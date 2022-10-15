Read full article on original website
17 Tweets About Netflix's "The Watcher" That'll Make You Roll With Laughter
"This would never work on me because I don't read my mail."
Collider
‘The School for Good and Evil’ Cast and Character Guide
Based on the first novel of Soman Chainani’s six-book series, The School for Good and Evil tells the story of two misfit best friends who get swept away into a fantasy world beyond the Endless Woods. Chainani wrote the story as a way to deviate from the classic male-centered storylines and focus on a female friendship that transcends labels and preconceived notions. In the dramatic, dreamy film, Sophie and Agatha find themselves attending the aptly named School for Good and Evil, a place where the true stories behind fables and fairytales begin. With enchanting twists and magical turns along the way, the two ladies attempt to find their happy endings while on opposing sides of a truly epic, magical battle.
Collider
'And Just Like That...' Season 2 Adds Tony Danza
As Season 1 of the sequel series And Just Like That... ended, we couldn’t help but wonder: What is up with Che (Sara Ramirez)? The non-binary character entered the HBO Max series to completely disrupt the trio of protagonists’ notion of gender and sexuality, especially Miranda's (Cynthia Nixon), who ended up sparking a steamy relationship with the stand-up comedian. Now, Deadline reveals through a casting announcement we’re about to find out a lot more about Che and their past.
Collider
'House of the Dragon' Episode 9 Ending Explained: Let's Talk About the Dragon in the Coronation Room
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 9 of House of the Dragon. After the death of Viserys (Paddy Considine), Episode 9 of House of the Dragon, "The Green Council," kicks off with subterfuge and treason. Misinterpreting Viserys’ final words, Alicent (Olivia Cooke) tells her father Otto (Rhys Ifans) that with his dying breath Viserys wanted Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) to be king. Knowing that one single person hearing Viserys’ final words can be questioned and not wanting word to get out to Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) about her father’s death, Otto begins to shut down the palace. He replaces members of the Goldcloaks who are still loyal to Daemon (Matt Smith), Criston (Fabien Frankel) kills Lord Beesbury (Bill Paterson), the only member of the small council who is loyal to Rhaenyra still, servants who know the truth about Viserys’ death are locked up by Larys (Matthew Needham), and Princess Rhaenys (Eve Best) is locked in her room until Aegon is crowned.
Collider
'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' Episode 9 Easter Eggs You May Have Missed
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 9 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law returned for a final time(?) last week with its ninth episode. The finale, titled “Whose Show is This?” follows Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) as she seeks to answer that very question, though we all already know.
Collider
'The Winchesters': Drake Rodger on Which 'Supernatural' Legacy Character He'd Like to Meet
The CW’s Supernatural prequel The Winchesters follows John Winchester (Drake Rodger) and Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly) at the start of their journey together, before their love story and long before the existence of Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles, who’s also the narrator). When they cross paths, John immediately becomes intrigued by Mary and the life that she leads as a demon hunter, though she has her doubts about him, and they join forces to honor their families’ legacies while also uncovering secrets about their fathers.
Collider
Anson Mount on Why the 'MK Ultra' Script Grabbed Him and What to Expect from 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Season 2
Written and directed by ex-Intelligence Officer Joseph Sorrentino and based on the CIA drug experiments from the early 1960s, the psychological thriller MK Ultra follows psychiatrist Ford Strauss (Anson Mount), as he unknowingly becomes a pawn for the government’s fixation on mind control. As a man who truly cares for his patients and wants to help them, the moral and scientific boundaries he’s forced to push past lead to dangerous consequences.
Collider
'She-Hulk' Post-Credits Scene Explained: Where Did the Abomination Go?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of She-Hulk. The finale of She-Hulk gave fans some major bombshells, from its insanely meta third act to introducing us to another major character in the Marvel universe. There’s so much jam-packed into this sitcom-sized show that you’d be forgiven if you forgot about the post-credit scene. While not nearly as Earth-shattering as the rest of the episode, it does hint at what’s to come next for two fan-favorite characters from this season.
Collider
How ‘Call Me By Your Name’ Depicts Desire Through Nostalgia
When looking at Luca Guadagnino’s filmography, his most recent release, Bones and All is easy to deem his darkest romance yet, but Call Me by Your Name is brutal in its own right. While it lacks blood and gore, the film is an emotional stab to the heart, brimming with melancholy and tragedy beneath its dreamy pastels. The acclaimed 2017 romance follows Elio (Timothée Chalamet)’s during a life-changing summer when he experienced a magical, fleeting romance with his father’s older summer intern, the 24-year-old Oliver (Armie Hammer). A bittersweet haze of nostalgia permeates every frame and casts a cloud of melancholy over moments that defined this pivotal summer.
Collider
New ‘Black Adam’ Featurette Spotlights Dwayne Johnson’s Super Suit
Black Adam is allowing Dwayne Johnson to flex his super muscles by becoming one of DC’s most beloved antiheroes. And as a new featurette for the movie reveals, the star is so bulky in real life that making him look super powerful was actually easy for Black Adam’s crew.
Collider
Who Are Hooded Figures in 'The Rings of Power'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for all of Season 1 of The Rings of Power.The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power presents many mysterious characters: Adar (Joseph Mawle), the Stranger (Daniel Weyman), Halbrand (Charlie Vickers), and the three mystics in white. Adar's story was revealed in Episode 6, "Doom," at least in part. The Stranger and Halbrand were the focus of many fan theories leading up to the finale, which provided some answers, though Season 2 will likely explain more. However, the mystics stumped audiences from the beginning. When first revealed in the trailer, some fans speculated that the white hooded figure may be Sauron. This character, now known as the Dweller (Bridie Sisson), was never the most likely option for the Dark Lord, but it has always been clear that she is connected to Sauron. Along with the other reveals saved for the season finale came the explanation for the Dweller and her companions, the Nomad (Edith Poor) and the Ascetic (Kali Kopae).
Collider
Was Sauron Ever Good Before 'The Rings of Power'?
Editor's note: The below contains major spoilers for The Rings of Power.The first season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is finally at an end, and it caught many viewers by surprise when it finally revealed who Sauron really was. As it turns out, Middle-earth's big bad was hidden in plain sight all along under the identity of Halbrand (Charlie Vickers), the castaway who eventually claimed the role of long-lost king of the Southlands in a seemingly Aragorn-like tale — only, well, he turned out to really be the biggest villain of the story. This reveal was a shock just for us just as much as it was for main characters like Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Elrond (Robert Aramayo), and it culminated in the crafting of the Three Elven Rings by Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards) in the season finale, "Alloyed".
Collider
'House of the Dragon': Director Clare Kilner Explains the Power Dynamics After Viserys' Death
The penultimate episode of House of the Dragon is here, and the Greens and the Blacks are finally divided. As Viserys (Paddy Considine) dies confusing his wife Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke) with his final words, the realm will soon be in chaos as the dance of the dragons begins. This episode was Targaryen light but does a great deal in showing who stands where, and in a recent appearance on the Game of Thrones' official podcast, episode director Clare Kilner discusses the shifting power dynamics in the hours after King’s death.
Collider
Julia Roberts and George Clooney on ‘Ticket to Paradise’ & the First Thing You Should Watch If You’ve Never Seen Their Work
With director Ol Parker’s Ticket to Paradise now playing in select countries and opening in North America this weekend, a few days ago I got to sit down with Julia Roberts and George Clooney to talk about their new romantic comedy. In the film, they play a divorced couple who agree to put aside their differences to stop their lovestruck daughter from marrying someone she just met. As you might expect, things do not go according to plan.
Collider
We Need to Talk About That Conversation Between Rhaenys and Alicent in 'House of the Dragon'
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-9 of House of the Dragon.For those whose loyalty have remained on the side of the Greens, House of the Dragon’s penultimate episode of the season seems to have made it a bit difficult to stay there. Beginning in its first cold and quiet moments, we were immediately thrust right in the midst of different variations of scheming from subtle exchanges of information between the servants to the reveal of an all-out coup presumably years in the making. Upon Viserys’ (Paddy Considine) last breath, bloodshed was sure to quickly follow. It is Westeros, after all. The one beacon of hope lies in Alicent (Olivia Cooke) who seems to be trying her best to keep everything peaceful despite her gross misunderstanding of Viserys’ last words. Unlike her father Otto (Rhys Ifans), Alicent’s rose-colored glasses allow her to continue believing in the possibility of a peaceful succession following the usurpation of Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) as heir to the throne.
Collider
Gary Oldman Gathers His ‘Slow Horses’ to Solve a Cold War Mystery in Season 2 Trailer
Apple TV+ has revealed a new trailer for Season 2 of Slow Horses, a drama series starring Gary Oldman as the unwilling leader of a group of disgraced spies. The series adapts the best-selling novels by author Mick Herron, and Season 2 is set to tell the story of the second book in the collection, Dead Lions.
10 James Corden Moments That I'm Now Side-Eying In Light Of His Recent Behavior
His co-star and sister once had to confront him about his behavior.
Collider
'Call the Midwife' Holiday Special to Premiere on PBS This Christmas
Get ready to cook up some figgy puddings, hang up some mistletoe and, oh yeah, Call the Midwife, because PBS has just announced that the holiday special for the beloved and long-running series will air on Christmas Day. The holiday special will certainly be a warm and welcome addition to your holiday festivities.
Collider
'SNL': Megan Thee Stallion, Bowen Yang & Ego Nwodim Get Left Behind in 'We Got Brought' Sketch
Everyone's been there - your friend invites you to go and hang out with their group, where you know no one. It's this very scenario that is the subject of the Saturday Night Live musical skit "We Got Brought." In the sketch, Bowen Yang, Ego Nwodim, and host Megan Thee Stallion are unceremoniously forced to 'bond' when left at the bar table to 'hold the spot' for their friends.
Collider
New 'House of the Dragon' Images Show Tensions Rising in King's Landing
Treason is brewing in Kings Landing. After King Viserys’ painful death in the final moments of the last episode of House of the Dragon and Alicent (Olivia Cooke) misunderstanding his final words, the dance of the dragon has begun and new images revealed by the series' official Twitter account confirm it.
