Oklahoma City, OK

Jaylin Williams Rebounding Prowess Showcased in Preseason

By Chris Becker
Inside The Thunder
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CMBDL_0iaVSRaB00

Jaylin Williams struggled offensively at times on the preseason, but the rookie from Arkansas impressed on the glass.

Jaylin Williams showed flashes of potential to help Oklahoma City in the paint.

The Thunder finished the preseason with a 5-1 record, they showed a high octane offense and skillful, precise defense, but the center position remained a question throughout. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl got the bulk of the time with the starters, as expected, but didn’t have the best preseason showings.

The Thunder’s second round selection Jaylin Williams got valuable bench minutes, but finished the preseason with a rollercoaster of performances.

Williams finished the preseason averaging just over 18 minutes per game, he scored four points per game and grabbed 7.5 rebounds per game.

Williams didn’t have the best offensive output, though he did notch a double-double against Maccabi with 14 points and 12 rebounds. However, his rebounding presence was key for OKC’s success when he was on the court.

It’s still not evident how much playing time Williams can expect when the regular season rolls around, it’s not likely he sees near 18 minutes per game though as he did in the preseason games. However, if the center position proves to be a significant hindrance to OKC’s play he could be used as a project to see how he fixes the problem.

Oklahoma City was one of the premier rebounding teams in the league last season, and Williams could help propel them higher if given minutes.

The lack of offensive production, however, could hinder him to an extent. Despite the lack of scoring, Williams did showcase some passing ability during the preseason, he notched a preseason high six assists against Adelaide.

The Thunder have a loaded roster and a now limited time to trim it down. It’s likely Williams remains on the team in some standing, but he could see time in the G-League over the course of the season.

If Williams can garner slightly more offensive success, his rebounding could find him in a valuable role for OKC.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Inside The Thunder

