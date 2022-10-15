ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tewksbury, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
homenewshere.com

Woburn football team overtaken by Wakefield

WOBURN — Usually in Middlesex League play when a Liberty (or Large School) team plays a Freedom (Small), the Liberty team typically has the edge with strength in numbers, no matter what the teams records are. Wakefield came into Friday’s game at Woburn undefeated at 5-0 but may not...
WAKEFIELD, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Merrimack River Sewage Discharge Prompts Health Warning

A discharge of sewage into the Merrimack River has prompted a 48 hour public health warning by the City of Newburyport to avoid contact with the river. The discharge took place upriver in Lowell, Lawrence, and Haverhill Monday night into Tuesday. The warning took effect Thursday at 8 a.m. According...
HAVERHILL, MA
Boston Magazine

A Two-Story Roxbury Condo vs. A Charming Cape in Norwell

It’s amazing what a few miles can do to the market. This month, we compare a renovated condominium in the Fort Hill neighborhood with a 1700s-built home south of the city. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Though...
BOSTON, MA
nhmagazine.com

New and Exciting: Short Takes and New Restaurant Recommendations

In spite of the challenges presented by the COVID pandemic, a hearty number of restaurants opened and eventually flourished, finding ways to live free and prosper. From a serious commitment to take-out to outdoor dining to limiting hours and social distancing, each found a way to still serve the public. Now, it’s your turn to get off the couch and dine out. Yes, many doors are open, but the latest hurdle is finding staff to maintain service. Get more details on Facebook for days and hours open, and please be patient and courteous. All are doing their best.
NASHUA, NH
WCVB

Rollover crash closes Interstate 93 in Medford

MEDFORD, Mass. — A rollover crash early Tuesday closed a section of Interstate 93 in Medford, Massachusetts. The crash happened at 4 a.m. on the southbound side of the highway near Mystic Valley Parkway. Info: Check Traffic. The road was closed between exits 21 and 22. WCVB will have...
MEDFORD, MA
Live 95.9

This Was Boston, Massachusetts’ Coldest Day Ever

A friend and I were having a conversation about a radio job he held in North Dakota, a state where winter is beyond brutal. Have you ever seen the movie "Fargo", yeah, like that cold. Fortunately in the northeast part of the country, it gets cold, but not North Dakota...
BOSTON, MA
homenewshere.com

Woburn Police Patrolman John Donnelly tenders resignation

WOBURN - Embattled Woburn Police Officer John Donnelly tendered his resignation yesterday amidst a growing scandal over allegations the patrolman played “key security and planning roles” for the deadly “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Last night, Mayor Scott Galvin and Woburn Police Chief Robert...
WOBURN, MA
Boston

Watch Worcester’s Cara Brindisi battle on ‘The Voice’

Brindisi spoke to Boston.com about her battle, Berklee, and bedside manner. Cara Brindisi will stick around to sing on another round of NBC’s “The Voice.”. The Worcester resident won Monday’s Battle Round with the help of coach Gwen Stefani. Brindisi bested teammate Jay Allen in a cover of the classic duet “Leather and Lace.” Her strategy? Staying true to herself.
WORCESTER, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Pagano: CPA could bring damaging fiscal storm to Worcester

The COVID-19 pandemic is akin to a Level 5 hurricane that impacted all of us in ways impossible to catalog. Unfortunately, hurricane conditions are not subsiding anytime soon. Rising interest rates and inflation, supply chain issues and cost of materials, construction and housing costs, rising costs for fuel, food and debt are devastating many lives. A Level 7 hurricane is a hypothetical rating, but we’re leaning in that direction and not toward a downgraded storm. This may sound dramatic, but I fear it’s realistic.
WORCESTER, MA
thelocalne.ws

Car goes for a swim

IPSWICH ― No injuries were reported after a car wound up in Plum Island Sound on Sunday afternoon. The crash happened at around 3:30 p.m. at the Ipswich Bay Yacht Club at the end of a ramp leading to the water behind the clubhouse. The car, a 2017 Mazda CX5, ended up half-submerged in the sea.
IPSWICH, MA
WMUR.com

1 seriously injured in crash in Londonderry

LONDONDERRY, N.H. — One person was seriously hurt in a crash Monday in Londonderry. Part of Mammoth Road was shut down after the single-vehicle crash Monday morning. The lone occupant of the vehicle suffered life-threatening injuries, police said. There was no word on what caused the crash.
LONDONDERRY, NH
WCVB

The mystery behind this little stone house in Burlington, Mass.

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Preserve Rhode Island does more than “save” historic buildings; its mandate is to find productive uses for them. In the case of the Valentine-Whitman stone ender, Preserve Rhode Island spearheaded the restoration of the old home, preparing it for sale to a private owner.
BURLINGTON, MA
WCVB

Burlington, Massachusetts, man accused of throwing another man through North End bakery window in Boston

BOSTON — A Burlington, Massachusetts, man is facing several charges, accused of punching a man before throwing him through the window of a bakery in Boston’s North End. At about 2:45 a.m. Saturday, Boston police officers responded to a fight in the area of 134 Salem St. Officers heard yelling and found a bleeding man sitting on the sidewalk near the shattered window of Bova’s Bakery.
BOSTON, MA
communityadvocate.com

PHOTOS: Owl spotted in Northborough

NORTHBOROUGH – Photographer Darren Rosenberg captured these photos of a Barred Owl hanging out in Northborough earlier this month. Do you have photos you want to see published in the Community Advocate? Email them at [email protected]
NORTHBOROUGH, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy