Letter: Vote yes on Measures U and T

It is sad to see such complete and utter ignorance from an adult about the form and operation of government in the United States this day and age. The government, local, state, and federal, is a representative republic and not a democracy.

The founders felt that a government that operated on the basis of a high school popularity contest was not a particularly sound form of governance. They also felt that minority groups should and and could have the right to express their point of view. Unfortunately, we here in this country have lost the ability to understand that 50 percent plus one leaves a large portion of the voters at odds with any affirmative decision. Hence, the ability of that minority to challenge any and all voting decisions that negatively affect them.

Both Measure R and S negatively affect many in both the city and county, particularly in light of the recent lapse into recession and a sharp spike in the cost of living. Our local governments both have seen a significant increase, as much as 100%, over the last decade, $182 million for the county and $43 million for the city for 2022-2023. The loss of Measures R and S will hardly be a significant factor in allowing both governments to proceed with very little impact to services they currently provide.

Tourist tax dollars represent only a fraction of the money generated for both governments, yet the impact on local businesses and its less financially able citizens is enormous. Both governments promised they would not grow government, yet that is precisely what has happened. Government services have not improved, infrastructure goes wanting, and the public continues to be fleeced. Vote yes on Measures U and T to lower taxes in both the city and county.

Samuel Strait

Crescent City