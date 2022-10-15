Read full article on original website
'The People We Hate At The Wedding' Trailer: Kristen Bell & Ben Platt Are Not Having Fun With Their Family
It’s been over a year since the start of production from Prime Video comedy The People We Hate at The Wedding was announced, and following up on the first-look images we got a couple of weeks ago, we can finally get a better sense of how the story will play out in the first trailer released today. The comedy centers around two siblings who, against their better judgment, agree to go to the United Kingdom to attend the wedding of their estranged sister.
’Daredevil: Born Again’s Charlie Cox Says He'll Put in a Good Word for Netflix Co-Stars to Return
Marvel fans know that the Daredevil’s presence in the MCU is very much confirmed, not only by his appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk: Attorney At Law but also because a super-sized Disney+ series titled Daredevil: Born Again is coming our way. However, the highly anticipated new series will premiere in early 2024, which means we have over a year of speculation ahead of us. Fortunately, series star Charlie Cox is happy to join us and reveal what he can about the upcoming project.
'And Just Like That...' Season 2 Adds Tony Danza
As Season 1 of the sequel series And Just Like That... ended, we couldn’t help but wonder: What is up with Che (Sara Ramirez)? The non-binary character entered the HBO Max series to completely disrupt the trio of protagonists’ notion of gender and sexuality, especially Miranda's (Cynthia Nixon), who ended up sparking a steamy relationship with the stand-up comedian. Now, Deadline reveals through a casting announcement we’re about to find out a lot more about Che and their past.
'House of the Dragon' Episode 9 Ending Explained: Let's Talk About the Dragon in the Coronation Room
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 9 of House of the Dragon. After the death of Viserys (Paddy Considine), Episode 9 of House of the Dragon, "The Green Council," kicks off with subterfuge and treason. Misinterpreting Viserys’ final words, Alicent (Olivia Cooke) tells her father Otto (Rhys Ifans) that with his dying breath Viserys wanted Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) to be king. Knowing that one single person hearing Viserys’ final words can be questioned and not wanting word to get out to Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) about her father’s death, Otto begins to shut down the palace. He replaces members of the Goldcloaks who are still loyal to Daemon (Matt Smith), Criston (Fabien Frankel) kills Lord Beesbury (Bill Paterson), the only member of the small council who is loyal to Rhaenyra still, servants who know the truth about Viserys’ death are locked up by Larys (Matthew Needham), and Princess Rhaenys (Eve Best) is locked in her room until Aegon is crowned.
17 Tweets About Netflix's "The Watcher" That'll Make You Roll With Laughter
"This would never work on me because I don't read my mail."
Tom Hanks' 'A Man Called Otto' Sets New 2023 Release Date
Fresh off his performances in Elvis and Pinocchio, Tom Hanks has continued to be one of America’s favorite actors. But, it seems we will all have to wait a few extra weeks to see him on the big screen again. Hanks’ next film, A Man Called Otto, has had its release date pushed back, from early December to a wide release on January 13, 2023.
19 Actors People Can't Look At The Same After Seeing Them In THAT Role (You Know The One)
"In literally anything, especially when she is being nice, I just think to myself: 'You're not fooling me, Bellatrix Lestrange!'"
Julia Roberts and George Clooney on ‘Ticket to Paradise’ & the First Thing You Should Watch If You’ve Never Seen Their Work
With director Ol Parker’s Ticket to Paradise now playing in select countries and opening in North America this weekend, a few days ago I got to sit down with Julia Roberts and George Clooney to talk about their new romantic comedy. In the film, they play a divorced couple who agree to put aside their differences to stop their lovestruck daughter from marrying someone she just met. As you might expect, things do not go according to plan.
'Christmas With You' Trailer: Freddie Prinze Jr. and Aimee Garcia Lead Netflix Rom-Com
The holiday season is almost upon us, and you know what that means TV-wise: Christmas movies! Of course, we’re all pretty excited to see Lindsay Lohan’s big comeback with Falling For Christmas, but Netflix is ready to tell you that’s not the only holiday feature film you should be looking forward to. Today the streamer released the trailer for Christmas With You, a romantic comedy that puts a music industry spin on the traditional end-of-the-year stories.
How ‘Call Me By Your Name’ Depicts Desire Through Nostalgia
When looking at Luca Guadagnino’s filmography, his most recent release, Bones and All is easy to deem his darkest romance yet, but Call Me by Your Name is brutal in its own right. While it lacks blood and gore, the film is an emotional stab to the heart, brimming with melancholy and tragedy beneath its dreamy pastels. The acclaimed 2017 romance follows Elio (Timothée Chalamet)’s during a life-changing summer when he experienced a magical, fleeting romance with his father’s older summer intern, the 24-year-old Oliver (Armie Hammer). A bittersweet haze of nostalgia permeates every frame and casts a cloud of melancholy over moments that defined this pivotal summer.
‘The School for Good and Evil’ Cast and Character Guide
Based on the first novel of Soman Chainani’s six-book series, The School for Good and Evil tells the story of two misfit best friends who get swept away into a fantasy world beyond the Endless Woods. Chainani wrote the story as a way to deviate from the classic male-centered storylines and focus on a female friendship that transcends labels and preconceived notions. In the dramatic, dreamy film, Sophie and Agatha find themselves attending the aptly named School for Good and Evil, a place where the true stories behind fables and fairytales begin. With enchanting twists and magical turns along the way, the two ladies attempt to find their happy endings while on opposing sides of a truly epic, magical battle.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever': Lupita Nyong'o on Why T'Challa Should Never Be Recast
We all know that the upcoming entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, is gearing up to be one of the most cathartic cinematic experiences of the year. What we sometimes forget, though, is that actors have also got their own opinions and personal involvements with elements of the story they participate. In an interview to The Hollywood Reporter, star and Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong’o commented on her experience during production of the upcoming blockbuster.
Can the 'Scream' Franchise Go on Forever? Here's Kevin Williamson's Take
Just like in the movies themselves, the iconic big screen slashers keep coming back for more. Even when they appear to have lost the battle once and for all, they return. Or perhaps their series is rebooted or retconned. Or maybe it’s turned into a TV show. Whatever the situation may be, our favorite slashers keep coming back for more.
Anson Mount on Why the 'MK Ultra' Script Grabbed Him and What to Expect from 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Season 2
Written and directed by ex-Intelligence Officer Joseph Sorrentino and based on the CIA drug experiments from the early 1960s, the psychological thriller MK Ultra follows psychiatrist Ford Strauss (Anson Mount), as he unknowingly becomes a pawn for the government’s fixation on mind control. As a man who truly cares for his patients and wants to help them, the moral and scientific boundaries he’s forced to push past lead to dangerous consequences.
How 'She-Hulk's Finale Rejects the Typical MCU Ending
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 9 of She-Hulk.When Jen Walters (Tatiana Maslany) teased a possibility of a Red Hulk on Episode 8 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, it's only obvious that fans would expect it to happen by the last episode, which usually involves a huge fight and a feat for the hero. However, the actual finale completely shattered expectations, leaving us in awe, confusion, and everything in between.
'She-Hulk' Post-Credits Scene Explained: Where Did the Abomination Go?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of She-Hulk. The finale of She-Hulk gave fans some major bombshells, from its insanely meta third act to introducing us to another major character in the Marvel universe. There’s so much jam-packed into this sitcom-sized show that you’d be forgiven if you forgot about the post-credit scene. While not nearly as Earth-shattering as the rest of the episode, it does hint at what’s to come next for two fan-favorite characters from this season.
'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' Episode 9 Easter Eggs You May Have Missed
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 9 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law returned for a final time(?) last week with its ninth episode. The finale, titled “Whose Show is This?” follows Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) as she seeks to answer that very question, though we all already know.
How to Watch ‘V/H/S/99’
The next chapter in the V/H/S film franchise is finally here! V/H/S/99 brings together the same anthology-style horror that fans love but with an added 90s twist. From kids' shows of the decade to CKY punk skate culture to the turning of the millennium, this newest addition to the franchise will have your skin crawling as nostalgia and fear both wash over you. Collecting five short films, V/H/S/99 will be bringing in a whole new group of writers and directors to introduce a totally new take on horror that audiences have never seen before.
'Call the Midwife' Holiday Special to Premiere on PBS This Christmas
Get ready to cook up some figgy puddings, hang up some mistletoe and, oh yeah, Call the Midwife, because PBS has just announced that the holiday special for the beloved and long-running series will air on Christmas Day. The holiday special will certainly be a warm and welcome addition to your holiday festivities.
'The Winchesters': Drake Rodger on Which 'Supernatural' Legacy Character He'd Like to Meet
The CW’s Supernatural prequel The Winchesters follows John Winchester (Drake Rodger) and Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly) at the start of their journey together, before their love story and long before the existence of Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles, who’s also the narrator). When they cross paths, John immediately becomes intrigued by Mary and the life that she leads as a demon hunter, though she has her doubts about him, and they join forces to honor their families’ legacies while also uncovering secrets about their fathers.
