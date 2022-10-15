ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

“Mammothon” week at Bellevue Woman’s Center

NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48DHJP_0iaVTGE300

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness month, Ellis Medicine and Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center are launching their first ever “Mammothon” week from October 17 – 21. The initiative promotes proactive health care and gets as many women to schedule a mammogram as soon as possible.

Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!

Ellis Medicine is an affiliate member of the Roswell Park Care Network. Roswell Park follows the National Comprehensive Cancer Network guidelines that recommend annual screenings for women starting at age 40.

NEWS10 ABC will be live at the Bellevue Woman’s Center on Wednesday, October 19 to share the stories of doctors, patients, and survivors on the importance of early detection and how it can save lives. The goal for this effort is to get at least 200 women signed up for mammogram appointments by the end of the day Friday. To schedule an appointment at Bellevue Woman’s Center, you can go to roswellatellis.com/mammothon or call (518) 243-3333.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Saratoga Springs approves 24-hour homeless shelter

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — When the current senior citizen center in Saratoga Springs moves to a new home, the current building will become a home for the homeless. The shelter, which has no official opening date ye, will be 24/7, 365 days a year. A first of its kind in Saratoga. “The people who work […]
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WIBX 950

Police Boot 100s of Partygoers at Landmark Building in Upstate NY

Police were sent in to disperse hundreds of people partying over the weekend inside a beautiful, old and historic Troy building that was built back in 1936. The problem is, they weren't supposed to be there!. "Police said patrols noticed the large parties on both Friday and Saturday nights. Officers...
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

38K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy