in Bethesda.
14-year-old girl accused of stealing car, kidnapping boy
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police said a 14-year-old girl is facing a kidnapping charge after she stole a car that had a boy in it. The Metropolitan Police Department said the teenager took the car from the 3200 block of Dubois Pl. SE Monday around 5:50 p.m. The car and the boy had been […]
WJLA
Triple shooting reported outside southeast DC apartment building, police investigating
WASHINGTON (7News) — Three people were shot outside a southeast Washington D.C. apartment building Monday night, Metropolitan Police confirmed to 7News. According to police, the shooting happened at the Bohn Apartments in the 1300 block of Congress Street SE. That block is now closed in both directions as police investigate the shooting.
Housemate Accused Of Murdering Friend's Family In Quadruple Woodbridge Murder: Police
A friend of a family member who wasn't even home at the time of a quadruple shooting has been apprehended and charged with murdering four people inside a Maryland house he shared with them, police announced. Woodbridge resident David Nathaniel Maine, 24, has been charged with four counts of murder...
Wbaltv.com
14-year-old boy fatally shot Saturday in Frederick
FREDERICK, Md. — A 14-year-old boy was fatally shot Saturday morning in Frederick, police said. City police said officers were called around 10:38 a.m. to an apartment in the unit block of Waverley Drive, where a teenager was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said.
fox5dc.com
DC school maintenance worker arrested for carrying registered gun onto school grounds: police
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a maintenance worker at a D.C. high school was arrested Monday after he carried his registered gun with him onto school grounds. The discovery was made just before 10 a.m. at Anacostia High School on 16th Street in southeast D.C. Police tell FOX 5 that the...
Graphic Video shows 2020 murder at Westport Light Rail Station
Baltimore Police have released graphic video of a murder at the Westport Light Rail Station, two-years ago.
WUSA
Teachers "fed up" in Montgomery County
Teachers say they are fed up with the board of education. They claim MCPS has failed to negotiate with the teachers union.
Man removes woman from car at gunpoint in attempted carjacking
Montgomery County Police Department detectives are investigating an armed attempted carjacking in Gaithersburg.
Police In Maryland ID 14-Year-Old Found With Fatal Bullet Wound At Frederick Apartment
Police are investigating in Maryland after a teenager was found shot and killed in Frederick County, according to officials. Kaimani Andre Dove, 14, was found by members of the Frederick Police Department shortly after 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, in an apartment at 90 Waverley Drive in Frederick, investigators say.
WJLA
Child airlifted, 2 others hospitalized after crash in Prince George's County
LANHAM, Md. (7News) — A child was airlifted to the hospital Tuesday night after a crash in Prince George's County, police said. The crash happened near Greenbelt Road and Good Luck Road in Lanham, Md. around 8:25 p.m., police said. Two other people were taken to the hospital, as...
