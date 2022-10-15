ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Bold Predictions: No. 22 Kentucky-No. 16 Mississippi State

By Hunter Shelton
 3 days ago

On Saturday night in Lexington, the No. 22 Kentucky Wildcats will look to end a two-game skid, taking on the No. 16 Mississippi State Bulldogs, who enter the matchup on a three-game winning streak. Ahead of tonight's cross-division clash, here are some final bold predictions as the Cats look to get back on track under the lights at Kroger Field:

I'm indifferent on Kentucky turning in an eye-popping performance tonight. I do think the defense will turn in as good of a performance as possible, however, even if they wilt late against Miss State and Will Rogers. Though the Bulldogs' QB has taken good care of the football this season, I think the Cats will acquire a pair of turnovers, both via interceptions on 50/50 passes. Give me the top two corners, Carrington Valentine and Keidron Smith , to each haul in a pick.

With linebacker Jacquez Jones set to miss his second game in a row, D'Eryk Jackson will once again be asked to step up in the starting middle linebacker role. After landing six tackles a week ago against South Carolina, I like the junior to come up with another big game, grabbing a few tackles-for-loss, finishing with double-digit tackles.

For some special teams fun, I think Matt Ruffolo will finally get back on track and make...ALL of his extra points and field goal attempts.

Will Levis is Expected to Play Against Mississippi State

Jacquez Jones is the Biggest Name Missing From the Week Seven Depth Chart

More on Kentucky's Injuries here

Current Bowl Projections for Kentucky

The Cats Picked Up a Commitment From an In-State Punter on Monday

Eli Cox and Octavious Oxendine Have Been Selected to the Comeback Player of the Year Watchlist

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here .

