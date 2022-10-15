Read full article on original website
KWTX
Firefighters in Bell County extinguish large grass fire north of Temple
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Bell County Fire Fighters on Friday afternoon extinguished a large grass fire in Pendleton, a community north of Temple. Structures in the area of Cleghorn, Rose Hall, and Old Howard were reportedly in the fire’s path. This is a developing story.
Warning Notice! Belton Texas Has Been Ordered To Boil Water
UPDATE Saturday, October 22, 11:52 AM: City of Belton spokesman Paul Romer reports that the precautionary boil notice has been lifted. Belton, Texas please don’t hate me for this, because I know I hate writing annoying articles but this one is necessary. A boil water notice has been issued for neighborhoods in Belton unfortunately the notices are in response to repair on a Repsher Watermain.
Harker Heights Fire Department Creates Shadowbox For Fallen Comrade
WEST, TEXAS (FOX 44) – The Harker Heights Fire Department traveled to West this week with a shadowbox to honor one of their fallen co-workers, Cole Simmons. Speaking with Cole Simmon’s mom, Christa, the main feeling she has seeing her son’s display is pride. “Nobody disliked Cole. He was such a sweet boy,” said Christa. […]
News Channel 25
Man, 63, killed in Bell County motorcycle crash
BELL COUNTY, Texas — A 63-year-old Cedar Creek man died Friday in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in Bell County. Timothy Eugene Myers was traveling south on Lakeview Road, approaching the intersection of Bear Branch Road, when his 2007 Harley Davidson left the roadway and crashed in a ditch, Texas DPS said.
dallasexpress.com
Game Warden Seek Deer Poacher Near Lake
A Texas Game Warden has asked for the public to help identify the suspect in illegal poaching carried out at a Texas lake last week. The McLennan County Game Warden said a surveillance video shows a silver Ford F-150 driving from the scene after someone inside the vehicle shot two white-tailed deer at the Lake Waco marina, KWTX reported.
Firefighter Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Valley Mills (Valley Mills, TX)
According to the social media handle of Valley Mills Volunteer Fire Department, a motor vehicle accident was reported. The officials stated that a firefighter was working on a wreck on Highway 6 and Delmar Ranch Road.
fox44news.com
One Man Dead in Bell County Motorcycle Accident
BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) — Texas DPS Troopers responded to a report of a single vehicle fatality crash involving a motorcycle. Around 8:05 a.m., a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle, operated by 63-year-old Timothy Eugene Myers of Cedar Creek, Texas, was travelling southbound on Lakeview Road approaching the intersection of Bear Branch Road. According to the lead investigating Trooper, Myers failed to drive in a single lane and left the roadway.
KWTX
Central Texas haunted house revamped this year for more unique scares
ELM MOTT, Texas (KWTX) - American Scare Grounds in Elm Mott is scaring Central Texas with a completely revamped haunted house experience. Bobby Crane, the Owner and President of American Scare Grounds bought Waco Haunted House, which was opened for around 30 years, in 2021 without enough time to make changes. They started designing and working on the project in the spring of 2022.
WacoTrib.com
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $349,000
You'll love this bright and beautiful patio home in the Magnolia Villas gated community. The custom finishes, designer decorating, and functional layout make this charming home absolutely perfect! The heart of the home is the spacious open living area and kitchen. The kitchen has a large island that is surrounded with counter seating and has ample serving and work space. The master suite is isolated and has a gorgeous bathroom with a spa-like feel....there are dual vanities, a separate shower, a jetted tub, and a wonderful closet. Two other bedrooms share a Jack & Jill bathroom, and one of those bedrooms walks out into an enclosed screened in porch that's just under 400 square feet. It's a great spot to enjoy a cup of coffee, and it can also serve as an awesome additional living area. The backyard is a good size and wraps around to a side porch that can be accessed from the living room. The high quality, wood look vinyl plank flooring that runs throughout the whole house is functional and so pretty. Magnolia Villas is located in the heart of Waco with close proximity to shopping, dining, and medical facilities -- the homes in the neighborhood are all unique, but they share the cozy cottage exterior style that makes them blend together so well. The HOA covers individual lawn maintenance and maintenance of the common areas.
News Channel 25
Man, 19, killed in one-vehicle Coryell County crash
GATESVILLE, Texas – A 19-year-old Gatesville man was killed early Saturday in a one-vehicle crash in Coryell County. George Christopher Hallman was heading west – at an unsafe speed – in a 2005 Nissan Altima on Straws Mill Road when he traveled off the roadway, down an embankment and into a river, Texas DPS said.
More than 70 cars destroyed after Central Texas pumpkin patch goes up in flames
It was supposed to be a beautiful Saturday at a pumpkin patch near Temple, Texas, but more than 70 cars were destroyed after a fire broke out at the pumpkin patch, sending dozens of families running for their lives.
fox44news.com
Fall Stand Down and Community Triage coming to Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen says it is proud to assist Operation Stand Down Central Texas once again at the 9th annual Fall Stand Down and Community Triage. The event is this Saturday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Killeen Civic and Conference...
Boil water notice issued for Belton neighborhood
BELTON, Texas — A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for a Belton neighborhood, located west of the southbound I-35 frontage road and north of E. 6th Ave. The area is shown on a map below. The notice was reportedly issued due to repairs on a ruptured water...
KWTX
Waco Police along with FBI investigate aggravated robbery at Woodway bank
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department and the FBI are asking for the public’s help in their investigation of an aggravated bank robbery Saturday. Police were dispatched at 11:44 a.m. Oct. 22 to the Texell Credit Union at 1221 Hewitt Drive in Woodway to the call of a robbery.
Traffic delays in Killeen expected on Friday for repairs
KILLEEN, Texas — The eastbound lane of Skyline Drive will be closed Friday, Oct. 20 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for sanitary sewer service repair, says the City of Killeen. The lane will be shut down from Santa Rosa Drive to Swope Drive. A traffic control plan will...
WacoTrib.com
Waco Family Medicine breaks ground for $61 million center
Waco Family Medicine officials, local elected leaders and celebrities Chip and Joanna Gaines ceremonially broke ground Thursday for a $61 million central facility for the medical services nonprofit. The new four-story building will replace the current facility at the same location in the 1600 block of Colcord Avenue and allow...
fox44news.com
Killeen PD investigating death of four-year-old
TEMPLE / KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Killeen Police are actively investigating the death of a four-year-old boy. Assistant Chief Alex Gearhart says officers responded at approximately 12:28 p.m. Thursday to a call regarding a dead four-year-old at McLane’s Children Hospital in Temple. Officers were notified the boy was transported to the hospital by Killeen Fire Department EMS from the 4900 block of John David Drive in Killeen with medical issues.
New recovery center for veterans opens in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas — A ribbon cutting ceremony was held to celebrate the opening of Virtue Recovery Center in Killeen. Virtue Recovery is a nationally accredited, inpatient drug & alcohol rehab center that offers residential treatment for individuals suffering from addiction, dual diagnosis, and underlying trauma. They also have a Veterans program that caters to the Veteran’s specific needs.
WacoTrib.com
Paul Tyson Field demolition about to resume, clear spot for equine center
That pesky Heart O’ Texas Fair ended its run Sunday, so crews can continue demolishing the old Paul Tyson Field along Lake Air Drive and creating space for a proposed $10 million equine center years from now. The center would allow the fairgrounds to host two livestock or horse...
Texas Man Allegedly Shoots At H-E-B & Then Clocks In For His Shift
The bullet was shot at the H-E-B store entrance around 5:30 p.m. while shoppers were inside.
