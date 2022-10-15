Read full article on original website
Everyone's Been Making Same Joke About Bob Costas
Bob Costas has been on the call for the New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians American League Division Series. While Costas is a legendary broadcaster, he can be a bit longwinded during games. Fans have taken to social media to make jokes about Costas' performance. "BOB COSTAS: While it may...
Red Sox targeting 2 Yankees players preparing to hit free agency
The New York Yankees are gearing up for Game 5 of the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians on Monday night in the Bronx. Having tied up the series at two apiece following a win in Cleveland, the Bombers will feature Jameson Taillon on the mound in a Do or Die scenario.
MLB World Calling For Prominent Manager To Be Fired
The Los Angeles Dodgers got booted from the MLB playoffs early by the San Diego Padres. Following a 111-win campaign, the most wins in a regular season since the Seattle Mariners went 116-46 in 2001, the Dodgers lost the NLDS in four games. Their bullpen imploded to allow five runs in the seventh inning of Saturday night's elimination loss.
Alex Rodriguez Rips Yankees For Usage Of Aaron Judge
It is unique with the power of Judge to see him bat leadoff. In the past, most teams would want their best power hitter to bat third or fourth to optimize their ability to drive in runs. Everything Rodriguez said in that clip, made sense. Throughout the history of the...
3 Braves players most to blame for season-ending NLDS loss to Phillies
The Atlanta Braves quest to repeat as World Series champions came to a screeching halt in the NLDS, as they ended up being upset by the Philadelphia Phillies. The Braves seemed to be in a great spot entering the playoffs after they edged out the New York Mets for the division crown in the National League East, but they fell behind in their series early against the Phillies and were never really able to recover.
David Ortiz drops controversial Aaron Judge take that will infuriate Yankees fans
New York Yankees fans are not fond of thinking about Aaron Judge leaving the team this offseason. Unfortunately, that reality may soon be upon them. David Ortiz dropped the name of a team that he thinks would be great for the Yankees’ superstar. In a conversation with Pat Ragazzo...
Twins might trade ex-Yankees infielder | Potential landing spots
Gio Urshela could be one and done in Minnesota. The Twins acquired the third baseman from the New York Yankees in spring training. Urshela responded by playing in a career-high 144 games this year, hitting .285 with 13 home runs and 64 RBI. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
Dodgers Have Reportedly Made Decision On Dave Roberts
The Los Angeles Dodgers have reportedly made a decision on manager Dave Roberts. Los Angeles fell to San Diego, 3-1, in the National League Divisional Series. Despite the Dodgers' early playoff exit, there will be no change at manager. According to Jack Harris, the Dodgers will bring Roberts back for...
Dodgers: The Dodgers Suffer Partially Due to Poor Umpire Calls
The Dodger bats didn’t do themselves favors but neither did home plate umpire John Tumpane
Dodgers Roster: Who is Returning, Retiring, or Becoming a Free Agent
The Dodgers should be gearing up to take on the Phillies in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. Instead, the offseason has started much sooner than anyone expected. As has been the case in each of the last few winters, the chance for seismic change roster-wise is on the horizon for these Dodgers. With key names heading into free agency, and at least one or two players expected to retire, the 2023 ballclub could have a considerably different look.
Yankees’ Gerrit Cole reacts to Guardians’ Josh Naylor’s baby-rocking, F-bomb diss
CLEVELAND — Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole claims he didn’t know until after his season-saving start Sunday night that Guardians designated hitter Josh Naylor taunted him unmercifully running the bases after a fourth-inning leadoff homer that pulled Cleveland to within a run. Cole said he didn’t know until after...
Kyle Schwarber’s Phillies NLCS comments will hurt Red Sox fans
In her 2021 hit “deja vu,” Olivia Rodrigo sings,. In between the chorus and the verse (ooh) (I love you) Played you the song she’s singing now when she’s with you. These lyrics are taking on new meaning for Boston Red Sox fans as they watch Kyle Schwarber celebrate every postseason round his new team, the Philadelphia Phillies, conquers. They clinched the first-ever third Wild Card (and their first Wild Card in franchise history) to end the longest postseason drought in the National League, steamrolled the St. Louis Cardinals in the three-game Wild Card series, and then blew the doors off the defending-champion Atlanta Braves in the NLDS. This week, they’ll take on the San Diego Padres in the NLCS.
2022 NLDS: Joe Musgrove Believes Dodgers Removing Tyler Anderson In Game 4 Swung Momentum For Padres
With the Los Angeles Dodgers on the brink of elimination heading into Game 4 of the National League Division Series, Tyler Anderson was tasked with taking the mound for the biggest start of his career in only a second postseason appearance. It also was the most important game of the...
Phillies-Padres NLCS game times and broadcast details
The Phillies' NLCS matchup against the Padres is set and game times were revealed Sunday for the best-of-seven series. Game 1 in San Diego: Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 8:03 p.m. on FS1. Game 2 in San Diego: Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 4:35 p.m. on Fox. Game 3 in Philadelphia: Friday,...
Ex-Yankees pitcher hopes to return for Phillies in NLCS vs. Padres
The Phillies are moving on and David Robertson hopes to be along for the ride. Philadelphia left the 37-year-old reliever off its roster for the National League Division Series after the right-hander suffered a right calf strain while celebrating a Bryce Harper home run in the wild-card series. BUY PHILLIES...
Yankees vs. Guardians weather forecast: ALDS Game 5 could be impacted by rainy night in New York
NEW YORK -- Monday night, the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians will finish up their ALDS matchup with Game 5 at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx. The Yankees won Game 4 on Sunday night to force the winner-take-all Game 5. The winner will take on the Houston Astros in the ALCS. The loser goes home. Here's how you can watch Game 5.
3 roster changes Yankees could make ahead of ALCS vs Houston
The New York Yankees have done it. They’ve won a postseason series against a team other than the Minnesota Twins!. Alright, alright, get your jokes out, but New York came from nowhere after gagging at the end of Game 3 of the ALDS against the Guardians, with Gerrit Cole propelling them off the mat in Game 4 and Nestor Cortes getting things to the bullpen two days later to secure the comeback.
5 Free agent catchers the Cardinals should check out
Yadier Molina has retired after 19 seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals. The Cardinals have a difficult task ahead in replacing him. Yadier Molina will not be replaced. There is no replacing Yadier Molina. The Cardinals will seek a new catcher. And finding a new catcher will be a difficult...
Red Sox have Yankees, Mets stars on free agency radar, MLB insider says
Winter is coming. So is the MLB hot stove, with plenty of buzz surrounding the Red Sox. Boston finished in last place in the American League East for the fifth time in 11 years, and that has insiders thinking Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom might be ready to wheel and deal.
What If Cubs, Anthony Rizzo Can Go Home Again?
What if Cubs, Anthony Rizzo can go home again? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jose Abreu to the Cubs to fill their first-base void until Matt Mervis or somebody else in the system is ready?. Not bad. But what about a reunion with an old friend — specifically, the...
