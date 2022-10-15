Read full article on original website
Sony PlayStation Showcase 2022 Delayed Likely Due to Ongoing Microsoft-Activision Investigation: Report
Sony’s PlayStation Showcase this year will reportedly be delayed because of the ongoing CMA investigation regarding Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision. The event is supposedly delayed because Sony believes it may strengthen Microsoft’s arguments to the regulators. According to known industry insider Millie A, the event was set...
How to Play The Sims 4 for Free on PC, Mac, PlayStation, and Xbox
If you're a fan of life simulation games, you'll be happy to hear that The Sims 4 has officially gone free to play. Although the expansion packs and DLCs will still cost money, you can download the base game for free and start playing today. If you're wondering how to...
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Producer Shoots Down Season 2 Rumours
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is came out on Netflix on September 13, 2022 and was lauded by both critics and fans alike. The 10-episode show is a prequel to Cyberpunk 2077 and takes place a year before the game. Since the show was so well-received, naturally, fans wanted another season. However, CD Projekt Red‘s Japan country manager Satoru Honma has said that Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is a standalone story and there will be no other instalments to the anime.
Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection – PC vs. PS5 Performance Review
Nathan Drake is the latest PlayStation star to join the migration of Sony’s catalog to PC. The Legacy of Thieves collection, which launched on PS5 last year with enhanced versions of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and its expansion, The Lost Legacy, arrives this week on PC. With...
Rocket League - Official Haunted Hallows 2022 Trailer
Rocket League is starting the spooky season off with Haunted Hallows running from October 19th - November 1st! The Limited Time Event for 2022 is hosted in the Farmstead Spooky Arena and kicks off with the Spooky Cube game mode, followed by Heatseeker on October 26th. You'll also be able to unlock Challenge Rewards throughout the event. Horror Villain Player Anthems will also be available in the Item Shop.
The Last of Us: New HBO Max Footage Reveals More About the Show and the Star Cast
The Last of US HBO Max show has long been touted as the adaptation that will take live-action stories based on video games to the next level. Starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as the titular characters in Joel and Ellie respectively, the series follows their lives as they embark on a journey across America following a deadly zombie virus outbreak that nearly wiped off the entire population.
Andor: Episode 7 Review
This review contains full spoilers for episode seven of Andor, now available to view on Disney+. To remind yourself of where we left off, check out our Andor episode 6 review. The comedown is never as good as the high – or so I've been told. Following on from Andor's thrilling heist was always going to be tough, but Episode 7 manages to successfully reset the stage and bring Cassian back home to sort through the wreckage left behind. It's a quieter – and still highly enjoyable episode – but one that pulls a match out of the box and looks set to strike again soon.
Apex Legends Mobile: Champions - Gameplay Trailer
Watch the latest trailer for Apex Legends Mobile: Champions to see what to expect, including gameplay, see Ash in action, new weapons, and more. Apex Legends Mobile: Champions event is available today, October 18, 2022.
A Bloodborne Remake Is Sorely Needed and Here’s Why
Between The Last of Us Part One and rumors of a PS5 remaster of Horizon Zero Dawn, Sony clearly wants the PS4's best exclusives to look just as good on PS5, but one of the best PlayStation games ever is showing its age: Bloodborne. Sony’s already remastered one excellent FromSoft game with Demon’s Souls, maybe BluePoint should give Yarnham a fresh coat of paint next.
Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons Official Clip
Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, DC and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, the PG-13 rated Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons begins as 11-year-old Jonathan Kent discovers he has superpowers, thrusting the half-Kryptonian into the complicated world of Super Heroes and Super-Villains – who are now under attack by a malevolent alien force known as Starro! It’s a race against time as Jonathan must join forces with assassin-turned-Boy-Wonder Damian Wayne to rescue their fathers (Superman & Batman) and save the planet by becoming the Super Sons they were destined to be! Jack Dylan Glazer (Shazam!, Luca, It) and Jack Griffo (The Thundermans) lead the voice cast as Jonathan Kent and Damian Wayne, respectively. Matt Peters (Justice League Dark: Apokolips War) directs Battle of the Super Sons from a script penned by Jeremy Adams (Mortal Kombat Legends franchise). Supervising Producer is Rick Morales (Injustice, Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders).
The Sims 4 - Free Base Game Launch Trailer
The Sims 4 base game is available now to all new players to download for free on PC/Mac via EA app or Origin, Steam, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. Check out the fun launch trailer for the simulator game!
Microsoft Plans Xbox Mobile Storefront To Rival Apple and Google
The UK government's investigation of Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition has revealed the company is currently developing its own Xbox mobile storefront to rival Apple and Google. As reported by The Verge, Microsoft presented documents to the UK's Competition and Markets Authority that claim its purchasing of Call of Duty publisher...
Teenager Builds the Known Universe in Minecraft
Eighteen-year-old YouTuber Christopher Slayton recently crafted entire planets, black holes, galaxies, and, well, the entire cosmos. And he used nothing but the blocks within Minecraft. In the more than a decade since its release, Minecraft has evolved into a creative powerhouse, with its millions strong community working together to build...
Obsidian Isn't Working on a Fallout Game, But the CEO Would Love To
Fallout: New Vegas developer Obsidian isn't working on a new Fallout game currently - but its CEO Feargus Urquhart says "there's not a question" about doing one if he was asked. Speaking to DualShockers, Urquhart said his studio would unquestionably work on a new Fallout game if the opportunity arose,...
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Unveils Dates of Pre-Load, Pre-Season, Season 1, and Spec Ops; Activision Teases Post-Launch Content Including Raids
A new Call of Duty cycle is upon us, as Activision gears up for the full release of the long-awaited Modern Warfare II. While the title is set to make its debut on consoles and PC on October 28, Activision has offered details on pre-load times for the early access campaign and the full game launch.
House of the Dragon Producer Has No Idea How Daemon Became an 'Internet Boyfriend'
House of the Dragon villain Daemon Targaryen is now the object of internet thirst… and producers have no idea why. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Sarah Hess says that the outpouring of love for Daemon online makes no sense. “He’s become Internet Boyfriend in a way that...
Overwatch 2's Latest Skin Is Only Available at McDonalds
Overwatch 2's latest skin is an Epic-grade Tracer costume only available at McDonalds, and seemingly only in Australia. As reported by Dot Esports, developer Blizzard and McDonalds have united for the promotion that rewards the Overwatch 2 "Tracer Lightning" skin to anyone who orders a Big Mac, McChicken, or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets combo through the MyMacca's App.
Overwatch 2 Hero Tips: Kiriko
Learn to balance the cleansing power of Kiriko's healing with her precise and deadly Kunai with these tips to master Overwatch 2's newest Support hero. For more on Overwatch 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://in.ign.com/overwatch-2/175007/wiki/overwatch-2.
The Valiant - Release Trailer
The Valiant is available now on PC. Watch the launch trailer to learn more about the game, the dangers that await your mission, and see gameplay from this tactical RTS game. Get ready to embark on an adventure to stop Urlich von Grevel and save the world. In The Valiant,...
