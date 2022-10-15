This review contains full spoilers for episode seven of Andor, now available to view on Disney+. To remind yourself of where we left off, check out our Andor episode 6 review. The comedown is never as good as the high – or so I've been told. Following on from Andor's thrilling heist was always going to be tough, but Episode 7 manages to successfully reset the stage and bring Cassian back home to sort through the wreckage left behind. It's a quieter – and still highly enjoyable episode – but one that pulls a match out of the box and looks set to strike again soon.

5 HOURS AGO