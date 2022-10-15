ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Comments / 8

SEPR
3d ago

Colleges are turning into looney bins. Anyone sending student or going there themselves needs to check out what is currently really happening. Be careful. Don’t get swallowed in the rat hole

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
owegopennysaver.com

Phil Jordan to speak at Candor Historical Society’s Monthly Talk

The Candor Historical Society is hosting Phil Jordan for a special talk on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m. at the Candor Fire Hall. Always entertaining, come hear Phil give his account on many of the notable people of Candor. Jordan, a Candor High School graduate, received his Associate’s Degree...
CANDOR, NY
whcuradio.com

Brown, DeFendini seek $2 million in reparations for Black Ithacans

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Two members of the Ithaca Common Council are seeking reparations for Black Ithacans. Alderperson Phoebe Brown tells WHCU a conversation is past due. Brown tells us what they’re looking for. Alderpersons Brown and Jorge DeFendini are asking for reparations to be added to the...
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

An empty wing in Brookdale Ithaca, but no rush to fill

ITHACA, N.Y.—Sometimes, a story starts out with one prevailing premise, and it ends becoming something totally different during the legwork. This was one of those cases. The initial impetus for the article was an email from a concerned reader:. “I just moved a loved one into Brookdale Memory Care....
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Three finalists named for Ithaca Police Department Chief; forums announced starting Monday

ITHACA, N.Y.—After over a year without a permanent leader, the Ithaca Police Department’s (IPD) newest chief seems poised to be named in the coming weeks. Sources have confirmed to The Ithaca Voice the three finalists for the job: current Acting Chief John Joly, former IPD Lieutenant Scott Garin, and current Binghamton Police Department Lieutenant Christopher Bracco. The city has declined to confirm the names of finalists, but forums have been announced to meet the candidates (details below). Update, 11:20 a.m.: The city has now confirmed the names of the candidates.
ITHACA, NY
Big Frog 104

NYC Trend Starts to Make its Way to Upstate New York

A popular New York City Trend is starting to make its way upstate. Delis have begun popping up around the state but not all of them are only selling meats. Some of these shops act almost as convenience stores, with a small number of groceries that you would find at just about any other store in the area, but some of them also deal in cannabis to boot.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Drag Story Hour returns to Ithaca for fall season

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- October Drag Story Hour has returned to Ithaca for the 2022 Fall season. Parents could bring their kids to Buffalo Street Books Sunday morning for a glamorous storytime experience. Miss Coraline Chardonnay and Miss Tilia Cordata have been doing Drag Story Hour for the last four...
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse.com

Man charged in Syracuse double-murder; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Oct. 18)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 51; Low: 36. Chilly, showers. See the 5-day forecast. SyraQs: A mission to build generational wealth where she grew up: Being named manager of the newly opened Pathfinder Bank branch on West Onondaga Street was a homecoming for Shynique Gainey. She grew up in the neighborhood and recalls the beautiful parks and well-maintained homes before the area fell on hard times. Gainey sat down with syracuse.com recently in her office to talk about what she’s teaching people about money, the legacy of redlining, and the secret of not saying “no.” (N. Scott Trimble photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
urbancny.com

Syracuse Land Bank Properties: 918 Lafayette St. W. & 1927-29 Midland Ave.

The primary purpose of the Greater Syracuse Land Bank is to return vacant, abandoned, underutilized, and tax-delinquent properties to productive use in ways that support the community’s long-range vision for its future. “We do this by acquiring these properties, stabilizing them, selling them to responsible buyers for redevelopment, and...
SYRACUSE, NY
a-z-animals.com

Discover The Snowiest Cities in The United States

The United States is a huge country with a wide variety of climates. Many of the largest cities in the US get plenty of snow each year. These cities become playgrounds for people who love the snow each year. But which ones get the most? Some of the answers might surprise you!
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Pay at some jobs in Syracuse has exploded since 2019: See which ones have spiked most

Syracuse, N.Y. — Pay at some jobs in the Syracuse metro area has spiked 60% or more in the last two years, according to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics. Since the job market came roaring back after the Covid-19 shutdowns, workers in some fields in Syracuse and across the country have benefited from labor shortages and intense competition among businesses for employees.
SYRACUSE, NY
Fox News

Fox News

841K+
Followers
5K+
Post
670M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy