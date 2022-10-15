Read full article on original website
homenewshere.com
Woburn football team overtaken by Wakefield
WOBURN — Usually in Middlesex League play when a Liberty (or Large School) team plays a Freedom (Small), the Liberty team typically has the edge with strength in numbers, no matter what the teams records are. Wakefield came into Friday’s game at Woburn undefeated at 5-0 but may not...
Merrimack River Sewage Discharge Prompts Health Warning
A discharge of sewage into the Merrimack River has prompted a 48 hour public health warning by the City of Newburyport to avoid contact with the river. The discharge took place upriver in Lowell, Lawrence, and Haverhill Monday night into Tuesday. The warning took effect Thursday at 8 a.m. According...
Boston Magazine
A Two-Story Roxbury Condo vs. A Charming Cape in Norwell
It’s amazing what a few miles can do to the market. This month, we compare a renovated condominium in the Fort Hill neighborhood with a 1700s-built home south of the city. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Though...
WBUR
After leaving 'Mass. and Cass,' former Sox minor league pitcher has 'team' helping him toward recovery
One year has passed since Boston officials declared an encampment near Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard a public health crisis. At the time, more than 300 people were living on sidewalks, in tents and under makeshift shelters across about five city blocks. The streets were strewn with human waste, garbage and used hypodermic needles.
nhmagazine.com
New and Exciting: Short Takes and New Restaurant Recommendations
In spite of the challenges presented by the COVID pandemic, a hearty number of restaurants opened and eventually flourished, finding ways to live free and prosper. From a serious commitment to take-out to outdoor dining to limiting hours and social distancing, each found a way to still serve the public. Now, it’s your turn to get off the couch and dine out. Yes, many doors are open, but the latest hurdle is finding staff to maintain service. Get more details on Facebook for days and hours open, and please be patient and courteous. All are doing their best.
WCVB
Rollover crash closes Interstate 93 in Medford
MEDFORD, Mass. — A rollover crash early Tuesday closed a section of Interstate 93 in Medford, Massachusetts. The crash happened at 4 a.m. on the southbound side of the highway near Mystic Valley Parkway. Info: Check Traffic. The road was closed between exits 21 and 22. WCVB will have...
This Was Boston, Massachusetts’ Coldest Day Ever
A friend and I were having a conversation about a radio job he held in North Dakota, a state where winter is beyond brutal. Have you ever seen the movie "Fargo", yeah, like that cold. Fortunately in the northeast part of the country, it gets cold, but not North Dakota...
homenewshere.com
Woburn Police Patrolman John Donnelly tenders resignation
WOBURN - Embattled Woburn Police Officer John Donnelly tendered his resignation yesterday amidst a growing scandal over allegations the patrolman played “key security and planning roles” for the deadly “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Last night, Mayor Scott Galvin and Woburn Police Chief Robert...
nbcboston.com
Healey Holding on to Lead Over Diehl in Mass. Governor's Race: Suffolk/NBC Poll
As you might expect in left-leaning Massachusetts, the Democratic candidates for statewide office are looking good heading into the November elections. But there are other emerging trends that incumbents should keep an eye on. Massachusetts governor's race. Less than a week after the first debate in the Governor’s race on...
Watch Worcester’s Cara Brindisi battle on ‘The Voice’
Brindisi spoke to Boston.com about her battle, Berklee, and bedside manner. Cara Brindisi will stick around to sing on another round of NBC’s “The Voice.”. The Worcester resident won Monday’s Battle Round with the help of coach Gwen Stefani. Brindisi bested teammate Jay Allen in a cover of the classic duet “Leather and Lace.” Her strategy? Staying true to herself.
Pagano: CPA could bring damaging fiscal storm to Worcester
The COVID-19 pandemic is akin to a Level 5 hurricane that impacted all of us in ways impossible to catalog. Unfortunately, hurricane conditions are not subsiding anytime soon. Rising interest rates and inflation, supply chain issues and cost of materials, construction and housing costs, rising costs for fuel, food and debt are devastating many lives. A Level 7 hurricane is a hypothetical rating, but we’re leaning in that direction and not toward a downgraded storm. This may sound dramatic, but I fear it’s realistic.
Updated: As Haverhill Teachers Go on Strike, Union Maintains Mayor Calls All Shots Behind the Scenes
(Additional photograph below.) Editor’s Note: Haverhill schools are closed to students Monday. The Haverhill Education Association isn’t yielding on its contention Haverhill’s mayor is driving the issue over whether the city can afford to pay teachers more and make other educational improvements. During Saturday’s teachers’ rally at...
thelocalne.ws
Car goes for a swim
IPSWICH ― No injuries were reported after a car wound up in Plum Island Sound on Sunday afternoon. The crash happened at around 3:30 p.m. at the Ipswich Bay Yacht Club at the end of a ramp leading to the water behind the clubhouse. The car, a 2017 Mazda CX5, ended up half-submerged in the sea.
WMUR.com
1 seriously injured in crash in Londonderry
LONDONDERRY, N.H. — One person was seriously hurt in a crash Monday in Londonderry. Part of Mammoth Road was shut down after the single-vehicle crash Monday morning. The lone occupant of the vehicle suffered life-threatening injuries, police said. There was no word on what caused the crash.
WCVB
The mystery behind this little stone house in Burlington, Mass.
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Preserve Rhode Island does more than “save” historic buildings; its mandate is to find productive uses for them. In the case of the Valentine-Whitman stone ender, Preserve Rhode Island spearheaded the restoration of the old home, preparing it for sale to a private owner.
‘What in God’s name are they doing?’: Boston city councilor questions distribution of pipes, cookers
Boston – Boston City Councilor Michael Flaherty is raising questions about the distribution of pipes, cookers, tourniquets and other drug paraphernalia in the city’s troubled Mass & Cass corridor. Flaherty, who serves as the city’s public safety chair, filed a notice for an emergency hearing on Monday.
WCVB
Burlington, Massachusetts, man accused of throwing another man through North End bakery window in Boston
BOSTON — A Burlington, Massachusetts, man is facing several charges, accused of punching a man before throwing him through the window of a bakery in Boston’s North End. At about 2:45 a.m. Saturday, Boston police officers responded to a fight in the area of 134 Salem St. Officers heard yelling and found a bleeding man sitting on the sidewalk near the shattered window of Bova’s Bakery.
communityadvocate.com
PHOTOS: Owl spotted in Northborough
NORTHBOROUGH – Photographer Darren Rosenberg captured these photos of a Barred Owl hanging out in Northborough earlier this month. Do you have photos you want to see published in the Community Advocate? Email them at [email protected]
State Reports Haverhill School Administrators Saw Leaked Union Documents, Scoured Staff Emails
Haverhill schools are closed to students today because of a strike by members of the Haverhill Education Association, but school administrators are said to have received plenty of advance notice. A Saturday ruling by the state Employment Relations Board ordering the union, its members and supporters to “cease and desist”...
whdh.com
The widow of the BU professor who died falling through stairs at JFK station last year speaks out
BOSTON (WHDH) - “We have been gutted. Gutted from — our core is gone,” said Sarah Sacuto-Jones, widow of BU Professor David Jones. She remembers the moment she learned her husband was gone. “They told us there had been an accident. And that David was dead,” said...
