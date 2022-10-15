ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seth Green claims Bill Murray tossed him in a trash can backstage at ‘SNL’ when he was a kid

By Luke Mc Cormick
 3 days ago

Seth Green won’t be sending Bill Murray any season’s greetings this year.

On a recent appearance on YouTube series “Good Mythical Morning,” actor Seth Green recalled a troubling incident with Bill Murray from when he was just nine-years-old.

Green, 48, said it happened backstage at “Saturday Night Live” before an episode where he was to play a child in a Christmas sketch. Murray was the evening’s host.

Green said that Murray “saw me sitting on the arm of this chair and made a big fuss about me being in ‘his seat. I was like, ‘That is absurd. I’m sitting on the arm of this couch. There are several lengths of this sofa. Kindly F off.’ And he was like, ‘That’s my chair.’”

Green called Murray’s actions a “power play” and said he wouldn’t move from the couch. “[Murray] picked me up by my ankles and held me upside down.”

“He dangled me over a trash can, and he was like, ‘The trash goes in the trash can,’” Green recounted. “And I was screaming, and I swung my arms, flailed wildly, full contact with his balls, full contact. He dropped me in the trash can, the trash can falls over. I was horrified. I ran away, hid under the table in my dressing room, and just cried.”

The “Robot Chicken” co-creator said he had “never been so embarrassed in my life.”

Green said after the incident he was able to regain his composure with help from some of the “SNL” cast and acted in his sketch.

“I went and did the bit, and we have never seen each other since,” he said.

Green’s Murray account comes on the heels of actress Geena Davis making allegations of inappropriate behavior against Murray when the two were filming the 1990 comedy “Quick Change.”

