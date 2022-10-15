Ava Fernandes provides great defense and strong leadership: Junior captain has helped Redmen jump past opponents

Read full article on original website
‘The T is failing’: Warren, Markey hold Senate hearing in Boston on MBTAThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
Hundreds protest Amini’s death, Iran’s dress code laws at Boston CommonThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Tufts breaks ground on new Sol Gittleman baseball parkThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
TUPD aims to connect with Tufts community over coffeeThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
homenewshere.com
Woburn football team overtaken by Wakefield
WOBURN — Usually in Middlesex League play when a Liberty (or Large School) team plays a Freedom (Small), the Liberty team typically has the edge with strength in numbers, no matter what the teams records are. Wakefield came into Friday’s game at Woburn undefeated at 5-0 but may not...
WBUR
After leaving 'Mass. and Cass,' former Sox minor league pitcher has 'team' helping him toward recovery
One year has passed since Boston officials declared an encampment near Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard a public health crisis. At the time, more than 300 people were living on sidewalks, in tents and under makeshift shelters across about five city blocks. The streets were strewn with human waste, garbage and used hypodermic needles.
A Sports Hub producer was fired despite great ratings. Now host Rich Shertenlieb is paying to bring him back.
In a collision of corporate cluelessness and callousness, longtime “Toucher and Rich” producer Mike Lockhart was fired by Beasley Media, 98.5 The Sports Hub’s parent company, in a round of company-wide layoffs Oct. 7. In a collision of uncommon generosity and an unfortunately necessary precedent, Lockhart is...
The One Food People Outside of New England Don’t Get
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I moved to New England from upstate New York in the mid-1980s. I was a poor college student with $300 to my name and no budget for fancy food.
NECN
When Could New England See Its First Snowfall?
As New England continues to enjoy fall foliage, an early taste of winter is on its way to the Lower 48 this week. A rather strong area of low pressure in the higher altitudes will usher in Canadian air. Freeze warnings and watches have been issued from the Midwest to...
Boston Magazine
A Two-Story Roxbury Condo vs. A Charming Cape in Norwell
It’s amazing what a few miles can do to the market. This month, we compare a renovated condominium in the Fort Hill neighborhood with a 1700s-built home south of the city. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Though...
Only 2 Spots in New England Named in the Top 25 Best Places to Live for Families
Sure, I might be a little biased, but I think New England is a great place to raise a family. I loved growing up in a place that experienced all four seasons! Also, there were always new places to explore and things to learn. We could head to Old Sturbridge village and learn about life in 1800s, pop into Boston and spend the day at the Science Museum, or drive up to the White Mountains and hike! It's all within driving distance. I can't imagine raising my family anywhere other than New England, but then again, it's all I know.
hot969boston.com
Boston Snow Predictions Are In – Get Your Space Savers Ready!
It’s that time of year again. We’re all out here living our best fall lives, knowing damn well it won’t be long until winter decides to take over and slap the pumpkin spice out ya mouth. I know, that’s a little extra, but it actually feels pretty accurate.
thelocalne.ws
Car goes for a swim
IPSWICH ― No injuries were reported after a car wound up in Plum Island Sound on Sunday afternoon. The crash happened at around 3:30 p.m. at the Ipswich Bay Yacht Club at the end of a ramp leading to the water behind the clubhouse. The car, a 2017 Mazda CX5, ended up half-submerged in the sea.
This Was Boston, Massachusetts’ Coldest Day Ever
A friend and I were having a conversation about a radio job he held in North Dakota, a state where winter is beyond brutal. Have you ever seen the movie "Fargo", yeah, like that cold. Fortunately in the northeast part of the country, it gets cold, but not North Dakota...
whdh.com
The widow of the BU professor who died falling through stairs at JFK station last year speaks out
BOSTON (WHDH) - “We have been gutted. Gutted from — our core is gone,” said Sarah Sacuto-Jones, widow of BU Professor David Jones. She remembers the moment she learned her husband was gone. “They told us there had been an accident. And that David was dead,” said...
‘What in God’s name are they doing?’: Boston city councilor questions distribution of pipes, cookers
Boston – Boston City Councilor Michael Flaherty is raising questions about the distribution of pipes, cookers, tourniquets and other drug paraphernalia in the city’s troubled Mass & Cass corridor. Flaherty, who serves as the city’s public safety chair, filed a notice for an emergency hearing on Monday.
Watch Worcester’s Cara Brindisi battle on ‘The Voice’
Brindisi spoke to Boston.com about her battle, Berklee, and bedside manner. Cara Brindisi will stick around to sing on another round of NBC’s “The Voice.”. The Worcester resident won Monday’s Battle Round with the help of coach Gwen Stefani. Brindisi bested teammate Jay Allen in a cover of the classic duet “Leather and Lace.” Her strategy? Staying true to herself.
Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell Dancing in the Streets of Boston
I totally forgot about this! I'm so excited, because it's time to see the finished product. I'm talking about the movie musical based on "A Christmas Carol" that was filmed in the Boston area a year ago and had Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell dancing in the streets of Boston.
Merrimack River Sewage Discharge Prompts Health Warning
A discharge of sewage into the Merrimack River has prompted a 48 hour public health warning by the City of Newburyport to avoid contact with the river. The discharge took place upriver in Lowell, Lawrence, and Haverhill Monday night into Tuesday. The warning took effect Thursday at 8 a.m. According...
quincyquarry.com
Quincy Mayor Thomas P. Koch’s press flack foists his biggest canard ever so as to try to duck blame on $3.5 million
— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. Quincy Mayor Thomas P. Koch’s press flack foists his biggest canard ever so as to try to duck blame on $3.5 million cyberheist. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News.
travelawaits.com
9 Fantastic Ways To Spend A Relaxing Day On Beautiful Plum Island
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Cool and serene, Plum Island is an 11-mile-long barrier island off the coast of Newbury, Massachusetts. Bring your flip-flops, sun hat, and binoculars. The Essex County island is a big sandbox, with beaches covering the shoreline. The brilliant sunshine will require a hat and shades because the trees are low-growing. Don’t forget your binoculars: The bird population is interesting, migratory, and diverse.
At Groton elementary school, hundreds of students sickened by virus
A mysterious virus sickened hundreds of students at an elementary school in Massachusetts this week, news outlets reported. Roughly 200 students of around 530 total at Florence Roche Elementary School in Groton were sickened as of Friday afternoon. The school was assessed by the Groton Board of Health and closed early due to both the rapid spread of the virus and the age of the students, according to NBC Boston.
GE leaving headquarters in Boston's Fort Point neighborhood
BOSTON – General Electric confirmed to WBZ-TV that it is leaving its headquarters in Boston's Fort Point neighborhood as of next year.The company said it will work to locate smaller office space in Boston."This next step is part of our plan to create three independent businesses focused on health care, aviation and energy," the company said in a statement. GE said it has reimbursed the state for its investments in the property and did not accept any funds from the city.The Fort Point facility opened in 2019.
Harvard Crimson
Harvard Researchers Debunk Popular Sleep Myths in New Study
Researchers at Harvard Medical School found stark discrepancies between the truth on adolescent sleep habits and what caretakers of teens believe. By Jonathan G. Yuan. A Harvard-led team of researchers debunked popular myths parents and caregivers believe about adolescent sleep habits in a study published last month. The study, published...
