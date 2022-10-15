ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Page Six

Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension

Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
NBC Sports

Former NFL cornerback Antonio Dennard shot and killed at 32

Former NFL cornerback Antonio Dennard was shot and killed outside a bar near Reading, Pennsylvania, early Sunday morning, according to WFMZ. He was pronounced dead at the hospital at 3:15 a.m. Authorities ruled his death a homicide. It is unknown whether police have identified a suspect or suspects, and they...
READING, PA
NBC Sports

Rams asked Cam Akers to stay home Thursday and Friday

The Rams and running back Cam Akers are careening toward a divorce. It’s still unclear what sparked the rift. However, it resulted in the Rams asking Akers to stay home twice this week. Per a league source, the Rams asked Akers to not come to the facility on Thursday...
ABC 4

Utah Jazz announcer shares what’s new for the upcoming season

Utah broadcast veteran Craig Bolerjack stopped by GTU to wish happy 20th anniversary to the show and talk to us about the upcoming Jazz season. Bolerjack has worked in the broadcast industry now for 41 years and still going strong as the Utah Jazz TV play-by-play announcer. He reminisced about his early days working alongside former quarterback and sports analyst Steve Beuerlein, as well as sportscaster John Dockery, among others.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

