Washington State

Troy Record

Cycling guidebook highlights route through Hudson and Champlain Valleys

ALBANY, N.Y. — Parks & Trails New York announced the publication of a new trail travel guidebook, Cycling the Hudson and Champlain Valleys. The 400-mile north-south route of the Empire State Trail, the longest statewide trail in the nation, is the focus of the new book. While the guidebook...
ASK THE ATTORNEYS: How to beat a gun charge in New York

Throughout the United States and more specifically, in New York State and New York City, the issues of weapons possession —specifically firearms — have received much attention as new laws, Supreme Court rulings, and Second Amendment-related issues continue to change the landscape of firearm ownership and charges across the country.
FLORIDA STATE
Siena poll: Hochuls lead dips but still boasts double digit lead among New York voters

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. — Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul’s lead over Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin is 11 points, down from 17 points three weeks ago. Hochul leads Zeldin 52-41%, down from 54-37% in Sept., according to a new Siena College Poll of likely New York state voters released Tuesday. The race for Attorney General also tightened, as Letitia James, the incumbent Democrat, leads Republican Michael Henry 51-40%, down from 53-37% in Sept.
NEW YORK STATE
Capital Region gas prices rise again in past week

ALBANY, N.Y. — Average gasoline prices in the Capital Region have risen 6.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.70 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 546 stations. Prices in Albany are 10.0 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 32.0...
ALBANY, NY

