SMU/Navy game delayed 15 minutes after horse mascot defecates on field

By Jesse Pantuosco
 3 days ago

SMU snapped a three-game losing skid Friday night, winning a 40-34 shootout over conference rival Navy at Gerald Ford Stadium in Dallas. The Mustangs were led by a powerhouse performance from senior quarterback Tanner Mordecai, who gouged the Midshipmen for 336 yards and three touchdowns through the air, adding 74 yards and another touchdown with his legs in a game that saw its combatants combine for over 900 yards of total offense.

Fans certainly got their money’s worth with the game wrapping up around 10:45 PM local time (kickoff was at 7:30). The amount of points certainly factored in the game’s unusually long run time, but what spectators hadn’t accounted for, in their haste to beat the traffic, was play coming to a screeching halt in the second half, with players clearing the field to let workers pick up droppings left by SMU’s mascot, who celebrated a third-quarter touchdown by going number two.

That mess was the handiwork of Peruna IX, a 15-year-old pony who has represented the Mustangs at home games since 2011. Whether it was out of nervousness, a mischievous urge or something he ate ( Seinfeld fans will recall the time Kramer famously fed his horse Beef-a-Reeno to predictably disastrous results), the digestive episode stopped play for almost 15 minutes, with stadium staffers on all fours, removing the excrement by hand.

“After that SMU touchdown, they did bring the live pony mascot across the way. And, just deducing kind of what’s happening here, perhaps a little leftovers remained on the field of play, requiring extra attention,” said ESPN announcer Roy Philpott, narrating the surreal scene as SMU’s cleanup crew tended to Peruna’s accident. “I do believe I have seen it all now.”

While you’d expect a seasoned vet like Peruna to show a little more professionalism than he displayed Friday, SMU probably should have been better prepared for this with a shovel or scooping instrument at the ready. Heck, even a waste bag like the ones seen at dog parks and walking trails would have done the trick. Depending on your tolerance for toilet humor, it was pretty amusing to see a college football game stopped dead in its tracks by a pooping pony, with the mishap occurring just two nights after a goose, in the imperial sprit, attempted a hostile takeover of Dodger Stadium.

