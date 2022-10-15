Read full article on original website
HS football: Who’s lighting it up? Season stat leaders in the Big Central through Week 7
Since the name Kicks and Sticks seems to be cornered by retailers and training facilities catering to the soccer-lacrosse-hockey crowd, Selbin Sabio of Edison may want to consider a different brand name for his rather unique skill set. The senior is second in the state on made conversion kicks, or...
Rutgers’ Aron Cruickshank discusses Ohio State incident, what offense needs to improve out of bye week
When it comes to his most memorable play of the season, Aron Cruickshank says he was just doing his job. Yes, the Rutgers wide receiver admits he was frustrated at the time, when his Scarlet Knights were trailing then-No. 3 Ohio State by 39 points in the fourth quarter of their loss in Ohio Stadium last month. But when he converted from a punt returner to the last line of defense on a fake punt from Buckeyes punter Jesse Mirco, the instincts he had never used in his college career kicked in.
Dickson helps Sterling top Haddonfield in OT, stay unbeaten in conference - girls soccer
Bridget Dickson scored twice to help Sterling remain unbeaten in Colonial Conference play this season with a 3-2 overtime victory over Haddonfield in Haddonfield. Montgomery Draham also scored and Ireland Kay had two assists for Sterling (14-1-1), which improved to 10-0-0 in the Liberty Division of the Colonial Conference. Madison...
Notre Dame scores late to win Fish Bowl, head to third-straight Mercer final
Just one night after the two girls 2022 Mercer County Tournament semifinal games were largely anticlimactic, most people thought that the two boys tournament semifinal games would be hugely competitive affairs.
West Deptford tops Cherokee in PKs - S.J. Coaches Cup quarterfinal
West Deptford, seeded 11th, returned to the South Jersey Coaches Cup semifinal round after dispatching third-seeded Cherokee 4-3 in penalty kicks following the resumption of Monday’s weather-delayed quarterfinal match in Marlton. West Deptford will meet seventh-seeded Haddon Township in the semifinal on Wednesday in Cherry Hill. Senior Gavin Zuzulock...
Boys soccer: South Jersey Coaches’ Cup semifinals preview
Haddon Heights vs. West Deptford boys soccer, Sept. 14, 2022 — SOUTH JERSEY COACHES’ CUP SEMIFINALS. Wednesday, Oct. 19 at DeCou Sports Complex | BRACKET. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Cinnaminson over Florence - Field hockey recap
Natalie Surma scored two goals for Cinnaminson during its 4-2 victory over Florence in Florence. Gina Moreno added one goal and one assist for Cinnaminson (10-2), who led 2-0 at halftime. Caitlin Connolly also found the back of the goal in the win. Florence (10-4) got goals from Brenna Boss...
Lenape Valley over Newton - Girls soccer recap
Cassis Yappen and Maya McClean recorded one goal each for Lenape Valley in its 2-0 win over Newton in Stanhope. Riely O’Brien had three saves in the win. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Longtime N.J. high school teacher, volleyball coach dies at 43
A 20-year teacher at John P. Stevens High School in Edison who also served as the head coach for the boys and girls volleyball teams there died Monday at his home. Lifelong Edison resident, Anthony Patrick White, 43, was a social studies teacher at the school and has also coached other sports at the high school throughout his career, according to his obituary.
Gov. Livingston over Linden - Boys soccer recap
Christian Rua knocked in a pass from Blake Ortiz as Gov. Livingston won on the road, 1-0, over Linden. Colin Goldbeck stopped all three shots for the shutout for Gov. Livingston (12-3-1), which led 1-0 at halftime. Linden is now 11-5-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing...
Toms River North over Lacey - Girls soccer recap
Alexis Garcia and Kaylee Nagle scored two goal each for Toms River North in its 4-3 win over Lacey in Toms River. Angelina DeCesare added one assist for Toms River North, which led 2-1 at halftime. Beth Stephens, Reece Paget and Marley Besser recorded one goal each for Lacey. The...
Dakota Poland leads Conwell Egan into PCL playoffs for first time in 16 years
Dakota Poland grew up in the shadow of Trenton, just across the bridge in Morrisville, in one of the area’s top sports families: her father, Richie Poland, was a three-sport star at Morrisville High School (and the only player to ever win state titles in two sports), and her grandfather and great uncle were the coach and star player on the 1955 Morrisville Little League World Series champions.
Late goal sends Pennington into seventh-straight Mercer County final
All dynasties come to an end, whether it was in Ancient China, Rome, or even the Pennington boys soccer team. It looked for certain that the third-seeded Red Hawks, who have won six-straight Mercer County Tournament titles dating back to 2015, were headed to the end of their dynasty Tuesday night at Hopewell Valley High School in the 2022 Mercer County semifinal against second-seeded Hun.
Big East media day: Seton Hall ranked middle of the pack; Ex-Patrick School star named Preseason Player of the Year
NEW YORK -- With Big East media day set for Tuesday at Madison Square Garden, it marked the unofficial start of the league’s season. Creighton, which appeared at No. 9 in the AP preseason poll Monday, was picked to win the league, followed by Xavier and Villanova, which is now led by first-year coach Kyle Neptune after he replaced the retired Jay Wright.
Washington Township boys cross-country nips Williamstown, Krol at TCC Showcase
Hunter Bostwick and his teammates were upset with the two-point loss at the Gloucester County Championships last Friday. “It was definitely something we were looking at,” the sophomore on the Washington Township High boys’ cross-country team said. “We lost at the county meet; we definitely came into that, looking to win. Losing that, we were all pretty heartbroken. We went home pretty angry. We talked about it for a while. We said we are not going to let it happen again.”
Cresskill over Midland Park - Girls soccer recap
Ariel Bacalu made four saves in net to lead a strong defensive effort from Cresskill during its 3-1 victory over Midland Park in Cresskill. Maddie Morgan and Alyssa Shick chipped in one goal and one assist for Cresskill (5-10). Emmi Barkan also finished with one goal and one assist. Midland...
Glen Ridge shocks No. 7 Montclair, punches ticket to Essex County final
Olivia Gist still can’t quite comprehend the magnitude of what she accomplished. She didn’t just win a game and help propel Glen Ridge to an Essex County title berth amid what’s been an up-and-down year for the Ridgers in a season filled with one-goal losses.
Rutgers basketball receives votes in Associated Press’ preseason Top 25 poll
Rutgers basketball has its eyes set on returning to the NCAA Tournament for a third consecutive year this winter. The preseason prognostics have the Scarlet Knights in the middle of the hunt. Rutgers earned votes in the Associated Press’s preseason Top 25, which was released on Monday afternoon. It marks...
Should Eagles look to make a deal before trade deadline? (PODCAST)
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson were all smiles when they ran off the field Sunday, having helped the team improve to a 6-0 record after defeating the Dallas Cowboys 27-16. Hurts threw two touchdowns against their NFC East rivals, and Gardner-Johnson had two interceptions. BUY EAGLES TICKETS:...
Dwight-Englewood over Elmwood Park - Girls soccer recap
Lillian Moncion led with two goals as Dwight-Englewood won at home, 6-1, over Elmwood Park. Alexa Cohen, Alyson Yesion, Sofia Sujak and Ally Miglietta each scored after the break for Dwight-Englewood (8-5), which played to a 1-1 tie at halftime. Cali Terranova connected for Elmwood Park (0-10). The N.J. High...
