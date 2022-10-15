ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, OR

Domestic Violence: Awareness effort October focus

By Herb Swett
The St. Helens Chronicle
 3 days ago

October, despite being known for celebration in St. Helens, has its dark side here and elsewhere in the United States. It is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

“Domestic violence is a pervasive, often life-threatening crime affecting millions of individuals across our nation,” according to a proclamation issued by the Columbia County Board of Commissioners. “Nationally, an average of three women are killed daily by a former or current intimate partner. In addition, children exposed to violence are more likely to attempt suicide, abuse drugs and alcohol, run away from home, become victims of human trafficking, and commit sexual assault crimes.”

In Columbia County and elsewhere in the United States, organizations are getting the word out about violence prevention and protection of victims.

SAFE (Support Advocacy Freedom Empowerment) is collaborating with community partners and others to increase awareness of domestic violence in the community.

The Chronicle asked Ellyn Bell, executive director of SAFE in Columbia County, whether domestic violence in Columbia County is increasing or decreasing. She replied that it seemed to be “maybe a little less than last year,” but she added that her organization does not keep records.

SAFE Office Manager Susan Barrientos-Byrd said domestic violence is not limited to beatings. SAFE often deals with emotional and financial harassment, she said.

Barrientos-Byrd said women often struggle with leaving and return to their abusers.

“We offer them support, encourage healthier relationships, and help our clients move forward,” she said.

Domestic violence records from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office or the St. Helens Police Department were not immediately available. The records are kept year by year.

Bell said anybody, male or female, at any age, can be a victim of domestic violence.

Intimate partners, she added, are more likely than others to commit violence, and they include adults living with parents.

“Anybody could be violent,” she said. “It’s a choice.”

There is a SAFE house in Columbia County. Bell said it is at an undisclosed location. Besides sending a victim to a SAFE house for a short stay, the shelter could obtain a restraining order to best protect the victim. There is a restraining order office at the South Columbia County Chamber of Commerce, she noted.

Bell added that SAFE has a 24-hour bilingual (English and Spanish) hotline, 503-397-6161, and has put people up in hotels as well.

Nearly every county in Oregon has at least one domestic violence program, and there is a national hotline that “sends people back to us,” Bell said.

Local expert produces novel concerning domestic violence

Erin Hass is a victim advocate with the Columbia County District Attorney’s Office in St. Helens, working with victims of crime, helping them navigate the court process. She coordinates meetings with the district attorney and deputy district attorneys, referring them to other community partners for resources, and being an overall support person.

Hass has written a novel about domestic violence.

“I wrote this book (“The Ones Left Behind: Behind the Scenes of Domestic Violence”) because I wanted to shed some light on a growing issue,” Hass said. “Many people are not familiar with what contributes to domestic violence. Most think it is just physical abuse, which is false. Also, the other forms of abuse can be just as damaging to a person.”

Hass said she also wanted to answer frequently asked questions such as “Why doesn’t a person just leave?” and “Why would they go back to that relationship?”

The book takes the reader on a journey through the main character, who undergoes a domestic violence relationship.

“It touches on the different forms of abuse, answers questions why she would go back, and touches a little on what happens when a person is finally able to leave,” Hass said. “It’s not based on one particular person but more about the overall experiences people I’ve encountered have endured.”

Hass self-published the book Sept. 15. It is available from Amazon, Kindle, and Kindle Unlimited. She is working on a second book, which will be about a character mentioned in her first one. She will be a co-worker who told Hass about an abusive relationship with a person with whom she has children.

“Everyone deserves relationships free from domestic violence,” Columbia County Commissioner Henry Heimuller said. “We are asking everyone to join us in speaking out against abuse and taking a stand against domestic violence.”

SAFE of Columbia County was scheduled to make a presentation during the South Columbia County Chamber of Commerce October Coffee and Commerce Networking event Friday, Oct. 14.

Columbia County, OR
