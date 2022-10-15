Read full article on original website
SEPR
3d ago
Colleges are turning into looney bins. Anyone sending student or going there themselves needs to check out what is currently really happening. Be careful. Don't get swallowed in the rat hole
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man dies after falling into Ithaca Falls, trying to take a photoGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
A Woman Got to Have Spotted Shrek in Her Green CurryMarry Evens
Starbucks Baristas Rally Against CEO Howard SchultzJoel EisenbergIthaca, NY
New York State Finger Lakes Region Wineries-A SeriesDan PfeiferIthaca, NY
This Small Town in New York is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenTrumansburg, NY
This Was Rated the Best College Town in New York…Do You Agree?
Ah man, I remember college like it was yesterday. I graduated with a Bachelors Degree from Morrisville State College. Do you remember your college experience? What was it like? Did you live on campus or did you commute? Did you have a great time in college or was it iffy like mine?
owegopennysaver.com
Phil Jordan to speak at Candor Historical Society’s Monthly Talk
The Candor Historical Society is hosting Phil Jordan for a special talk on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m. at the Candor Fire Hall. Always entertaining, come hear Phil give his account on many of the notable people of Candor. Jordan, a Candor High School graduate, received his Associate’s Degree...
whcuradio.com
Brown, DeFendini seek $2 million in reparations for Black Ithacans
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Two members of the Ithaca Common Council are seeking reparations for Black Ithacans. Alderperson Phoebe Brown tells WHCU a conversation is past due. Brown tells us what they’re looking for. Alderpersons Brown and Jorge DeFendini are asking for reparations to be added to the...
cnycentral.com
Board member resignation letter: Superintendent showed "lack of professional judgment"
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. — Frank Matus' resignation is now approved by the Baldwinsville School Board, and the letter he submitted was read out loud at the board's latest meeting on Monday night. We've obtained a copy of the letter through a Freedom of Information request through the district. "My decision...
An empty wing in Brookdale Ithaca, but no rush to fill
ITHACA, N.Y.—Sometimes, a story starts out with one prevailing premise, and it ends becoming something totally different during the legwork. This was one of those cases. The initial impetus for the article was an email from a concerned reader:. “I just moved a loved one into Brookdale Memory Care....
Village of Endicott Drills for Water Near Former IBM Country Club
An urgent quest for more drinking water for Endicott and other town of Union residents has led to sites around the old IBM Country Club. A drilling team from western New York has been working in recent days to find a potential location for a well that would supply the system operated by the village.
syracuse.com
Election 2022: Who is on the ballot in Central NY? Are there propositions?
Voters in New York state will go to the polls on Nov. 8 to elect their representatives at the local, county, state and federal levels. Early voting starts Oct. 29. Some county and local races will be uncontested, and some do not have candidates on the ballot to fill vacancies.
Three finalists named for Ithaca Police Department Chief; forums announced starting Monday
ITHACA, N.Y.—After over a year without a permanent leader, the Ithaca Police Department’s (IPD) newest chief seems poised to be named in the coming weeks. Sources have confirmed to The Ithaca Voice the three finalists for the job: current Acting Chief John Joly, former IPD Lieutenant Scott Garin, and current Binghamton Police Department Lieutenant Christopher Bracco. The city has declined to confirm the names of finalists, but forums have been announced to meet the candidates (details below). Update, 11:20 a.m.: The city has now confirmed the names of the candidates.
NYC Trend Starts to Make its Way to Upstate New York
A popular New York City Trend is starting to make its way upstate. Delis have begun popping up around the state but not all of them are only selling meats. Some of these shops act almost as convenience stores, with a small number of groceries that you would find at just about any other store in the area, but some of them also deal in cannabis to boot.
26 new businesses in Central New York include an event decorator and karate instruction
New business listings dipped this week when only 26 new businesses filed in Onondaga, Cayuga and Madison counties from Oct. 10 through Oct. 14. The new businesses include an event decorator and karate instruction.
NewsChannel 36
Drag Story Hour returns to Ithaca for fall season
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- October Drag Story Hour has returned to Ithaca for the 2022 Fall season. Parents could bring their kids to Buffalo Street Books Sunday morning for a glamorous storytime experience. Miss Coraline Chardonnay and Miss Tilia Cordata have been doing Drag Story Hour for the last four...
localsyr.com
Madison County voters choose between write-in candidate and former prosecutor
MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With three weeks until Election Day, voters in Madison County are already choosing between two candidates for county judge through absentee voting. But only one name is printed on the ballot: Bradley Moses. Moses was the unopposed candidate, endorsed by the county’s Republican and...
Man charged in Syracuse double-murder; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Oct. 18)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 51; Low: 36. Chilly, showers. See the 5-day forecast. SyraQs: A mission to build generational wealth where she grew up: Being named manager of the newly opened Pathfinder Bank branch on West Onondaga Street was a homecoming for Shynique Gainey. She grew up in the neighborhood and recalls the beautiful parks and well-maintained homes before the area fell on hard times. Gainey sat down with syracuse.com recently in her office to talk about what she’s teaching people about money, the legacy of redlining, and the secret of not saying “no.” (N. Scott Trimble photo)
New York State marching band rankings (Week 6): Baldwinsville jumps up in national
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Baldwinsville Bees marching band rode a second-place finish in Saturday night’s Liverpool show to move up in the weekly New York State Field Band national division state rankings. Baldwinsville posted a score of 89.85 in the competition, its highest mark of the season. That boosted...
urbancny.com
Syracuse Land Bank Properties: 918 Lafayette St. W. & 1927-29 Midland Ave.
The primary purpose of the Greater Syracuse Land Bank is to return vacant, abandoned, underutilized, and tax-delinquent properties to productive use in ways that support the community’s long-range vision for its future. “We do this by acquiring these properties, stabilizing them, selling them to responsible buyers for redevelopment, and...
a-z-animals.com
Discover The Snowiest Cities in The United States
The United States is a huge country with a wide variety of climates. Many of the largest cities in the US get plenty of snow each year. These cities become playgrounds for people who love the snow each year. But which ones get the most? Some of the answers might surprise you!
Results for ‘Best Burger in Broome County’ according to you
The results are in for our best burger joint Broome County poll. We received nearly 700 votes over this past week and a top 10 has finally been declared.
This Amazing Lake Is the Shallowest of New York’s Finger Lakes
If the thought of being in the middle of a lake with a seemingly never-ending bottom sends chills down your spine and fear into your heart, great news - this is not one of them!. If you much prefer the idea of a lake that you can see the bottom...
Pay at some jobs in Syracuse has exploded since 2019: See which ones have spiked most
Syracuse, N.Y. — Pay at some jobs in the Syracuse metro area has spiked 60% or more in the last two years, according to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics. Since the job market came roaring back after the Covid-19 shutdowns, workers in some fields in Syracuse and across the country have benefited from labor shortages and intense competition among businesses for employees.
Update on Homeless shelter crisis
The Department of Social Services says it utilizes 65 shelter beds in our community and all of them are full, although the situation is fluid as the unhoused come and go on a daily basis.
