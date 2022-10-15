Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
homenewshere.com
Woburn football team overtaken by Wakefield
WOBURN — Usually in Middlesex League play when a Liberty (or Large School) team plays a Freedom (Small), the Liberty team typically has the edge with strength in numbers, no matter what the teams records are. Wakefield came into Friday’s game at Woburn undefeated at 5-0 but may not...
WBUR
After leaving 'Mass. and Cass,' former Sox minor league pitcher has 'team' helping him toward recovery
One year has passed since Boston officials declared an encampment near Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard a public health crisis. At the time, more than 300 people were living on sidewalks, in tents and under makeshift shelters across about five city blocks. The streets were strewn with human waste, garbage and used hypodermic needles.
Merrimack River Sewage Discharge Prompts Health Warning
A discharge of sewage into the Merrimack River has prompted a 48 hour public health warning by the City of Newburyport to avoid contact with the river. The discharge took place upriver in Lowell, Lawrence, and Haverhill Monday night into Tuesday. The warning took effect Thursday at 8 a.m. According...
WCVB
Rollover crash closes Interstate 93 in Medford
MEDFORD, Mass. — A rollover crash early Tuesday closed a section of Interstate 93 in Medford, Massachusetts. The crash happened at 4 a.m. on the southbound side of the highway near Mystic Valley Parkway. Info: Check Traffic. The road was closed between exits 21 and 22. WCVB will have...
thelocalne.ws
Car goes for a swim
IPSWICH ― No injuries were reported after a car wound up in Plum Island Sound on Sunday afternoon. The crash happened at around 3:30 p.m. at the Ipswich Bay Yacht Club at the end of a ramp leading to the water behind the clubhouse. The car, a 2017 Mazda CX5, ended up half-submerged in the sea.
This Was Boston, Massachusetts’ Coldest Day Ever
A friend and I were having a conversation about a radio job he held in North Dakota, a state where winter is beyond brutal. Have you ever seen the movie "Fargo", yeah, like that cold. Fortunately in the northeast part of the country, it gets cold, but not North Dakota...
WCVB
The mystery behind this little stone house in Burlington, Mass.
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Preserve Rhode Island does more than “save” historic buildings; its mandate is to find productive uses for them. In the case of the Valentine-Whitman stone ender, Preserve Rhode Island spearheaded the restoration of the old home, preparing it for sale to a private owner.
homenewshere.com
Woburn Police Patrolman John Donnelly tenders resignation
WOBURN - Embattled Woburn Police Officer John Donnelly tendered his resignation yesterday amidst a growing scandal over allegations the patrolman played “key security and planning roles” for the deadly “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Last night, Mayor Scott Galvin and Woburn Police Chief Robert...
Updated: As Haverhill Teachers Go on Strike, Union Maintains Mayor Calls All Shots Behind the Scenes
(Additional photograph below.) Editor’s Note: Haverhill schools are closed to students Monday. The Haverhill Education Association isn’t yielding on its contention Haverhill’s mayor is driving the issue over whether the city can afford to pay teachers more and make other educational improvements. During Saturday’s teachers’ rally at...
whdh.com
The widow of the BU professor who died falling through stairs at JFK station last year speaks out
BOSTON (WHDH) - “We have been gutted. Gutted from — our core is gone,” said Sarah Sacuto-Jones, widow of BU Professor David Jones. She remembers the moment she learned her husband was gone. “They told us there had been an accident. And that David was dead,” said...
Firefighters use boat to rescue 4 people from stalled cab after downpours flood streets of Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Mass. — Downpours caused street flooding in parts of the Merrimack Valley overnight as heavy rain drenched the region. Flooding in the area of Andover and Amherst streets left cars submerged and streets impassable, leaving some motorists stranded. A cab driving through the neighborhood stalled in the floodwaters...
whdh.com
Tractor-trailer hits Dedham bridge, reroutes traffic
DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Dedham Police are rerouting traffic after a tractor-trailer hit the East Street Bridge near the Endicott Rotary, they tweeted. The truck was stuck under the bridge, with part of the roof of the trailer pulled back from the impact. Police said that East Street will be...
NECN
When Could New England See Its First Snowfall?
As New England continues to enjoy fall foliage, an early taste of winter is on its way to the Lower 48 this week. A rather strong area of low pressure in the higher altitudes will usher in Canadian air. Freeze warnings and watches have been issued from the Midwest to...
fallriverreporter.com
Officials release names of two from Massachusetts killed in 5 vehicle crash on Route 495
The names of one woman and one man, both from Massachusetts, that died Saturday in a 5-vehicle crash on Route 495 have been released. According to Massachusetts State Police, just before 4:00 a.m., Massachusetts State Troopers responded to calls of a crash involving five vehicles and which resulted in the death of two of the drivers. The crash took place on I-495 South at the 29.8 mile marker in Mansfield, causing the closure of all southbound travel lanes.
‘What in God’s name are they doing?’: Boston city councilor questions distribution of pipes, cookers
Boston – Boston City Councilor Michael Flaherty is raising questions about the distribution of pipes, cookers, tourniquets and other drug paraphernalia in the city’s troubled Mass & Cass corridor. Flaherty, who serves as the city’s public safety chair, filed a notice for an emergency hearing on Monday.
The One Food People Outside of New England Don’t Get
I moved to New England from upstate New York in the mid-1980s. I was a poor college student with $300 to my name and no budget for fancy food. I did make some lifelong friends who invited me over for dinner. They served up something delicious but completely foreign to me. I called my family to tell them of this new incredible meal I "discovered".
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Oct 9 to Oct 15
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Oct 9 to Oct 15. There were 319 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 2,376-square-foot home on Highland Street in Gardner that sold for $412,500.
thelocalne.ws
Crash closes Outer Linebrook Road, knocks power out
IPSWICH ― No injuries are being reported in a car accident on Outer Linebrook Road. The crash happened at 7:10 p.m. on Sunday in the area of number 359, a few doors up from Cumberland Farms. The driver, an Ipswich woman who lives nearby, was not injured. Her car,...
WCVB
Burlington, Massachusetts, man accused of throwing another man through North End bakery window in Boston
BOSTON — A Burlington, Massachusetts, man is facing several charges, accused of punching a man before throwing him through the window of a bakery in Boston’s North End. At about 2:45 a.m. Saturday, Boston police officers responded to a fight in the area of 134 Salem St. Officers heard yelling and found a bleeding man sitting on the sidewalk near the shattered window of Bova’s Bakery.
Salem man, killed in motorcycle crash in Beverly, was identified
BEVERLY, Mass. — A 41-year-old Salem man was killed after his motorcycle crashed into a utility pole in Beverly on Sunday morning. According to Beverly Police Department, crews responded to the area of 46 Mckay Street just before 2 a.m. where they located the motorcycle on its side after it appeared to have struck the utility pole and the driver, Michael Abraham 41, of Salem, laying on the ground.
