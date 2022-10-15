Read full article on original website
I would cancel Netflix, Hulu and Apple TV Plus in October — here’s why
Holiday shopping may require some streaming service savings. Here's our deep dive into which ones you should cancel.
The 2 biggest Netflix movies in the world right now
One of the things that stands out, at least to me, about this week’s Netflix Top 10 list of the most-watched films globally on the streamer is the way that two just-released Netflix movies have rocketed straight to the top of this week’s list — specifically, to the #1 and #2 spots in their first week on the chart.
Popculture
Netflix Makes Change to Jeffrey Dahmer Show Listing After Serious Backlash
The Netflix series focusing on convicted serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer continues to spark conversation. Viewers have praised the 10-episode drama for showcasing the lengths Dahmer went through to torture his victims. But there have been some complaints. Some feel the series has re-traumatized the families of the victims. Others are upset over the fact that Dahmer's intended targets were boys and men of color, primarily Black. The latest criticism was the streaming platform's decision to stamp the film with an LGBTQ category tag. In the wake of the criticism, Netflix has removed the LGBTQ tag.
Mom of Jeffrey Dahmer victim featured in Netflix series says sales of Halloween costumes, which include props like glasses, drills, and wigs of the serial killer are 'exploiting families' - and that victims' loved ones should get all of the profits
The mother of one of Jeffrey Dahmer's victims has said that Halloween costumes impersonating the Milwaukee serial killer are insensitive to the families of his victims. Shirley Hughes, 85, the mother of Dahmer's 12th victim Tony Hughes, has criticized the Netflix show for re-victimizing the family of those he killed and misrepresenting the circumstances around the death of her deaf son.
EW.com
Mother of Dahmer victim condemns Netflix series: 'It didn't happen like that'
The mother of one of Jeffrey Dahmer's victims is slamming the Netflix series for its portrayal of her and her son. Shirley Hughes, the mother of aspiring model Tony Hughes, told The Guardian that she hasn't watched the entirety of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, but noted that "it didn't happen like that."
Is ‘Terrifier 2’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
It’s officially spooky season so that means the Super Bowl for horror movie fans has commenced. And what better way to celebrate than to watch the new clown-slasher-sequel, Terrifier 2?. When we last saw Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton), he had mutilated the sole survivor Victoria (Samantha Scaffidi)...
Collider
'House of the Dragon' Episode 9 Ending Explained: Let's Talk About the Dragon in the Coronation Room
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 9 of House of the Dragon. After the death of Viserys (Paddy Considine), Episode 9 of House of the Dragon, "The Green Council," kicks off with subterfuge and treason. Misinterpreting Viserys’ final words, Alicent (Olivia Cooke) tells her father Otto (Rhys Ifans) that with his dying breath Viserys wanted Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) to be king. Knowing that one single person hearing Viserys’ final words can be questioned and not wanting word to get out to Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) about her father’s death, Otto begins to shut down the palace. He replaces members of the Goldcloaks who are still loyal to Daemon (Matt Smith), Criston (Fabien Frankel) kills Lord Beesbury (Bill Paterson), the only member of the small council who is loyal to Rhaenyra still, servants who know the truth about Viserys’ death are locked up by Larys (Matthew Needham), and Princess Rhaenys (Eve Best) is locked in her room until Aegon is crowned.
22 movies and shows leave Netflix this week – watch these while you can
The end of the month is upon us, which means a few different things for Netflix fans eager to stream the newest hits on the service like the just-released movie Blonde and hit TV series like Ryan Murphy’s Dahmer. Content like those titles, of course, is constantly being added to the incomprehensibly large library of shows and movies that already exists for the streamer’s subscribers to binge. But plenty of titles are also leaving Netflix, too — and in short order.
netflixjunkie.com
Where Are ‘The Watcher’ Couple Now? Here’s What Happened to Derek and Maria Broaddus
In this rapidly growing world of OTT, Netflix has chosen true crime documentaries as its weapon of choice. While there is variety in the content on every OTT platform, Netflix is focusing on making brilliantly horrifying true crime documentaries to continue its reign as the OTT Mughal. And boy, is it doing the trick. Adding to its intriguing catalog of true crime documentaries and drama series is The Watcher. The series revolves around the true events that took place with Derek and Maria Broaddus right after they moved into the new house.
Netflix Rolls Out Its Ad-Supported Plan, Reveals Pricing and Content Restrictions
A day that would have been unthinkable just a few years ago has finally arrived: Netflix is ready to add commercials. The streaming giant announced the rollout of its latest pricing tier, Basic with Ads, on Thursday. The plan, which launches in 12 countries including the United States this November, will cost $6.99 per month. That’s about 30 percent cheaper than a Basic Netflix subscription, which costs $9.99 per month. Both plans allow users to stream content in 720p/HD, but as the title suggests, the Basic with Ads plan will feature limited commercial breaks. Netflix says that Basic with Ads users should...
seventeen.com
Is Netflix's The Watcher Based on a True Story?
Content warning: This article contains references to stalking some may find upsetting. Reader discretion is advised. Fresh off of the massive success of DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Netflix is back with another unbelievable true crime offering. This time, the streaming service is sharing the frightening tale of a young family who gets stalked by a mysterious neighbor after they move into their brand-new house in The Watcher. And yes, if there were any doubts, this seven-part series is indeed based on a true story.
George Floyd’s Family Considers Lawsuit Against Kanye West After Ye Said Floyd Died of Fentanyl on Drink Champs
Kanye West's recent comments on the Drink Champs podcast about the manner of George Floyd's death might lead to a lawsuit by Mr. Floyd's family. On Sunday (Oct. 16), Lee Merritt, a civil rights attorney who has represented the Floyd family, announced on Twitter that the family of the George Floyd, the man killed in May of 2020 when former Minneapolis, Minn. police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for nine minutes, is considering suing the controversial rap artist.
The Best Movies On Amazon Prime Video Right Now - October 2022
What's streaming on Amazon Prime Video right now.
Hulu and Disney Plus award-winning show to end after three seasons
The Hardy Boys are set to solve their final mystery in 2023
epicstream.com
Monster Season 2: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Seems To Set The Stage For Another Monstrous Serial Killer Story
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story seems to set the stage for its second season with the appearance of another notorious serial killer John Wayne Gacy. Also known for his alternate persona, Pogo the Clown, will he be the focus of the possible Monster Season 2?. Gacy appeared on the final...
ComicBook
Dahmer Dethroned as #1 Netflix Series by New Thriller
Ever since it premiered, the new Netflix original series DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story starring Evan Peters has been a monster hit on the streamer. In the time since the show has debuted it has wracked up hundreds of millions of hours of streams and has become the #2 most-watched English-language show of all-time on Netflix. With about three weeks under its belt it's more surprising that it was still the #1 streaming series on Netflix, but now the show has fallen down the official Daily Top 10 with the release of another new series...another Ryan Murphy thriller, The Watcher.
What people are saying about The Curse of Bridge Hollow, the #1 movie on Netflix
In The Curse of Bridge Hollow, one of the newest Netflix movies to debut on the streaming giant, Marlon Wayans plays a dad who hates Halloween and who has to team up with his daughter (played by Priah Ferguson) in order to save their town. The conflict in this Halloween-themed...
‘The Watcher’ Sees 125M Hours Viewed On Netflix As Ryan Murphy Continues Ratings Run
Ryan Murphy continues to rack up the numbers on Netflix. Deadline revealed on Friday that his latest series, real-estate thriller The Watcher, had dethroned his other show Dahmer at the top of Netflix’s daily chart. This came after 21 consecutive days at the top for the serial killer thriller, helping it to become Netflix’s second most popular English-language series of all time. The Watcher, which launched on October 13, has now been viewed for 125M hours in its first five days on the service. Dahmer, for instance, racked up 196.2M hours in its first five days. The Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale-fronted series made it...
How Ads on Netflix Will Change the Way You Watch
What you need to know about Netflix's new, cheaper plan, and how ads will affect you—and the company's bottom line
‘Watchmen’ Comic Co-Creator Alan Moore Says He Told HBO Showrunner Damon Lindelof, “I Don’t Want Anything To Do With You Or Your Show”
At TCA in 2019, showrunner Damon Lindelof fielded a lot of questions about his upcoming Watchmen series for HBO. Specifically, he was asked about how the small screen project may or may not connect to the classic comic series of the same name, which ran over 12 issues run from 1986-87. “We are not going to mess with it, it’s canon,” he declared. However, Lindelof did admit his relationship with the comic’s notoriously prickly and private co-creator, Alan Moore, was predictably rocky. He did not elaborate at length about his interactions with Moore, who long-ago-announced his intention to have nothing to do with adaptations...
