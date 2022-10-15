Read full article on original website
Related
Pittsburgh woman killed after 3 cars hit her in Bedford County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh woman was killed after getting struck by three vehicles in Bedford County on Monday.State police say 37-year-old Ranae Banks was walking along Route 30 when she crossed the highway and was hit by the driver of a tractor-trailer. She was then struck by the drivers of two other cars.
connect-bridgeport.com
Police: Area Man Killed as Result of Farming Accident
The Randolph County Sheriff's Department has said that an elderly man was killed last week as the result of a farming accident on 7 Pine Drive, which is in Elkins. When police arrived, they reported the man was trapped under a farm tractor's back wheel behind his residence. The man in question would later die as the result of the injuries caused where the tractor was on his chest and neck area.
Body of missing woman found in North Union Township
UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — Officials in Fayette County say the search for a missing woman is over.Police say the body of Keisha Hottinger was found and two men face charges. Five days shy of her 27th birthday, her family is now planning her funeral."The last time I talked to her in person was the 19th of September," said Karen West, Hottinger's mother.West said she knew something was wrong when her calls to her 26-year-old daughter went straight to voicemail."My daughter never goes that long without talking to me," she said. "Basically every day, she calls me to let me...
Two found staying inside old BB&T building in Oak Hill
OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two people were caught staying inside the old BB&T building in Oak Hill, and one suspect is still on the run. Oak Hill Police tell Lootpress that on October 13, 2022, the owner of the former BB&T building located at 100 Main Street stated that he was there to check the building and could smell cigarette smoke from the drive-thru area of the building. When the man attempted to enter the room, he couldn’t open the door, as if someone was holding it shut from the inside.
connect-bridgeport.com
Female Killed as Result of Sunday Afternoon Accident
UPDATE: Police release identity of woman killed, those involved. Click HERE for the update. ORIGINAL: One person was left dead as the result of injuries suffered in an accident involving a motorcycle and a sport utility vehicle, Harrison County Sheriff Robert Matheny confirmed. The accident took place on Shinnston Pike,...
Tarentum police find mother of boy discovered alone in park
TARENTUM, Pa. (KDKA) - Police have found the mother of a little boy discovered alone in a Tarentum park. Tarentum police posted the boy's picture on Facebook Monday morning asking the public for help. Less than an hour later, they said the boy's mom had been located. Police said the boy was found alone in the park near Allegheny Street.While police said they found his mother, they didn't say what led up to the little boy being found alone.
Road could be closed for hours after tractor-trailer crash, police say
A tractor-trailer carrying dry cement veered off Interstate 70 and crashed down onto Alt. U.S. 40 early Wednesday morning. Alt. U.S. 40 was closed after the wreck at about 1:18 a.m. The road was still closed as of 9 a.m. and could be closed for several more hours, Maryland State Police reported Wednesday. According...
lootpress.com
UPDATE: Human remains found in Fayette County may be of missing man
UPDATE: OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Human remains found in Fayette County match the description of a missing man, according to Sheriff Mike Fridley. Last night, October 2, 2022, deputies, with the assistance of the Oak Hill Police Department, followed up on a tip in the area behind the Tractor Supply in Oak Hill. When surveying the wooden area, deputies did discover human remains matching the description of the missing individual. The remains were transported to the medical examiner’s office for identification. No further details are being released at this time. This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department Detective’s Bureau.
Man arrested after punching woman and throwing her down a porch in Mercer County
PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man is arrested after allegedly attacking a female by punching her in the face, in the ribs and throwing her down a porch. State Police tell Lootpress that on Monday, October 3, 2022, a domestic altercation call came in from Bramwell Road. The victim advised that her boyfriend, Roger Watkins, had attacked her by punching her in the face, in the ribs, and throwing her down the porch. Police observed a laceration on the victim’s right elbow, swelling on her left cheek, a bruise on her ribcage, and a bruise underneath her left breast. The victim also told police that Watkins had stabbed her on a previous occasion.
I-80 reopened after dump truck rollover
STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say two miles of I-80 west shut down Saturday morning for a reported dump truck rollover with entrapment. According to the Monroe County Communications Center, EMS and Fire & Rescue responded to a report of a rolled-over dump truck around 10:45 a.m. Saturday morning. First responders say one […]
connect-bridgeport.com
Another Area Motorcycle Accident Results in Death
On Friday, October 14, Sgt J A Wyatt was dispatched to investigate a two vehicle crash involving a fatality. The crash occurred in Preston County on West Virginia Route 26 at the intersection with Glade Farm Road. The victim, identified as Joel L. Rugg, age 40 of Markleysburg, PA, died...
Trespassing investigation leads to arrest of Danville man
UNEEDA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An arrest was made in response to a trespassing complaint last Monday in Boone County. According to reports from the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, authorities responded to a trespassing complaint on Monday, October 3, 2022 in the Uneeda area of Boone County. Following an...
Motorcyclist hospitalized after hitting deer in Elizabeth Township
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A motorcyclist was flown to the hospital after hitting a deer in Elizabeth Township Saturday evening.We're told this happened on Scenery Drive.There's no word on their condition.
Man accused of stealing 11,000-pound tractor from Turner Dairy Farm
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Bell Township man is facing motor vehicle theft charges, but investigators in Somerset County say it wasn't a car that was taken but a farm tractor.The deep cut of agricultural tires still remains in the front yard of Gary Lauffer's home. The only visible evidence of an alleged crime that has investigators scratching their heads.According to troopers, the tractor was discovered missing from the Turner Dairy Farm on state Route 819. The search then began for the missing 11,000-pound behemoth.According to investigators, the family immediately thought to check the property of one-time employee Gary Lauffer, who...
Mount Hope man charged with strangulation
BRADLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Mount Hope man is charged after allegedly strangling a victim’s daughter. According to deputies in Raleigh County, on October 15, 2022, they were dispatched to Robert C. Byrd Drive in Bradley about a physical domestic altercation. The suspect, Michael Gill, allegedly put his hands around the victim’s daughter and applied pressure to her throat, causing bodily injury to her neck. The victim’s daughter said it took her airflow away where she could not breathe.
Route 116 bridge in Adams County to open to two-way traffic
The Route 116 bridge spanning the South Branch of Conewago Creek about 1.5 miles west of McSherrystown, Adams County, is expected to open to two-way traffic later this month. The bridge is being replaced and has been restricted to a single lane with temporary signals providing traffic control since the project began in March, a press release said.
Crews responding to Fayette County house fire find broken hydrants
BUFFINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — Firefighters had trouble extinguishing the flames at a home in Fayette County on Friday morning after quickly learning the fire hydrants in the area were not working.It happened on the 900 block of 4th St. in Buffington just before 8 a.m. "When we got here, (firefighters) had actually laid a line in from the hydrant at the bottom of the hill. When they opened up the hydrant, they had no water pressure when the hydrant opened up," said Jim Bittner, a lieutenant with the New Salem Volunteer Fire Department. Bittner said firefighters had to...
Springwood Road Bridge in York Township reopens to traffic
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Monday that the Springwood Road bridge located at the intersection of Chapel Church Road in York Township, York County, is now open to traffic. The bridge was closed in August for a replacement project. A detour associated with the project has been lifted,...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
188K+
Followers
79K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0