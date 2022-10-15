TAMPA, Fla. - Hispanic Heritage Month just ended, but an award-winning exhibit called "Cuban Pathways" is showing at the Tampa Bay History Center. "The unique thing about this exhibit is that we chronicle certain pathways through Cuban history," said Brad Massey Saunders, foundation curator of public history at the Tampa Bay History Center. "We chronicle a Chinese pathway, an Afro-Cuban pathway, and the pathway of a Spaniard through Cuba. So we tell very diverse stories in this exhibit."

