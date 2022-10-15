ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Lawsuit Against Montgomery County Police for the Shooting of Ryan LeRoux at a Gaithersburg McDonald’s in 2021 Draws Support From Department of Justice

By MCS Staff
mocoshow.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
mocoshow.com

Detectives Investigate Attempted Armed Carjacking

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division are investigating an attempted armed carjacking that occurred in the 8000 block of 13th St. in Silver Spring on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the male suspect. At approximately 8:41 p.m., 3rd District officers responded to the location for the report of an attempted armed carjacking that just occurred.
SILVER SPRING, MD
CBS News

Howard Co. Police say at least 21 cars reportedly broken into overnight

BALTIMORE - At least 21 cars were reportedly broken into overnight in Howard County, according to police. Howard County Police said the car break-ins and thefts happened in Elkridge and Columbia. Officers responded to the break-ins on Montgomery Road, Sandpiper Court, Whisper Way, Rowanberry Drive and Diggers Lane in Elkridge.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Two victims shot, killed in DC identified

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Two teenagers were identified after a triple shooting in Southeast DC Monday evening. 19-year-old Reginald Cooper and 19-year-old Davonte Berkley were shot and killed on Congress Street. Both are from District Heights, Maryland. The third victim is still in the hospital. Police were still looking for a suspect.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Police arrest man in connection to Fairfax rape

MCLEAN, Va. — Police have arrested a man in connection to a reported rape at a Vienna hotel on Oct. 1. Police identified the man as 30-year-old Patrick Craig Locke of Washington, D.C. Officers responded to the hotel in the 8600 block of Westwood Center Drive at 5:30 p.m....
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

MCPD Investigating Downtown Silver Spring Stabbing

Montgomery County police are investigating a stabbing that occurred Sunday night in Silver Spring. According to MCPD, “On Sunday, October 16, 2022, MCPD responded to the area of Ellsworth St. and Fenton Dr. at approximately 8:14 p.m., for the report of a stabbing of an adult male. It appears that two adult males were involved in an altercation when one of the males pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim. The victim has been transported with non-life-threatening injuries.”
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

Twenty-Nine-Year-Old Man Charged with Series of Armed Robberies in Bethesda

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 2nd District Investigative Section have arrested and charged 29-year-old, Donnell Harris, of Silver Spring, with a series of armed robberies that occurred in the Bethesda area. Since Wednesday, August 10, 2022, a series of armed robberies began in the areas of Rosemary Hills Dr., 16th St. and East West Hwy. in Bethesda.
BETHESDA, MD
Wbaltv.com

14-year-old boy fatally shot Saturday in Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. — A 14-year-old boy was fatally shot Saturday morning in Frederick, police said. City police said officers were called around 10:38 a.m. to an apartment in the unit block of Waverley Drive, where a teenager was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said.
FREDERICK, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy