The Spun

Everyone's Been Making Same Joke About Bob Costas

Bob Costas has been on the call for the New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians American League Division Series. While Costas is a legendary broadcaster, he can be a bit longwinded during games. Fans have taken to social media to make jokes about Costas' performance. "BOB COSTAS: While it may...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

MLB World Calling For Prominent Manager To Be Fired

The Los Angeles Dodgers got booted from the MLB playoffs early by the San Diego Padres. Following a 111-win campaign, the most wins in a regular season since the Seattle Mariners went 116-46 in 2001, the Dodgers lost the NLDS in four games. Their bullpen imploded to allow five runs in the seventh inning of Saturday night's elimination loss.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Alex Rodriguez Rips Yankees For Usage Of Aaron Judge

It is unique with the power of Judge to see him bat leadoff. In the past, most teams would want their best power hitter to bat third or fourth to optimize their ability to drive in runs. Everything Rodriguez said in that clip, made sense. Throughout the history of the...
ClutchPoints

3 Braves players most to blame for season-ending NLDS loss to Phillies

The Atlanta Braves quest to repeat as World Series champions came to a screeching halt in the NLDS, as they ended up being upset by the Philadelphia Phillies. The Braves seemed to be in a great spot entering the playoffs after they edged out the New York Mets for the division crown in the National League East, but they fell behind in their series early against the Phillies and were never really able to recover.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Dodgers Have Reportedly Made Decision On Dave Roberts

The Los Angeles Dodgers have reportedly made a decision on manager Dave Roberts. Los Angeles fell to San Diego, 3-1, in the National League Divisional Series. Despite the Dodgers' early playoff exit, there will be no change at manager. According to Jack Harris, the Dodgers will bring Roberts back for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Roster: Who is Returning, Retiring, or Becoming a Free Agent

The Dodgers should be gearing up to take on the Phillies in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. Instead, the offseason has started much sooner than anyone expected. As has been the case in each of the last few winters, the chance for seismic change roster-wise is on the horizon for these Dodgers. With key names heading into free agency, and at least one or two players expected to retire, the 2023 ballclub could have a considerably different look.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Kyle Schwarber’s Phillies NLCS comments will hurt Red Sox fans

In her 2021 hit “deja vu,” Olivia Rodrigo sings,. In between the chorus and the verse (ooh) (I love you) Played you the song she’s singing now when she’s with you. These lyrics are taking on new meaning for Boston Red Sox fans as they watch Kyle Schwarber celebrate every postseason round his new team, the Philadelphia Phillies, conquers. They clinched the first-ever third Wild Card (and their first Wild Card in franchise history) to end the longest postseason drought in the National League, steamrolled the St. Louis Cardinals in the three-game Wild Card series, and then blew the doors off the defending-champion Atlanta Braves in the NLDS. This week, they’ll take on the San Diego Padres in the NLCS.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Phillies-Padres NLCS game times and broadcast details

The Phillies' NLCS matchup against the Padres is set and game times were revealed Sunday for the best-of-seven series. Game 1 in San Diego: Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 8:03 p.m. on FS1. Game 2 in San Diego: Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 4:35 p.m. on Fox. Game 3 in Philadelphia: Friday,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

3 roster changes Yankees could make ahead of ALCS vs Houston

The New York Yankees have done it. They’ve won a postseason series against a team other than the Minnesota Twins!. Alright, alright, get your jokes out, but New York came from nowhere after gagging at the end of Game 3 of the ALDS against the Guardians, with Gerrit Cole propelling them off the mat in Game 4 and Nestor Cortes getting things to the bullpen two days later to secure the comeback.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

5 Free agent catchers the Cardinals should check out

Yadier Molina has retired after 19 seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals. The Cardinals have a difficult task ahead in replacing him. Yadier Molina will not be replaced. There is no replacing Yadier Molina. The Cardinals will seek a new catcher. And finding a new catcher will be a difficult...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NBC Chicago

What If Cubs, Anthony Rizzo Can Go Home Again?

What if Cubs, Anthony Rizzo can go home again? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jose Abreu to the Cubs to fill their first-base void until Matt Mervis or somebody else in the system is ready?. Not bad. But what about a reunion with an old friend — specifically, the...
CHICAGO, IL
