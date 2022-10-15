ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah Spotted At BravoCon Months After Pleading Guilty To Wire Fraud

By Alexandra Stone
RadarOnline
 3 days ago
Jen Shah was spotted living it up at BravoCon on Friday, October 14, ahead of her upcoming sentencing . The fan event first launched back in 2019, and this year's festivities took place at Javits Center in New York City starting on Friday, October 14, and will end Sunday, October 16.

Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge livestreamed the embattled reality star's surprise appearance.

"Jen Shah is here right now," Judge could be seen telling someone in a short clip . "If you have any questions, bring 'em." Later in the video, the camera turned to show Shah as the room erupted into chants of " Free Jen Shah ."

Fans of the Bravo franchise took to social media to comment on the shocking moment. One user wrote, "Not them hollering free Jenn [sic] when she confessed, girl you need to get your mind right for before next month," while a second added, "Jen shah has no shame!"

Earlier that day, during the "Right the Relationship" panel, fellow RHOSLC personality Heather Gay told the crowd she still loves Shah , despite the recent controversy, and described their friendship as "ride or die."

Gay also gushed about their relationship in a September interview.

"As much as you think you know her and can predict her or judge her or evaluate her based on the show, it is one-umpteenth of the charisma, the magnetism, the star power, and the force of energy that she is," she explained at the time.

This comes a mere three months after the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star officially pleaded guilty to wire fraud, after previously pleading not guilty in April 2021.

The 49-year-old, who is currently awaiting sentencing, also agreed to paying a whopping $9 million in restitution and forfeit $6 million in seized assets.

"Ms. Shah is a good woman who crossed a line. She accepts full responsibility for her actions and deeply apologizes to all who have been harmed," her attorney, Priya Chaudhry , said in a statement.

"Ms. Shah is also sorry for disappointing her husband, children, family, friends, and supporters," the statement continued. "Jen pled guilty because she wants to pay her debt to society and put this ordeal behind her and her family."

Gay spoke with DailyMail about her relationship with Shah.

In Touch Weekly

Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Tells Daughter Aspyn What Her ‘Dad Never Liked’ Amid Kody Drama

Different preferences. Sister Wives’ Christine Brown revealed to daughter Aspyn Brown that her dad, Kody Brown, “never liked” the way Christine cooked a specific dish. On Sunday, October 2, TLC’s official Instagram account released a teaser clip of an episode for Cooking With Just Christine, in which the mom of six, 50, talked about her go-to recipe for beef pot pies and stew. In addition to Aspyn, Christine also shares Mykelti, Paedon, Ysabel, Gwendlyn and Truely with her former husband.
UTAH STATE
