Kane Brown Gets Standing Ovation After CMT AOTY Performance: VIDEO

Following his performance at CMT’s Artists of the Year event, country music superstar Kane Brown received a standing ovation from the crowd.

CMT reports that after Kane Brown performed his hit 2022 track Like I Love Country Music, the audience couldn’t help but get on its feet to cheer on the Artists of the Year honoree. Meanwhile, during his acceptance speech, Brown shared the celebration with those who mean the best to him. “This is awesome. It honestly feels so amazing just to be recognized. I want to thank my beautiful wife, it’s our anniversary today. I love you, baby.”

Kane Brown also thanked his team at SONY for continuously supporting his music career. “I love all of you guys, ” he declared. Brown also said he feels like Nashville has become his home over the years. “We’re just one big family, and that is what I love about country music. I feel like everybody supports each other. So, I love you guys, and thank y’all so much for this.”

Others who were honored at the exciting event were Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Walker Hayes, Lainey Wilson, Luke Combs, and Alan Jackson.

Kane Brown Says His New Album ‘Different Man’ is the Sound He’s ‘Been Looking For’

While promoting his new album Different Man, Kane Brown spoke to Billboard about how the new record is very different from his past work.

“We went from a demo to a master recording to redoing everything,” Kane Brown explained. “I was listening to the album and not liking the sounds. For example, with ‘Nothin’ I’d Change,’ I really wanted it to sound like Motown at first. We had a lot of strings on it, but after listening to it, it was way too theatrical.”

Kane Brown then said he and his team kept revamping different parts of the album as well as working and finding the sound he’s been looking for. “Adding in more rock and country sounds, and all of that affects how I perform onstage and put my show together.”

Meanwhile, Kane Brown says he layers his new album with songs such as Riot . Which is a song he’s held onto since 2015. “That was the first time I met AKON and it was [one of his artists] who had the song and they gave it to me to share on Facebook when I was doing all of that. It kind of went viral but we never released it. The sound is just so crazy to it, and I took it to Dann and he just lifted that rock edge to it — and now I feel like it’s a masterpiece.”

In regards to working with his wife, Katelyn Brown, on the album, Kane Brown added she doesn’t want to be part of the music industry. “She doesn’t want to be an artist — she just loves singing. She’s always singing around the house and her voice is beautiful.”

