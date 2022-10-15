Read full article on original website
Sabres place forward Anders Bjork on waivers
The Buffalo Sabres have placed forward Anders Bjork on waivers, according to Chris Johnston of NorthStar Bets. The move comes after Bjork was scratched in each of the team’s first two games. Should he clear and be assigned to the minor leagues, the Sabres would receive $1.125M in cap savings, leaving him with a charge of $475K on his $1.6M contract.
Flyers put defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen on injured reserve
The Philadelphia Flyers are 2-0 and they have only allowed four goals on the year. They’ve been able to do that without highly-paid defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen, who is dealing with an undisclosed injury suffered late in camp. Monday, they have moved Ristolainen to injured reserve and recalled Zack MacEwen and Louis Belpedio, meaning they’ll have to keep playing without the big Finn for the next little while.
Toronto Marlies sign Danny DeKeyser to professional tryout agreement
With the Toronto Maple Leafs struggling to start the year and Jake Muzzin already out due to injury, the team’s defensive depth is being tested. Today, the organization has brought in a veteran name to see if he has any game left. Danny DeKeyser has signed a professional tryout agreement with the AHL’s Toronto Marlies, giving him another chance to show what he can do.
Florida Panthers move Ekblad to LTIR; recall two defensemen
The Florida Panthers are hurting, with Aaron Ekblad and Brandon Montour both leaving the game a few days ago. While Montour is back at morning skate today, he won’t play tonight against the Philadelphia Flyers. In their place, Lucas Carlsson and Matt Kiersted have both been brought up from the AHL, with the latter only activated from season-opening injured reserve yesterday.
A salary-cap deep dive into the Arizona Coyotes
Navigating the salary cap is one of the more important tasks for any GM. Teams that can avoid total cap chaos by walking the tightrope of inking players to deals that match their value (or compensate for future value without breaking the bank) remain successful. Those that don’t see struggles and front office changes.
Avalanche recall former No. 16 overall pick Martin Kaut
After failing to make the team out of camp, a highly drafted Colorado Avalanche prospect is getting another chance with the big club. The Avs announced they’ve recalled forward Martin Kaut from the AHL’s Colorado Eagles, hours after waiving Lukas Sedlak and sending down Ben Meyers. The 16th...
Former No. 5 pick Michael Dal Colle signs in Finland
After signing a PTO with the Ottawa Senators last month but failing to earn a full contract, Michael Dal Colle has made the decision to take his talents overseas. Per a team announcement, TPS Turku, a club in the Finnish Liiga, has signed Dal Colle to a contract for its 2022-23 season.
LW Sammy Blais set to return for the Rangers vs. Ducks
New York Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant said today that forward Sammy Blais will be in the lineup tonight when the Rangers host the Anaheim Ducks. It will be Blais’ first NHL game since suffering a torn ACL on Nov. 14, 2021. Gallant also said that forward Vitali Kravtsov...
Blackhawks first-round pick Frank Nazar to undergo surgery
Just as Kirby Dach makes his first real impact for the Montreal Canadiens, scoring an overtime winner against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday, the player the Chicago Blackhawks got for him is going under the knife. Frank Nazar, the prospect that Chicago selected with the 13th overall pick this year,...
Kings' Alex Iafallo placed on injured reserve with lower-body injury
The Los Angeles Kings have lost a key player for the next little while, as Alex Iafallo has been placed on injured reserve. The speedy forward suffered a lower-body injury last night against the Detroit Red Wings after delivering a hit in the third period. He limped off the ice and now will be sidelined for at least the next several games. Jon Rosen of NHL Network tweets that Iafallo is out “week-to-week” and is headed back to Los Angeles for further evaluation.
6abc Action News
'Our blood runs gold': Jay Wright gets Philly hyped for Union's playoff run; FC Cincinnati first up
"Because in this city our blood runs gold." Jay Wright gets Philly hyped for the Union as Daniel Gazdag leads the team into the playoffs.
Panthers D Brandon Montour suffering from upper-body injury, but will not be replaced in team's lineup
Just ahead of their game this evening, the Florida Panthers announced that defenseman Brandon Montour would not play. Per the team announcement, Montour is suffering from an upper-body injury. It’s unclear exactly how Montour suffered the injury; the defenseman has played in each of the team’s first two games this season, playing 24:56 opening night and 21:44 in Saturday’s game against the Buffalo Sabres.
Canadiens goaltender Carey Price to speak to media on Oct. 24
Rumors have swirled over the future of Carey Price’s career ever since the severity of his knee injury became apparent. Those rumors intensified Tuesday when Sportnet’s Eric Engels said Price was scheduled to speak with the media on October 24. However, Engels notes that this is not a retirement announcement as many people first thought when his media availability was reported.
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov suspended one game for high stick
The Department of Player Safety decided to suspend Evgeny Kuznetsov one game for his high stick Monday night. The Washington Capitals forward will be held out of the team’s Thursday night match against the Ottawa Senators. As the accompanying video explains:. It is important to note that this is...
