Lowell, MI

Search underway for person of interest in Wyoming assault

WYOMING, Mich. — Wyoming Department of Public Safety reached out to the public Tuesday for help in finding a man who allegedly assaulted a woman in Kent County. The incident happened at 4:20 a.m. Oct. 9 at the Citgo gas station at 800 Burton St. SW in Wyoming, according to the department.
KENT COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Lansing apartment residents plead for heat to be fixed

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – People in one south Lansing apartment complex said they’ve been struggling for a while inside their cold homes and they’re hopeful improvements from new management will provide them with warmer days ahead. People living at the Marvin Gardens apartment complex said the last year has been one plagued with maintenance issues […]
LANSING, MI
wgvunews.org

GRPD: Bicyclist dragged several blocks in hit-and-run

Grand Rapids Police Monday said a man riding a bicycle is now fighting for his life after a vehicle struck him and dragged him for several blocks. The hit-and-run incident happened on the city’s southeast side Sunday night around 10:30 PM. The GRPD says once the man got untangled...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
iheart.com

One in custody after bicyclist found lying on the road

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Police Department have confirmed one person is in custody after hitting a bicyclist, and dragging him several blocks. Authorities say the body was found lying in the intersection of Kalamazoo Avenue and Dickinson Street around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night. Police say the latest update has the man in critical condition, with the extent of his injuries unknown.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Woman and boy found dead in Battle Creek home

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two people were found dead inside a Battle Creek home on Saturday, according to the Battle Creek Police Department. Police responded to a call around 2:30 p.m. and found a woman and young man unresponsive at a home near South Minges Road, said police. BCPD:...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMTCw

Car crash damages gas main in Plainwell, forces area evacuation

PLAINWELL, Mich. — A car crashed into a sign, a gas main, and continued into a Plainwell river bank Monday, causing school closings and evacuations in the area. A 32-year-old Kalamazoo resident drove off Main Street, near Starr Road, around 2 a.m., striking and damaging the gas main, according to Plainwell Department of Public Safety.
PLAINWELL, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids plans to continue personal storage program for those experiencing homelessness

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – After a successful year-long pilot, Grand Rapids plans to continue its personal storage program for people experiencing homelessness. The program, launched as a pilot in November 2021, allows unhoused residents to store their personal belongings in a never-been-used, clean curbside trash or recycling bin cart. City officials say such receptacles were used in the majority of similar storage programs across the country that they looked at.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids, MI
