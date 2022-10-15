Read full article on original website
Troy Record
Cycling guidebook highlights route through Hudson and Champlain Valleys
ALBANY, N.Y. — Parks & Trails New York announced the publication of a new trail travel guidebook, Cycling the Hudson and Champlain Valleys. The 400-mile north-south route of the Empire State Trail, the longest statewide trail in the nation, is the focus of the new book. While the guidebook...
Troy Record
SNAPSHOT: Ballston Spa staff member receives school psychologist of the year award
New York Association of School Psychologists Chapter F Representatives Calyn Kessler and Eliane Keyes presented the School Psychologist of the Year Award to Chelsea Cangeleri along with Ballston Spa’s CSE Chairperson Meghan Zito at the recent Board of Education meeting. (Photo provided)
Troy Record
ASK THE ATTORNEYS: How to beat a gun charge in New York
Throughout the United States and more specifically, in New York State and New York City, the issues of weapons possession —specifically firearms — have received much attention as new laws, Supreme Court rulings, and Second Amendment-related issues continue to change the landscape of firearm ownership and charges across the country.
Troy Record
Siena poll: Hochuls lead dips but still boasts double digit lead among New York voters
LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. — Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul’s lead over Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin is 11 points, down from 17 points three weeks ago. Hochul leads Zeldin 52-41%, down from 54-37% in Sept., according to a new Siena College Poll of likely New York state voters released Tuesday. The race for Attorney General also tightened, as Letitia James, the incumbent Democrat, leads Republican Michael Henry 51-40%, down from 53-37% in Sept.
Troy Record
Capital Region gas prices rise again in past week
ALBANY, N.Y. — Average gasoline prices in the Capital Region have risen 6.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.70 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 546 stations. Prices in Albany are 10.0 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 32.0...
