Wisconsin State

Paul Ryan Says Trump Won’t be GOP Nom in 2024: ‘We All Know He Will Lose’

By Alec Karam
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
Brendan Smialowski-Pool/Getty Images

Former House speaker Paul Ryan said Donald Trump won’t be the GOP nominee for president in 2024—and even if he is, “we all know he will lose,” he said. “We all know he’s much more likely to lose the White House than anybody else running for president on our side of the aisle,” Ryan added. “So why would we want to go with that?” The Republican, who previously served in Wisconsin’s first congressional district, said many GOP hopefuls are scared to enter the 2024 race, but don’t want to miss their window. “He’s going to try to intimidate people out of the race as long as he can,” the New York Post reported Ryan saying about Trump. “Whether he runs or not, I don’t really know if it matters… He’s not going to be the nominee, I don’t think.” Ryan said “there’s a handful of people that are going to run, because it’s the only cycle they can run in. They can’t wait until 2028.” Whether that includes himself remains to be seen, but Ryan remained confident the 2024 race would see a fresh roster instead of a Trump sequel. “They’ve got to go now, if they’re ever going to go. And they don’t want to die without ever trying,” he said.

Comments / 41

Brenton Perkins
3d ago

Ryan said that, He don't "think" that Trump will be nominated. So that translates into, Ryan really doesn't know what is going to happen. That is just his opinion.

Reply
25
Lake State
2d ago

Paul RINO the king of RINOs has slithered out from under his rock to make predictions of an election two years away. Like all RINOs he'll be proven wrong like the rest of the RINOs have for the past 7-years.

Reply(1)
18
desert bloom
2d ago

Really? Anyone will win over that ridiculous demented dusty corpse squatting in our White House regardless if it's Trump or mother Theresa's skeleton

Reply(1)
13
