A Florida Ex-Marine Stands Accused of Killing then Burning the Body of His Ex-Wifejustpene50Tampa, FL
Community invited to Holiday Hole-in-FunForward Foundation
Florida Cities Mentioned Prominently in List of Best and Cheapest Cities for FoodiesL. CaneFlorida State
Hurricane Ian's Financial Burden Impacting Florida's Real Estate MarketGayle Kurtzer-MeyersFlorida State
fox13news.com
Artists from across the world paint in SHINE St. Petersburg Mural Festival
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The SHINE St. Petersburg Mural Festival is in full swing. The free festival features artists from across the world, including 13 from the Tampa Bay area. They’re painting 18 murals on buildings and two cars in downtown St. Pete. Artists will work through the week to...
fox13news.com
'Enjoying their legacy': Sunken Gardens opens history center to public
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Sunken Gardens’ History Center is now officially open to the public. City leaders in St. Petersburg, along with the family that founded the Gardens more than a century ago cut the ribbon Monday morning. The Center showcases the Gardens’ role in Florida’s tourism industry....
fox13news.com
Spooky, comedic musical 'The Addams Family' live in St. Pete this weekend
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Just in time for the Halloween season, you can check out a spooky, wacky and funny musical live in St. Petersburg. "The Addams Family" production is taking place again this weekend at St. Pete City Theatre. The musical’s story is based on the TV series, "The...
fox13news.com
Award-winning exhibit 'Cuban Pathways' showing at Tampa Bay History Center
TAMPA, Fla. - Hispanic Heritage Month just ended, but an award-winning exhibit called "Cuban Pathways" is showing at the Tampa Bay History Center. "The unique thing about this exhibit is that we chronicle certain pathways through Cuban history," said Brad Massey Saunders, foundation curator of public history at the Tampa Bay History Center. "We chronicle a Chinese pathway, an Afro-Cuban pathway, and the pathway of a Spaniard through Cuba. So we tell very diverse stories in this exhibit."
DK Farms in Largo has fall fun and festive frights for everyone in the family
DK Farms in Largo is hosting a Fall Festival for families -- and a Fearville haunted attraction for older braver souls.
Mysuncoast.com
St. Armands Christmas festival plans stir conversation
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Businesses surrounding St. Armands Circle say they are frustrated over what they say is a lack of communication with the company hired to plan the annual holiday festival there. Rachel Burns, the executive director for St. Armands Circle Association, said there has been almost no communication...
fox13news.com
Florida couple's book series 'Brudders' helps kids navigate life
HUDSON, Fla. - A Pasco County couple turned their passions for writing and illustration into a book series delighting kids and parents across the globe. The "Brudders" series of books is based on the fictional adventures of a little bear named – you guessed it – Brudders. "Brudders...
Mysuncoast.com
City of Sarasota announces fall event calendar
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota’s Parks and Recreation Department is announcing its fall festival. Here are some of the city’s events to enjoy with friends and family!. Located at the Arlington Park and Aquatic Complex: 2650 Waldemere Street, Sarasota, FL 34239, (941) 263-6732. Haunted Trail...
thegabber.com
MIZE Gallery Will Close This December
If you know St. Pete art, chances are you know MIZE Gallery. Every month, crowds of art-lovers and artists crowd the tiny gallery to see what provocative exhibit MIZE [689 Dr M.L.K. Jr. St. N] will put on next. After December 31, there will be no more MIZE exhibits. After five years of inclusive community art, the Gallery is shutting its doors.
crowsneststpete.com
Owners infuse Romanian history to Dracula-themed wine bar in downtown St. Pete
After the Neamtu family fled Romania three years ago and moved to St. Petersburg, they noticed that the city was missing something they could truly relate to. Their culture was being underrepresented in Pinellas County and the family knew that needed to change. After buying the space formerly known as...
crowsneststpete.com
First phase of library renovations to be completed next week
After a delay caused by Hurricane Ian, the Nelson Poynter Memorial Library (NPML) renovation is back on track, with the first phase now scheduled to be completed on Friday, Oct. 21. This first stage includes the completion of new group study rooms and a renovated space for the Student Technology...
Tampa Bay News Wire
Mattison’s Riverwalk Grille Hosts Doug Deming and the Jewel Tones for October Blues Brunch
Bradenton, FL (October 23, 2022) – Experience the best in blues at the monthly Live Blues Brunch at Mattison’s Riverwalk Grille. Join fellow blues and brunch enthusiasts as Mattison’s welcomes the one and only…. Doug Deming and the Jewel Tones, on Sunday, October 23, from 11 am...
fox13news.com
St. Pete Pier earns international award, adds $125M to local economy annually
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The second iteration of the St. Pete Pier had long been in the works when it opened in the summer of 2020. Its original grand opening date – May 30, 2020 – was delayed by a global pandemic. Its rescheduled grand opening, in July,...
DJ Pauly D, Steve Aoki, Shaq to perform at Armature Works ‘Haunted Carnival’
A variety of famous DJs are scheduled to perform at Armature Works' second annual "Haunted Carnival" Halloween weekend.
Mysuncoast.com
Local chefs compete with their best collard green recipes
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The 6th annual Big Mama’s Collard Greens Festival took place on October 15th in the Robert L. Taylor Community Complex in Sarasota. The event celebrated Cajun, Creole, Southern and Caribbean culture by allowing local chefs to serve their take on collard greens and other foods. Chefs...
cltampa.com
Photos: Indigenous activists once again drench Tampa's Columbus statue in blood
Last Saturday, around 40 activists gathered at Columbus Statue Park in South Tampa to protest Tampa's glorifying monument to a man who was a confirmed pedophile, rapist and slave trader. In front of the statue, Indigenous activists sang songs and prayed for the lives that were lost to genocide enacted...
fox13news.com
'Addressing the biggest needs': Community Foundation spreads help across Tampa Bay area
TAMPA, Fla. - A local foundation is fulfilling its mission of making the Tampa Bay area a great place to live by spreading their help around. Daniyah Gay, a student at Academy Prep Center for Tampa, has big plans. She said she wants to be a surgeon or work for NASA asa mathematician.
fox13news.com
Nearly 70 veterans board Honor Flight from Clearwater to Washington D.C.
CLEARWATER, Fla. - The tradition continues as the 44th Honor Flight took off from St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport Tuesday morning. Roughly 70 veterans boarded a plane around 5 a.m. to make the early morning trip to Washington D.C. Many of the veterans told FOX 13 they got no sleep the night before because they were so excited about the day’s festivities.
srqmagazine.com
Hot Chikn Kitchn Brings the Heat in Opening Weekend
The budding, Virginia-based chain opened its third location in Sarasota this past weekend, welcoming lines out the door on Saturday. Avoiding Saturday's long lines, we opted to enjoy our Nashville hot chicken on Sunday when crowds had died down to a stead stream of curious lunchtime patrons. It did not disappoint.
thegabber.com
St. Pete’s Sea Critters Becomes “Red White & Booze”
The beach bum-favorite known as Sea Critters Cafe at 2007 Pass-a-Grille Way on St. Pete Beach is getting a new name: Red, White & Booze. Former Sea Critters regulars Charles and Helen Collom bought the restaurant with the intention of maintaining the atmosphere while adding improvements to the Pass-a-Grille seafood restaurant.
