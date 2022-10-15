Read full article on original website
Gamespot
CoD: Modern Warfare 2 Will Have Three Spec Ops Missions At Launch
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 launches on October 28, and Activision has finally revealed more details for what players can expect at launch for the game's cooperative Special Ops "Spec Ops" mode. Modern Warfare 2's Spec Ops mode is a 2-player co-op experience. Activision says it will initially feature...
Gamespot
CoD: Modern Warfare 2 Third-Person Mode Gets Major Update Before Launch
The release date for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is quickly approaching, and now Call of Duty's Instagram has revealed a major change to third-person mode that players can expect before launch. Modern Warfare 2's third-person mode was available for players to test out during last month's beta, and...
Gamespot
PS5 DualSense Edge Controller Launches Worldwide On January 26, 2023
Sony has confirmed that its DualSense Edge wireless controller will officially launch on January 26 with a recommended retail price of $200. The highly customizable controller rolls out worldwide next year, and preorders will kick off from October 25 at select retailers. In case you missed it when it was...
Gamespot
DualSense Edge - Features Trailer | PS5
The DualSense Edge™ wireless controller launches globally on January 26th, 2023. Pre-order your controller from October 25th, 2022. Designed by PlayStation® and featuring remappable buttons, tunable triggers and sticks, changeable stick caps, back buttons, and more, this new ultra-customizable PS5 controller invites you to craft your own unique gaming experience so you can play your way.
Gamespot
The Sims 5 Is Now In Development, Here's A First Look At Its Build Mode
After eight years of The Sims 4, developer Maxis has revealed the next generation of The Sims is on its way. Currently titled Project Rene, this new iteration is meant to be "reminiscent of words like renewal, renaissance, and rebirth," and represents the team's "renewed commitment for The Sims' bright future."
Gamespot
Spider-Man 2 Still On Track For 2023 As Dev Explains Why It's Gone Dark Lately
Insomniac Games has taken to Twitter to clarify that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is still on track to launch next year. First revealed as part of a PlayStation Showcase last year, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 hasn't had much new information revealed about it since it was first announced. When it was revealed a 2023 launch window was promised, which we're getting pretty close to now, and some fans are saying that they're worried it won't make it. Insomniac responded to a fan yesterday, October 17, to quell those concerns, saying, "Don't [worry]. We're making good progress and it's still slated for 2023. Showing games takes time, effort, resources, and coordination."
Gamespot
Apex Legends Mobile Season 3 Gameplay Trailer Gives A Closer Look At Fade's Free Signature Weapon
Apex Legends Mobile Season 3: Champions is just under 24 hours away from launch, and the new season will be bringing quite a few new features to the game. Today, players got to see those features in action after Respawn uploaded a Season 3's gameplay trailer. The trailer is relatively...
Gamespot
The Best PlayStation Co-Op Games For PS5 And PS4
Between the expansive PS4 library and the growing PS5 catalog, there's no shortage of great multiplayer PlayStation games. Though competitive multiplayer tends to get the most attention, sometimes it's better to play alongside friends rather than against them. Some of the best gaming memories are created when joining up with friends and family and accomplishing a feat together. Whether you and your friends are looking for a new shooter or RPG to sink weeks into, or you're trying to introduce new players to gaming, we've put together this list of our favorite PS4 and PS5 co-op games. You'll find titles from every genre on this list, and we made sure to include games that are suitable for players of every skill level.
Gamespot
STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN | WANDERER OF THE RIFT Launch Trailer
This is the tale of what happened after the adventurers fell to become the Gods of chaos. A fray in the fabric of dimensions reveals the Rift Labyrinth along with a new challenger. Join Jack and his team as they battle the mighty Gilgamesh!
Gamespot
Mortal Kombat: Onslaught Is A New RPG Releasing In 2023
The Mortal Kombat franchise is getting a new mobile game titled Mortal Kombat: Onslaught in 2023, according to Warner Bros' announcement. It will be developed by NetherRealm Studios, the developer behind the mainline Mortal Kombat console titles, and is an RPG where players "build a team of fighters from a vast roster of characters--and unleash them in massive real-time group battles."
Gamespot
Fortnitemares 2022 Gameplay Trailer
Hope you’re not too scared to dance because there’s a party going down at Alteration Alter’s with DJ Lyka. Swing by for a full mix made by real-life DJ Sara Landry! Or continue sneaking around the Island to discover the Howler Claws item. Equip this supernatural item to gain canine abilities such as: Wolfscent, Slash, or Airslash.
Gamespot
Fortnitemares 2022 Includes Evil Dead Ash, Rick & Morty Skins
At this point, it's probably safe to assume that any pop culture character you can name is already in Fortnite in some capacity. However, it seems that Evil Dead has not yet taken the plunge, as Ash and several other figures from Rick & Morty have been revealed as skins for Fortnite's ongoing Halloween event, Fortnitemares 2022. While the Rick & Morty skins were officially shown off in the below trailer, Ash was leaked online ahead of time.
Gamespot
Overwatch 2 – Zenyatta Hero Guide
Zenyatta in Overwatch 2 has a powerful new kick, but remains the complex hybrid support character he always was. Long-range healing and attacks make him useful not just for restoring HP, but for taking down threats as well. However, he’s easily cornered and poses little threat up close, thanks to low mobility and HP. Here's how to play Zenyatta effectively in Overwatch 2.
Gamespot
Xbox Game Pass October Lineup Adds Persona 5 Royal, A Plague Tale: Requiem, And More
As we head into the waning days of October, spooky season is well underway and Microsoft has announced the next wave of Xbox Game Pass games. The rest of this month will include some creepy games to set the Halloween mood, along with a stellar Japanese RPG making its Xbox debut for the first time.
Gamespot
Get Scary Good Deals On Games In The Xbox Shocktober Sale
If your doctor has been telling you to get in shape, the good news is that you can easily work your heart out with some terrifying video games. Now that Scary Month is in full swing, we're seeing plenty of specials on horror games that range from cult-classic indies to blockbuster remakes of your favorite horror franchises.
Gamespot
Silent Hill 2 Remake Leaked Ahead Of Today's Reveal
Konami's Silent Hill event has hyped fans wondering what the future holds for the dormant franchise. Well, according to the event's own YouTube description, it appears that the long-rumored Silent Hill 2 remake is indeed real. Twitter user Nibel first noticed that the Silent Hill Transmission's YouTube metadata contained several...
Gamespot
Today's Wordle Answer (#485) - October 17, 2022
It's Monday and that can only mean one thing: We're back for another week of Wordle guides. After a long weekend, it's time to get back into the swing of things, and we're here to make sure you do that by getting the Wordle correct. Fortunately for those who are still dragging on this mid-October Monday, the Wordle answer isn't difficult at all. The answer is a word every player has likely heard of and will know how to spell. If you haven't started the October 17 Wordle just yet, then you can check out our list of recommended starting words. However, if you're already past the starting point and visiting this article, then you might be in need of some help.
Gamespot
Here's PT Running On An Unmodified PS5
Hideo Kojima's Silent Hills experiment PT has largely been unavailable on current-gen consoles for a few years now, but video game modder Lance McDonald has managed to get the spooky survival-horror game running on a regular PS5. The catch here is that to get PT running on an unmodified PS5, McDonald needed a second PS5 that had been through the jailbreaking process.
Gamespot
A Plague Tale: Requiem - Launch Trailer
Players can embark on a breathtaking adventure, reuniting fans of the series with Amicia and Hugo De Rune and welcoming new players into the brutal medieval world of the game. Watch the launch trailer for a glimpse of the emotional and visually stunning journey available now.
Gamespot
The Crew 3 Might Have Been Renamed To "Motorfest"
It sounds like the as-of-yet unannounced The Crew 3 could be called Motorfest, based on a recent report. This comes from Insider Gaming and Xbox Era's Nick Baker, who claim that The Crew 3, also known as Project Orlando, might be called Motorfest. Insider Gaming claims that in images provided to the outlet, a Motorfest logo can be seen throughout the game, visible on things like electronic billboards, registration plates, and in the loading menu.
