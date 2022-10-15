Read full article on original website
Firefighters put down fire in Kalamazoo home
Officers say that when they arrived on scene, they saw heavy smoke issuing from the second story and eaves of the home.
Search underway for person of interest in Wyoming assault
WYOMING, Mich. — Wyoming Department of Public Safety reached out to the public Tuesday for help in finding a man who allegedly assaulted a woman in Kent County. The incident happened at 4:20 a.m. Oct. 9 at the Citgo gas station at 800 Burton St. SW in Wyoming, according to the department.
Lansing woman finds multiple types of toxic mold in apartment
The mold that got her sick was the same one she had warned Plum Tree Apartments about, but she claims they told her there was nothing to worry about.
Michigan man who put phone into Goodwill fitting room identified
Kent County Sheriff's Office was searching for a man who placed a phone under a changing room door at Goodwill in Lowell Township on Friday.
2 dead in Battle Creek identified as mother, son
A mother and her teenage son who died in Battle Creek on Saturday have been identified as Teresa Osborne, 51, and Kaiden Osborne, 14.
Man pleads in 2019 Battle Creek death
A man has pleaded no contest to involuntary manslaughter of a 27-year-old father during a robbery in 2019.
Lansing apartment residents plead for heat to be fixed
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – People in one south Lansing apartment complex said they’ve been struggling for a while inside their cold homes and they’re hopeful improvements from new management will provide them with warmer days ahead. People living at the Marvin Gardens apartment complex said the last year has been one plagued with maintenance issues […]
One person wounded in Muskegon shooting
The shooting reportedly happened in the area of Oakgrove Street and Calvin Avenue, says Muskegon County Dispatch.
New details revealed in 'road rage' arrest, firing of Kent County deputy
The termination letter reveals Aranda repeatedly punched a man who is a paraplegic during what's described as a “road rage incident.”
1 hospitalized after fire destroys mobile home in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Mich. — One person is in the hospital after a fire destroyed a mobile home at Spring Valley Mobile Home Park in Rockford. Police say the fire happened around 6:30 a.m. in the 6500 block of Bodie Street NE, which is near M-44. The victim was hospitalized due...
Norton Shores man sentenced to 30 months for selling fake sports cards
A Norton Shores man was sentenced to 30 months in prison for selling fake sports cards over the past three decades.
GRPD: Bicyclist dragged several blocks in hit-and-run
Grand Rapids Police Monday said a man riding a bicycle is now fighting for his life after a vehicle struck him and dragged him for several blocks. The hit-and-run incident happened on the city’s southeast side Sunday night around 10:30 PM. The GRPD says once the man got untangled...
Massive indoor athletic facility revealed for Muskegon's 'No More Sidelines'
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon-based organization endowing children with special needs, sense of community and belonging via team sports recently revealed its upgraded headquarters. 13 ON YOUR SIDE profiled the effort to secure and renovate the building, now the Folkert Community Hub at 640 Seminole Road in Muskegon in...
‘Scared I’d lose my baby’: Newborn given wrong drug at Greenville hospital
A newborn was given the wrong medicine at a hospital in Greenville. His mom is trying to make sure it won't happen again.
One in custody after bicyclist found lying on the road
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Police Department have confirmed one person is in custody after hitting a bicyclist, and dragging him several blocks. Authorities say the body was found lying in the intersection of Kalamazoo Avenue and Dickinson Street around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night. Police say the latest update has the man in critical condition, with the extent of his injuries unknown.
Family of GR mother killed says Tamiqua Wright was pregnant
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Family of Tamiqua Wright says the mother of five was pregnant when she was shot and killed by the passenger of her car in the early morning hours Tuesday. It all happened near the intersection of 44th and Eastern at around one in the morning.
Sparrow nurse awarded for speaking up, saving new mom’s life
A nurse was awarded the Sparrow Speak Up Award for advocating for a patient.
Woman and boy found dead in Battle Creek home
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two people were found dead inside a Battle Creek home on Saturday, according to the Battle Creek Police Department. Police responded to a call around 2:30 p.m. and found a woman and young man unresponsive at a home near South Minges Road, said police. BCPD:...
Car crash damages gas main in Plainwell, forces area evacuation
PLAINWELL, Mich. — A car crashed into a sign, a gas main, and continued into a Plainwell river bank Monday, causing school closings and evacuations in the area. A 32-year-old Kalamazoo resident drove off Main Street, near Starr Road, around 2 a.m., striking and damaging the gas main, according to Plainwell Department of Public Safety.
Grand Rapids plans to continue personal storage program for those experiencing homelessness
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – After a successful year-long pilot, Grand Rapids plans to continue its personal storage program for people experiencing homelessness. The program, launched as a pilot in November 2021, allows unhoused residents to store their personal belongings in a never-been-used, clean curbside trash or recycling bin cart. City officials say such receptacles were used in the majority of similar storage programs across the country that they looked at.
