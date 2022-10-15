ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

fox13news.com

Award-winning exhibit 'Cuban Pathways' showing at Tampa Bay History Center

TAMPA, Fla. - Hispanic Heritage Month just ended, but an award-winning exhibit called "Cuban Pathways" is showing at the Tampa Bay History Center. "The unique thing about this exhibit is that we chronicle certain pathways through Cuban history," said Brad Massey Saunders, foundation curator of public history at the Tampa Bay History Center. "We chronicle a Chinese pathway, an Afro-Cuban pathway, and the pathway of a Spaniard through Cuba. So we tell very diverse stories in this exhibit."
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

St. Armands Christmas festival plans stir conversation

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Businesses surrounding St. Armands Circle say they are frustrated over what they say is a lack of communication with the company hired to plan the annual holiday festival there. Rachel Burns, the executive director for St. Armands Circle Association, said there has been almost no communication...
SARASOTA, FL
fox13news.com

Florida couple's book series 'Brudders' helps kids navigate life

HUDSON, Fla. - A Pasco County couple turned their passions for writing and illustration into a book series delighting kids and parents across the globe. The "Brudders" series of books is based on the fictional adventures of a little bear named – you guessed it – Brudders. "Brudders...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

City of Sarasota announces fall event calendar

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota’s Parks and Recreation Department is announcing its fall festival. Here are some of the city’s events to enjoy with friends and family!. Located at the Arlington Park and Aquatic Complex: 2650 Waldemere Street, Sarasota, FL 34239, (941) 263-6732. Haunted Trail...
SARASOTA, FL
thegabber.com

MIZE Gallery Will Close This December

If you know St. Pete art, chances are you know MIZE Gallery. Every month, crowds of art-lovers and artists crowd the tiny gallery to see what provocative exhibit MIZE [689 Dr M.L.K. Jr. St. N] will put on next. After December 31, there will be no more MIZE exhibits. After five years of inclusive community art, the Gallery is shutting its doors.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
crowsneststpete.com

First phase of library renovations to be completed next week

After a delay caused by Hurricane Ian, the Nelson Poynter Memorial Library (NPML) renovation is back on track, with the first phase now scheduled to be completed on Friday, Oct. 21. This first stage includes the completion of new group study rooms and a renovated space for the Student Technology...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Local chefs compete with their best collard green recipes

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The 6th annual Big Mama’s Collard Greens Festival took place on October 15th in the Robert L. Taylor Community Complex in Sarasota. The event celebrated Cajun, Creole, Southern and Caribbean culture by allowing local chefs to serve their take on collard greens and other foods. Chefs...
SARASOTA, FL
fox13news.com

Nearly 70 veterans board Honor Flight from Clearwater to Washington D.C.

CLEARWATER, Fla. - The tradition continues as the 44th Honor Flight took off from St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport Tuesday morning. Roughly 70 veterans boarded a plane around 5 a.m. to make the early morning trip to Washington D.C. Many of the veterans told FOX 13 they got no sleep the night before because they were so excited about the day’s festivities.
CLEARWATER, FL
srqmagazine.com

Hot Chikn Kitchn Brings the Heat in Opening Weekend

The budding, Virginia-based chain opened its third location in Sarasota this past weekend, welcoming lines out the door on Saturday. Avoiding Saturday's long lines, we opted to enjoy our Nashville hot chicken on Sunday when crowds had died down to a stead stream of curious lunchtime patrons. It did not disappoint.
SARASOTA, FL
thegabber.com

St. Pete’s Sea Critters Becomes “Red White & Booze”

The beach bum-favorite known as Sea Critters Cafe at 2007 Pass-a-Grille Way on St. Pete Beach is getting a new name: Red, White & Booze. Former Sea Critters regulars Charles and Helen Collom bought the restaurant with the intention of maintaining the atmosphere while adding improvements to the Pass-a-Grille seafood restaurant.
SAINT PETE BEACH, FL

