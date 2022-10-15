Michigan, Penn State players jaw at each other in tunnel: ‘F–k him up’

Two undefeated teams got chippy in a close game at halftime.

Michigan went into the half up 16-14 against Penn State at the Big House in Ann Arbor, and as the two teams went into the tunnel to their respective locker rooms there was a whole lot of jawing.

It does not appear as though anything turned physical, but Penn State coaches could be seen working hard to restrain Nittany Lions players from getting into a fight with the Wolverines.

One voice could be heard yelling, “f–k him up!”

Some halftime tunnel shenanigans happening. pic.twitter.com/FwxgXdO7jj — Isaiah Hole (@isaiahhole) October 15, 2022

Penn State entered Saturday ranked No. 10, while Michigan is ranked fifth.

Michigan got out to a 13-0 lead, and Penn State roared back for two consecutive scores, including on a wild pick-six when Curtis Jacobs picked off Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy and returned the ball 47 yards for the score.

The Wolverines added a field goal late in the half to go into the locker room with a two-point lead.

For Michigan, McCarthy was 13-20 for 106 yards in the first half. On the ground, Wolverines running back Blake Corum had 21 carries for 93 yards and a touchdown.

Michigan and Penn State got chippy in the tunnel entering the locker rooms at halftime. Twitter / Isaiah Hole

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford was 3-of-9 for 32 yards, but ran the ball three times for 61 yards in the first half.

It will warrant monitoring to see if any of the chippiness from the tunnel before halftime yields to anything extra on the field between the two teams in the second half.