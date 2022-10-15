Read full article on original website
Collider
'House of the Dragon' Episode 9 Ending Explained: Let's Talk About the Dragon in the Coronation Room
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 9 of House of the Dragon. After the death of Viserys (Paddy Considine), Episode 9 of House of the Dragon, "The Green Council," kicks off with subterfuge and treason. Misinterpreting Viserys’ final words, Alicent (Olivia Cooke) tells her father Otto (Rhys Ifans) that with his dying breath Viserys wanted Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) to be king. Knowing that one single person hearing Viserys’ final words can be questioned and not wanting word to get out to Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) about her father’s death, Otto begins to shut down the palace. He replaces members of the Goldcloaks who are still loyal to Daemon (Matt Smith), Criston (Fabien Frankel) kills Lord Beesbury (Bill Paterson), the only member of the small council who is loyal to Rhaenyra still, servants who know the truth about Viserys’ death are locked up by Larys (Matthew Needham), and Princess Rhaenys (Eve Best) is locked in her room until Aegon is crowned.
Collider
'The Winchesters': Drake Rodger on Which 'Supernatural' Legacy Character He'd Like to Meet
The CW’s Supernatural prequel The Winchesters follows John Winchester (Drake Rodger) and Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly) at the start of their journey together, before their love story and long before the existence of Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles, who’s also the narrator). When they cross paths, John immediately becomes intrigued by Mary and the life that she leads as a demon hunter, though she has her doubts about him, and they join forces to honor their families’ legacies while also uncovering secrets about their fathers.
Collider
Who Are Hooded Figures in 'The Rings of Power'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for all of Season 1 of The Rings of Power.The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power presents many mysterious characters: Adar (Joseph Mawle), the Stranger (Daniel Weyman), Halbrand (Charlie Vickers), and the three mystics in white. Adar's story was revealed in Episode 6, "Doom," at least in part. The Stranger and Halbrand were the focus of many fan theories leading up to the finale, which provided some answers, though Season 2 will likely explain more. However, the mystics stumped audiences from the beginning. When first revealed in the trailer, some fans speculated that the white hooded figure may be Sauron. This character, now known as the Dweller (Bridie Sisson), was never the most likely option for the Dark Lord, but it has always been clear that she is connected to Sauron. Along with the other reveals saved for the season finale came the explanation for the Dweller and her companions, the Nomad (Edith Poor) and the Ascetic (Kali Kopae).
Collider
Anson Mount on Why the 'MK Ultra' Script Grabbed Him and What to Expect from 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Season 2
Written and directed by ex-Intelligence Officer Joseph Sorrentino and based on the CIA drug experiments from the early 1960s, the psychological thriller MK Ultra follows psychiatrist Ford Strauss (Anson Mount), as he unknowingly becomes a pawn for the government’s fixation on mind control. As a man who truly cares for his patients and wants to help them, the moral and scientific boundaries he’s forced to push past lead to dangerous consequences.
Collider
From Sidney Prescott to Heather Langenkamp, the Best Final Girls of the 1990s
Slashers ruled the horror genre, and pop culture at large, during the 1980s, thanks to the dominance of Freddy Krueger, Jason Voorhees, Michael Myers, and countless clones. By the end of the decade, however, the subgenre had grown stale and repetitive, and audiences had moved on. The 1990s were mostly downtime for horror movies, with few making a lasting impact like so many did in the decades before. Still, as these women show, there was enough life left in the final girl trope to make these characters forever memorable in film history.
17 Tweets About Netflix's "The Watcher" That'll Make You Roll With Laughter
"This would never work on me because I don't read my mail."
Collider
'Call the Midwife' Holiday Special to Premiere on PBS This Christmas
Get ready to cook up some figgy puddings, hang up some mistletoe and, oh yeah, Call the Midwife, because PBS has just announced that the holiday special for the beloved and long-running series will air on Christmas Day. The holiday special will certainly be a warm and welcome addition to your holiday festivities.
Collider
How ‘Call Me By Your Name’ Depicts Desire Through Nostalgia
When looking at Luca Guadagnino’s filmography, his most recent release, Bones and All is easy to deem his darkest romance yet, but Call Me by Your Name is brutal in its own right. While it lacks blood and gore, the film is an emotional stab to the heart, brimming with melancholy and tragedy beneath its dreamy pastels. The acclaimed 2017 romance follows Elio (Timothée Chalamet)’s during a life-changing summer when he experienced a magical, fleeting romance with his father’s older summer intern, the 24-year-old Oliver (Armie Hammer). A bittersweet haze of nostalgia permeates every frame and casts a cloud of melancholy over moments that defined this pivotal summer.
Collider
How to Watch ‘V/H/S/99’
The next chapter in the V/H/S film franchise is finally here! V/H/S/99 brings together the same anthology-style horror that fans love but with an added 90s twist. From kids' shows of the decade to CKY punk skate culture to the turning of the millennium, this newest addition to the franchise will have your skin crawling as nostalgia and fear both wash over you. Collecting five short films, V/H/S/99 will be bringing in a whole new group of writers and directors to introduce a totally new take on horror that audiences have never seen before.
Collider
Gary Oldman Gathers His ‘Slow Horses’ to Solve a Cold War Mystery in Season 2 Trailer
Apple TV+ has revealed a new trailer for Season 2 of Slow Horses, a drama series starring Gary Oldman as the unwilling leader of a group of disgraced spies. The series adapts the best-selling novels by author Mick Herron, and Season 2 is set to tell the story of the second book in the collection, Dead Lions.
Collider
A24 to Host Double Feature of Ti West’s Horror Hits ‘Pearl’ and ‘X’
2022 has been one of the best years for horror in the genre’s history. There has been an incredible blend of returning franchises and new horrific frights, and one of the new franchises that took the horror community by storm this year has been the first two parts of Ti West’s X trilogy. Both X and Pearl introduced fans to the genre's next big killer icon, Pearl, who has been played brilliantly by Mia Goth. Now to celebrate everyone’s favorite cinematic killer, A24 has announced that their next Screening Room event will be a double feature of Pearl and X.
Collider
'V/H/S/99' Review: The Found-Footage Anthology Climbs to New Horror Heights
The first V/H/S was released in 2012 as an exciting new horror experiment. While horror is not strange to anthologies, the idea of giving talented writers and directors free rein to explore their passion for found footage and VHS culture is nothing short of brilliant. Even so, the first V/H/S was uneven at best, working more as a showcase of weird ideas than as a collection of gripping stories. The problem became more evident with 2013’s V/H/S/2 and 2014’s V/H/S: Viral, each making the franchise's problems more apparent. Fortunately, producer Bloody Disgusting took a step back and decided to revamp the franchise with 2021’s V/H/S/94, by far the best movie in the series. Or at least it was because V/H/S/99 seems to have finally perfected the formula.
Collider
‘The School for Good and Evil’ Cast and Character Guide
Based on the first novel of Soman Chainani’s six-book series, The School for Good and Evil tells the story of two misfit best friends who get swept away into a fantasy world beyond the Endless Woods. Chainani wrote the story as a way to deviate from the classic male-centered storylines and focus on a female friendship that transcends labels and preconceived notions. In the dramatic, dreamy film, Sophie and Agatha find themselves attending the aptly named School for Good and Evil, a place where the true stories behind fables and fairytales begin. With enchanting twists and magical turns along the way, the two ladies attempt to find their happy endings while on opposing sides of a truly epic, magical battle.
Collider
'She-Hulk' Post-Credits Scene Explained: Where Did the Abomination Go?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of She-Hulk. The finale of She-Hulk gave fans some major bombshells, from its insanely meta third act to introducing us to another major character in the Marvel universe. There’s so much jam-packed into this sitcom-sized show that you’d be forgiven if you forgot about the post-credit scene. While not nearly as Earth-shattering as the rest of the episode, it does hint at what’s to come next for two fan-favorite characters from this season.
Collider
How a Real-Life Housing Project Inspired 'Candyman'
Unlike what many would believe, Cabrini-Green was not immortalized by The Candyman (1992) as a dreadful place where all kinds of horrors co-existed. Rather it was the latter that capitalized on the realities of the dreadful neighborhood that provided the space for the myth of the Candyman to materialize. While the trend of widely seen movies popularizing real-world locations is a perennial one, in the case of Bernard Rose's horror classic The Candyman, it is the movie that should thank the location for the contribution it made. The real history of the Cabrini-Green housing project, which proved to be a breeding ground for crime and neglect, provided the perfect setting for the myth of the Candyman to evolve. The neighborhood that became a symbol of poorly developed housing projects across the United States had all the real-world horrors to contribute to the reel-world horror of The Candyman movies. At the 30th anniversary of The Candyman, if one is to understand the motifs used in the film that's now widely considered a classic, the investigation must take off from where all of it started — Cabrini-Green.
Collider
New 'House of the Dragon' Images Show Tensions Rising in King's Landing
Treason is brewing in Kings Landing. After King Viserys’ painful death in the final moments of the last episode of House of the Dragon and Alicent (Olivia Cooke) misunderstanding his final words, the dance of the dragon has begun and new images revealed by the series' official Twitter account confirm it.
Collider
'Halloween Ends': Andi Matichak on What's Driving the Corey & Allyson Relationship
[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Halloween Ends.]Four years after the bloodbath that took the lives of her mother (Judy Greer) and boyfriend (Dylan Arnold) in Halloween Kills, Andi Matichak’s Allyson is in a very different place. In an effort to move forward and leave Michael Myers in the past, she's building a home with her grandmother, Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), and working as a nurse. A relationship with a Haddonfield police officer doesn't pan out, a connection Allyson seems far better off without, but now there's someone new in the picture -- the town pariah, Rohan Campbell’s Corey Cunningham.
Collider
We Need to Talk About That Conversation Between Rhaenys and Alicent in 'House of the Dragon'
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-9 of House of the Dragon.For those whose loyalty have remained on the side of the Greens, House of the Dragon’s penultimate episode of the season seems to have made it a bit difficult to stay there. Beginning in its first cold and quiet moments, we were immediately thrust right in the midst of different variations of scheming from subtle exchanges of information between the servants to the reveal of an all-out coup presumably years in the making. Upon Viserys’ (Paddy Considine) last breath, bloodshed was sure to quickly follow. It is Westeros, after all. The one beacon of hope lies in Alicent (Olivia Cooke) who seems to be trying her best to keep everything peaceful despite her gross misunderstanding of Viserys’ last words. Unlike her father Otto (Rhys Ifans), Alicent’s rose-colored glasses allow her to continue believing in the possibility of a peaceful succession following the usurpation of Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) as heir to the throne.
10 James Corden Moments That I'm Now Side-Eying In Light Of His Recent Behavior
His co-star and sister once had to confront him about his behavior.
Collider
Julia Roberts and George Clooney on ‘Ticket to Paradise’ & the First Thing You Should Watch If You’ve Never Seen Their Work
With director Ol Parker’s Ticket to Paradise now playing in select countries and opening in North America this weekend, a few days ago I got to sit down with Julia Roberts and George Clooney to talk about their new romantic comedy. In the film, they play a divorced couple who agree to put aside their differences to stop their lovestruck daughter from marrying someone she just met. As you might expect, things do not go according to plan.
